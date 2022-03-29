Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College's sparkplug guard, has been named the Most Valuable Player of Region XIV women's basketball, the league's coaches announced.

Laccen was instrumental in helping the TJC Apache Ladies capture the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball championship.

The 5-6 sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico averaged 15.5 points a game, along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the season. She played in four of the five national tournament games in Lubbock, averaging 19.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg., and 4.0 apg.

Laccen was also first-team all-region honors with teammate Taryn Wills (5-9 sophomore guard, Round Rock). 

Wills averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the season. At nationals, Wills averaged 14.4 ppg., 6.4 rpg., and 2.6 apg. Wills made all-tournament at the national tournament.

TJC's Debbie Ogayemi (5-11 sophomore forward, Waterford, Ireland), who was voted MVP of the NJCAA national tournament, earned honorable mention.

At nationals, Ogayemi had a tremendous tournament, averaging a double-double. She averaged 14.8 ppg., and 17.0 rpg.

All-Region XIV Women's Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College 

Defensive Player of the Year — Zarya March, Angelina College

Co-Freshmen of the Year — Makiyah McCollister, Trinity Valley Community College; Shaunice Reed, Paris Junior College

Newcomer of the Year — Tiffany Tullis, Blinn College 

Coach of the Year — Jeff Jenkins, Blinn College

All-Region XIV

Lovietta Walker, Angelina College

Telisha Brown, Blinn College

Tiffany Tullis, Blinn College

Makaila Lewis, Bossier Parish Community College

Kerrighan Dunn, Kilgore College

Courtlyn Loudermill, Panola College

Makiyah McCollister, Trinity Valley Community College

Niyah Page, Trinity Valley Community College

Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College

Taryn Wills, Tyler Junior College

All-Region XIV Conference

Lovietta Walker, Angelina College

Telisha Brown, Blinn College

Tiffany Tullis, Blinn College

Makaila Lewis, Bossier Parish Community College

Faith Robinson, Bossier Parish Community College

Kerrighan Dunn, Kilgore College

Rahmena Henderson, Kilgore College

Jada Hood, Kilgore College

Courtlyn Loudermill, Panola College

Shaunice Reed, Paris Junior College

Makiyah McCollister Trinity Valley Community College

Niyah Page, Trinity Valley Community College

Abby Cater, Trinity Valley Community College

Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College

Taryn Wills, Tyler Junior College

Honorable Mention

Zaraya March, Angelina College

Hannah Humphrey, Blinn College

Deja Adrian, Blinn College

Savanna Smith, Coastal Bend College

Emily Bunger, Jacksonville College

McKinzie Jefferson, Jacksonville College

Destiny Burton, Panola College

Jayla Brooks, Panola College

Aerihna Afoa, Paris Junior College

Brina Pegeruo, Trinity Valley Community College

Debbie Ogaymei, TylerJunior College

 
 

