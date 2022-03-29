Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College's sparkplug guard, has been named the Most Valuable Player of Region XIV women's basketball, the league's coaches announced.
Laccen was instrumental in helping the TJC Apache Ladies capture the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball championship.
The 5-6 sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico averaged 15.5 points a game, along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the season. She played in four of the five national tournament games in Lubbock, averaging 19.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg., and 4.0 apg.
Laccen was also first-team all-region honors with teammate Taryn Wills (5-9 sophomore guard, Round Rock).
Wills averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the season. At nationals, Wills averaged 14.4 ppg., 6.4 rpg., and 2.6 apg. Wills made all-tournament at the national tournament.
TJC's Debbie Ogayemi (5-11 sophomore forward, Waterford, Ireland), who was voted MVP of the NJCAA national tournament, earned honorable mention.
At nationals, Ogayemi had a tremendous tournament, averaging a double-double. She averaged 14.8 ppg., and 17.0 rpg.
All-Region XIV Women's Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College
Defensive Player of the Year — Zarya March, Angelina College
Co-Freshmen of the Year — Makiyah McCollister, Trinity Valley Community College; Shaunice Reed, Paris Junior College
Newcomer of the Year — Tiffany Tullis, Blinn College
Coach of the Year — Jeff Jenkins, Blinn College
All-Region XIV
Lovietta Walker, Angelina College
Telisha Brown, Blinn College
Tiffany Tullis, Blinn College
Makaila Lewis, Bossier Parish Community College
Kerrighan Dunn, Kilgore College
Courtlyn Loudermill, Panola College
Makiyah McCollister, Trinity Valley Community College
Niyah Page, Trinity Valley Community College
Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College
Taryn Wills, Tyler Junior College
All-Region XIV Conference
Lovietta Walker, Angelina College
Telisha Brown, Blinn College
Tiffany Tullis, Blinn College
Makaila Lewis, Bossier Parish Community College
Faith Robinson, Bossier Parish Community College
Kerrighan Dunn, Kilgore College
Rahmena Henderson, Kilgore College
Jada Hood, Kilgore College
Courtlyn Loudermill, Panola College
Shaunice Reed, Paris Junior College
Makiyah McCollister Trinity Valley Community College
Niyah Page, Trinity Valley Community College
Abby Cater, Trinity Valley Community College
Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College
Taryn Wills, Tyler Junior College
Honorable Mention
Zaraya March, Angelina College
Hannah Humphrey, Blinn College
Deja Adrian, Blinn College
Savanna Smith, Coastal Bend College
Emily Bunger, Jacksonville College
McKinzie Jefferson, Jacksonville College
Destiny Burton, Panola College
Jayla Brooks, Panola College
Aerihna Afoa, Paris Junior College
Brina Pegeruo, Trinity Valley Community College
Debbie Ogaymei, TylerJunior College