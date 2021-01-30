Volleyball season in 2020 had a different feel than normal.
Schools in classifications 4A and below started the season at the original start date, but Class 5A and 6A schools had to begin at a later date due to COVID-19.
There were also no tournaments and fewer overall matches than most years.
But once the season got rolling, there was a theme. And that theme was Lindale winning a lot of matches — 27 to be exact.
The Lady Eagles started the season 27-0 before falling to Nevada Community in the area round of the playoffs.
Shelbi Steen was a key part in Lindale’s dominant season. Steen had 414 kills, 30 blocks and 191 digs. The Tyler Junior College signee was named the 16-4A Most Valuable Player.
All of that played a role in Steen being selected as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Player of the Year.
Lindale head coach Jessica Dimsdle was chosen as the All-East Texas Coach of the Year.
Whitehouse sophomore Megan Cooley burst onto the scene and played multiple positions for the Lady Wildcats. The District 16-5A Newcomer of the Year led Whitehouse in aces with 22 and blocks with 137. Cooley was second on the teams with 110 kills, and she had the second highest hitting percentage at .289 for the season in 17 matches.
Cooley has been selected as the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year.
First-team middle blockers are Tyler Legacy’s Jemyiia Johnson, Sabine’s Aubree McCann and Neches’ Kacie Kimbrough.
First-team outside hitters are Bullard’s Keili Richmond, Tyler Legacy’s Hope Casel and Hawkins’ Logan Jaco.
First-team setters are Lindale’s Kalaya Pierce and Rains’ Harley Kreck.
First-team liberos are Whitehouse’s Hannah House and Tyler Legacy’s Anna Gates.
First-team utility player is Whitehouse’s Kate Idrogo.
———
All-East Texas Volleyball
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SHELBI STEEN, senior, Lindale: 414 kills, 30 blocks, 191 digs. District MVP. Verbal to Tyler Junior College
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Megan Cooley, sophomore Whitehouse: She earned Newcomer of the Year for District 16-5A. She led the team in aces with 22 and in blocks with 137 with 22 being for points. She was second on the team kills with 110, and she had the second highest hitting percentage with .289 for the season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jessica Dimsdle, Lindale: Led Lindale to a 27-1 record.
———
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: JEMYIIA JOHNSON, senior, Tyler Legacy: 118 kills, 92 percent server, 36 blocks
Middle blocker: AUBREE MCCANN, junior, Sabine: 354 kills, 250 digs, 77 blocks, 22 aces for regional semifinalist. District MVP
Middle blocker: KACIE KIMBROUGH, senior, Neches: 409 kills, 265 digs, 63 blocks, 84 aces for state champs. Three-time district MVP and three-time all-state tournament pick. Signed with UT-Tyler
Outside hitter: KEILI RICHMOND, senior, Bullard: 351 kills, 279 digs, 22 blocks, 13 aces
Outside hitter: HOPE CASEL, senior, Tyler Legacy: 129 kills, 21 blocks, 95 digs. Verbal to Coppin State
Outside hitter: LOGAN JACO, senior, Hawkins: 394 kills. District Co-MVP
Setter: KALAYA PIERCE, senior, Lindale: 762 assists, 43 kills, 21 blocks, 171 digs. District setter of the year
Setter: HARLEY KRECK, sophomore, Rains: Unanimous district MVP has given a verbal to Baylor. 76 aces, 370 assists, 348 kills, 23 blocks
Libero: Hannah House, senior, Whitehouse: She earned Defensive Player of the Year for District 16-5A. She also made Academic All-District. She finished the season with 10 aces, 6 kills and 390 digs in just 13 matches.
Libero: ANNA GATES, junior, Tyler Legacy: 120 digs, 2.67 serve receive rating, 94.1 percent server. District defensive MVP
Utility: Kate Idrogo, senior, Whitehouse. She earned Offensive Player of the Year for District 16-5A. She also made Academic All-District.She finished the season with 16 aces, 201 kills, .197 hitting percentage, 54 total blocks with 13 being kill blocks, 54 assists and 297 digs in 17 matches. She played four positions throughout the season (outside hitter, defensive, right side hitter and setter). She is signed to play in college at Northwestern State University.
