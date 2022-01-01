Superlative honors for the 2021 All-East Texas Volleyball Team is an A-list of names.
Brownsboro’s Allie Cooper, Whitehouse’s Ashley Rhame and Van’s Ashton Carpenter grabbed top honors for the 2021 season.
Cooper, a senior middle blocker, has been selected as the Player of the Year.
Cooper, who signed with Southern Arkansas University, had 578 kills, averaging 17 kills per match. She also averaged eight digs, two blocks and seven points per match.
“Allie Cooper is an amazing student athlete for Brownsboro ISD,” Brownsboro head volleyball coach Shannon Williams said. “She represents so many things and carried the weight of our volleyball program on our shoulders the past two seasons. She without a doubt led our team with a purpose, and we succeeded because of that. She has meant so much to our program, seventh grade to varsity. We will miss her presence on the floor, the locker room and school hallways, as well. Allie has without a doubt helped establish who we are and who we want to be as a program moving forward. For that, I am grateful. We look forward to seeing her doing amazing things at Southern Arkansas University and beyond.”
Rhame, a freshman, setter, has been chosen as the Newcomer of the Year.
Rhame had 222 digs, 30 aces and 22 kills on the season and dished out 171 assists in 10 district matches.
“She stepped up as one of our setters and did a fantastic job,” Whitehouse head volleyball coach Britney Nordin said. “She connected well with all of her hitters and transitioned well to the speed of the varsity game. Even though her main job is setting, she can really do it all. She plays amazing defense and covers a lot of the court, and she didn’t play front row often, but she is still very capable of playing front row when we need her to.”
Carpenter, the head volleyball coach at Van, was named as the Coach of the Year.
Carpenter led the Lady Vandals to a record of 30-14 and a trip to the Class 4A Region II volleyball tournament.
Van took playoff victories over Kaufman, Paris and Farmersville before falling to Celina in the regional semifinals.
Carpenter, a Lindale High School graduate, picked up her 100th career win this season after previously being the head softball coach at Spring Hill and Quitman.
First-team middle blockers are Bullard senior Emily Bochow, Van senior Maci Jones, Harmony senior Jenci Seahorn. Bochow had 401 kills, 70 blocks, 20 aces and 65 digs. Jones had 415 kills, 190 digs, 70 blocks, 40 aces, 31 assists and 226 service points. Seahorn had 397 kills, 47 aces, 52 blocks, 239 digs and 20 assists.
First-team outside hitters are Van junior Bella Thompson, Brook Hill senior Belle Reed and Canton senior Rockelle Collier. Thompson had 406 kills, 393 digs, 11 blocks, 34 aces, 440 assists and 189 service points. Reed had 390 kills, 240 digs, 38 aces and 20 blocks, and she picked up her 1,000 career kill on Oct. 26 against Brighter Horizons. Collier had 400 kills, 20 blocks, five aces, 200 digs, a .332 hitting percentage and 96 percent serving percentage.
First-team setters are Bullard sophomore Taylor Clark and Van senior Madison Batie. Clark had 875 assists, 218 digs and 35 aces. Batie had 24 kills, 236 digs, 61 aces, 706 assists and 371 service points.
First-team liberos are Van sophomore Abby Clyburn and Lindale senior Alondra Romero. Clyburn had 524 digs, 12 aces, 22 assists, 200 service points and a 95.3 percent serving percentage. Romero had 543 digs and a 2.28 pass rate.
The first-team utility player is Mineola junior Mylee Fischer. Fischer had 185 kills, 25 aces, 475 assists, 244 digs and 77 blocks while playing middle blocker and setter.
———
2021 ALL-EAST TEXAS
VOLLEYBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Allie Cooper, Brownsboro, senior
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Ashley Rhame, Whitehouse, freshman
COACH OF THE YEAR — Ashton Carpenter, Van
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Emily Bochow, Bullard, senior
Middle blocker: Maci Jones, Van, senior
Middle blocker: Jenci Seahorn, Harmony, senior
Outside hitter: Bella Thompson, Van, junior
Outside hitter: Belle Reed, Brook Hill, senior
Outside hitter: Rockelle Collier, Canton, senior
Setter: Taylor Clark, Bullard, sophomore
Setter: Madison Batie, Van, senior
Libero: Abby Clyburn, Van, sophomore
Libero: Alondra Romero, Lindale, senior
Utility: Mylee Fischer, Mineola, junior
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Makena Warren, Hawkins, senior
Middle blocker: Mary Nichole Fenter, Overton, senior
Middle blocker: Alexia Maynes, Whitehouse, senior
Outside hitter: Kayda Kinch, Tyler Legacy, senior
Outside hitter: Megan Cooley, Whitehouse, junior
Outside hitter: Bailey Blanton, Troup, sophomore
Setter: Rilee Rinehart, Brownsboro, junior
Setter: Kyia Horton, Arp, junior
Libero: Anna Gates, Tyler legacy, senior
Libero: Kristen Williams, Tyler, junior
Utility: Grace O’Bannon, Bullard
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Kaycee Johnson, Rusk, senior
Middle blocker: Avery Nutt, Grace Community, junior
Middle blocker: Takaisha Hunter, Tyler, senior
Outside hitter: Olivia Anderson, Bullard, junior
Outside hitter: Maddie Herrington, Whitehouse, senior
Outside hitter: Katelyn Allen, Chapel Hill, senior
Setter: Kaley McMillian, Overton, senior
Setter: Maliyah Jones, Tyler, sophomore
Libero: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse, senior
Libero: Kenleigh Aguirre, Mineola, senior
Utility: Olivia Hughes, Mineola, freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
All Saints: Bella Boulter
Arp: Madi Birdsong
Bishop Gorman: Monica Herrera
Brownsboro: Khayla Garrett, Tori Hooker
Bullard: Callie Bailey
Canton: Airianna Pickens, Maddie Wilson
Cayuga: Claire Drinkard
Chapel Hill: DJ Kincade, Lexie Correa
Cumberland Academy: Abigail Hahn, Elizabeth Adams, Ava Young, Victoria Osuagwu
Grace Community: Ella Wupperman
Hawkins: Lynli Dacus, Tenley Conde, Trinity Hawkins, Jordyn Warren
Kilgore: Maleah Thurmond
Lindale: Brenley Philen
Neches: Joely Jenkins, Mallory Main, Kacie Trimble
Rusk: Hadley Kelly
Troup: Chloie Haugeberg, Jessie Minnix, Tara Wells, Karsyn Williamson
Tyler: Maniya Simpson, Makayla Taylor
Tyler Legacy: Taliyah Mumphrey, Catherine Wise
Van: Claire Rose, Ashlyn Lloyd
Winona: Randi Hanson, Kaylee Hampton