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: SKYLAR WYLLIE, senior, Lindale: 189 kills, 66 blocks, .359 hitting percentage, 43.9 kill percentage. First team all-district
Middle blocker: MCKINZEE SETTLES, senior, Harmony: 239 kills, 105 blocks, 183 digs. Earned MVP honors for team that reached regional finals for first time since 2007
Middle blocker: Skylar Savage, senior, Van: 353 kills, 82 total blocks, 25 digs, District Blocker of the Year, signed with North Texas for softball
Outside hitter: Chyler Ponder, senior, Big Sandy: Co-MVP District 19-2A, 280 kills,358/410 serve receive, 19 blocks, 288 serves with 12 errors, and 27 aces, 269 digs
Outside hitter: GRACIE JENISON, senior, Big Sandy: 273 digs, 478/574 serve receive, 200 kills, 316 serves with 16 errors, 32 aces
Outside hitter: Rockie Collier, junior, Canton: She obtained 158 kills, 105 digs, 10 aces, 10 blocks and was named MVP of District 14-4A.
Setter: EMILY HILL, senior, Neches: 1,028 assists, 206 digs, 90 aces, 18 blocks for state champs. District MVP setter three years in a row, all-state tournament team three years in a row
Setter: LIBBY EITEL, senior, Bullard: 737 assists, 212 digs, 16 aces
Libero: Kennedy Dunn, senior, Van: 433 digs (15.5 D/M), 19 aces, 200 service points, 95 serving %, 750 service receptions (26.8 R/M), 15 assists, 1st Team All-District, Academic All-District
Libero: ALLY GRESHAM, junior, Sabine: 291 digs, 25 aces for regional semifinalist. District’s top Libero.
Utility; Annabelle Reed, junior, Brook Hill: Plays outside hitter, middle blocker and defensive specialist. 306 kills, 26 aces, 205 digs, 35 blocks
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Aja Williams, senior, Whitehouse: She earned Blocker of the year for District 16-5A and Academic All-District. She finished the season with 68 kills, .354 hitting percentage (highest on the team), 100 total blocks with 25 being points in 13 matches
Middle blocker: ALLIE COOPER, junior, Brownsboro: Avg. 12 kills per game and had a .454 kill percentage. District offensive MVP
Middle blocker: JENCI SEAHORN, junior, Harmony: 265 kills, 100 blocks, 163 digs. Offensive MVP for team that reached the regional finals for first time since 2007
Outside hitter: RAEGAN HILL, senior, Neches: 247 kills, 74 aces, 142 digs for state champs. District MVP server in 2020 and all-state tournament team in 2020
Outside hitter: Symone Morris, Tyler: First-team all-district
Outside hitter: JAMIE CASEY, junior, West Rusk: 145 kills, 436 service receptions, 315 digs, 151 service points, 41 aces. District server of the year
Setter: SIERRAH RICHTER, senior, Sabine: 688 assists, 60 aces, 56 kills, 240 digs for regional semifinalist. District’s top setter
Setter: Ryann Foster, senior, Whitehouse: She earned academic All-District and 1st team All-District for 16-5A. She finished the season with 15 aces, 173 digs and 177 assists (based on 13 matches).
Libero: NAYELI QUISTIAN, senior, Neches: 266 digs for state champs. Three-time district defensive MVP
Libero: Mollee McCurley: junior, Brook Hill: 43 aces, 113 digs
Utility: Mary Elizabeth Roberts, senior Brook Hill: Played outside hitter, middle blocker and defensive specialist. 95 kills, 28 aces, 63 digs, 19 blocks
Honorable Mention
Middle blockers: Treasure Coleman, Tyler; Emily Bochow, Bullard; Lexi Turner, Brook Hill; Shelby Phillips, All Saints; Maci Jones, Van; Bailey Blanton, Troup; Samantha Eastman, Troup; Jakiyah Bell, Gladewater; Alexis Boyd, Gladewater; Carleigh Judd, Union Grove; Kalli Wright, Alba-Golden; Lexi Rogers, Neches; Ashilia Smith, Leverett’s Chapel; Tacarra Foreman, Jacksonville
Outside hitters: Semira Udosen, Tyler Legacy; Corianna Lewis, Tyler; Sarah Jordan, All Saints; Maddie Herrington, Whitehouse; Kensi Holley, Brook Hill; Hai’leigh Oliver, Gladewater; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Kourtney Mannix, Neches; Avari McCain, Van
Setters: Catherine Wise, Tyler Legacy; Alexy Valle, Tyler; Ashley Freeney, Jacksonville; Anna Hardee, Brook Hill; Calle Minter, Big Sandy; Madison Batie, Van; Ellie Hawkins, Van; Lynli Dacus, Hawkins; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins; Makena Littlejohn, Union Grove
Liberos: Olivia Roberts, Bishop Gorman; Kristen Gonzalez, Jacksonville; Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Mallory Main, Neches; Avery Thibodeaux, Troup