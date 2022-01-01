Superlative honors for the 2021 All-East Texas Volleyball Team is an A-list of names.

Brownsboro’s Allie Cooper, Whitehouse’s Ashley Rhame and Van’s Ashton Carpenter grabbed top honors for the 2021 season.

Cooper, a senior middle blocker, has been selected as the Player of the Year.

Cooper, who signed with Southern Arkansas University, had 578 kills, averaging 17 kills per match. She also averaged eight digs, two blocks and seven points per match.

“Allie Cooper is an amazing student athlete for Brownsboro ISD,” Brownsboro head volleyball coach Shannon Williams said. “She represents so many things and carried the weight of our volleyball program on our shoulders the past two seasons. She without a doubt led our team with a purpose, and we succeeded because of that. She has meant so much to our program, seventh grade to varsity. We will miss her presence on the floor, the locker room and school hallways, as well. Allie has without a doubt helped establish who we are and who we want to be as a program moving forward. For that, I am grateful. We look forward to seeing her doing amazing things at Southern Arkansas University and beyond.”

Rhame, a freshman, setter, has been chosen as the Newcomer of the Year.

Rhame had 222 digs, 30 aces and 22 kills on the season and dished out 171 assists in 10 district matches.

“She stepped up as one of our setters and did a fantastic job,” Whitehouse head volleyball coach Britney Nordin said. “She connected well with all of her hitters and transitioned well to the speed of the varsity game. Even though her main job is setting, she can really do it all. She plays amazing defense and covers a lot of the court, and she didn’t play front row often, but she is still very capable of playing front row when we need her to.”

Carpenter, the head volleyball coach at Van, was named as the Coach of the Year.

Carpenter led the Lady Vandals to a record of 30-14 and a trip to the Class 4A Region II volleyball tournament.

Van took playoff victories over Kaufman, Paris and Farmersville before falling to Celina in the regional semifinals.

Carpenter, a Lindale High School graduate, picked up her 100th career win this season after previously being the head softball coach at Spring Hill and Quitman.

First-team middle blockers are Bullard senior Emily Bochow, Van senior Maci Jones, Harmony senior Jenci Seahorn. Bochow had 401 kills, 70 blocks, 20 aces and 65 digs. Jones had 415 kills, 190 digs, 70 blocks, 40 aces, 31 assists and 226 service points. Seahorn had 397 kills, 47 aces, 52 blocks, 239 digs and 20 assists.

First-team outside hitters are Van junior Bella Thompson, Brook Hill senior Belle Reed and Canton senior Rockelle Collier. Thompson had 406 kills, 393 digs, 11 blocks, 34 aces, 440 assists and 189 service points. Reed had 390 kills, 240 digs, 38 aces and 20 blocks, and she picked up her 1,000 career kill on Oct. 26 against Brighter Horizons. Collier had 400 kills, 20 blocks, five aces, 200 digs, a .332 hitting percentage and 96 percent serving percentage.

First-team setters are Bullard sophomore Taylor Clark and Van senior Madison Batie. Clark had 875 assists, 218 digs and 35 aces. Batie had 24 kills, 236 digs, 61 aces, 706 assists and 371 service points.

First-team liberos are Van sophomore Abby Clyburn and Lindale senior Alondra Romero. Clyburn had 524 digs, 12 aces, 22 assists, 200 service points and a 95.3 percent serving percentage. Romero had 543 digs and a 2.28 pass rate.

The first-team utility player is Mineola junior Mylee Fischer. Fischer had 185 kills, 25 aces, 475 assists, 244 digs and 77 blocks while playing middle blocker and setter.

———

2021 ALL-EAST TEXAS

VOLLEYBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Allie Cooper, Brownsboro, senior

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Ashley Rhame, Whitehouse, freshman

COACH OF THE YEAR — Ashton Carpenter, Van

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Emily Bochow, Bullard, senior

Middle blocker: Maci Jones, Van, senior

Middle blocker: Jenci Seahorn, Harmony, senior

Outside hitter: Bella Thompson, Van, junior

Outside hitter: Belle Reed, Brook Hill, senior

Outside hitter: Rockelle Collier, Canton, senior

Setter: Taylor Clark, Bullard, sophomore

Setter: Madison Batie, Van, senior

Libero: Abby Clyburn, Van, sophomore

Libero: Alondra Romero, Lindale, senior

Utility: Mylee Fischer, Mineola, junior

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Makena Warren, Hawkins, senior

Middle blocker: Mary Nichole Fenter, Overton, senior

Middle blocker: Alexia Maynes, Whitehouse, senior           

Outside hitter: Kayda Kinch, Tyler Legacy, senior

Outside hitter: Megan Cooley, Whitehouse, junior

Outside hitter: Bailey Blanton, Troup, sophomore

Setter: Rilee Rinehart, Brownsboro, junior

Setter: Kyia Horton, Arp, junior

Libero: Anna Gates, Tyler legacy, senior

Libero: Kristen Williams, Tyler, junior

Utility: Grace O’Bannon, Bullard

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Kaycee Johnson, Rusk, senior

Middle blocker: Avery Nutt, Grace Community, junior

Middle blocker: Takaisha Hunter, Tyler, senior

Outside hitter: Olivia Anderson, Bullard, junior

Outside hitter: Maddie Herrington, Whitehouse, senior

Outside hitter: Katelyn Allen, Chapel Hill, senior

Setter: Kaley McMillian, Overton, senior

Setter: Maliyah Jones, Tyler, sophomore

Libero: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse, senior

Libero: Kenleigh Aguirre, Mineola, senior

Utility: Olivia Hughes, Mineola, freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

All Saints: Bella Boulter

Arp: Madi Birdsong

Bishop Gorman: Monica Herrera

Brownsboro: Khayla Garrett, Tori Hooker

Bullard: Callie Bailey

Canton: Airianna Pickens, Maddie Wilson

Cayuga: Claire Drinkard

Chapel Hill: DJ Kincade, Lexie Correa

Cumberland Academy: Abigail Hahn, Elizabeth Adams, Ava Young, Victoria Osuagwu

Grace Community: Ella Wupperman

Hawkins: Lynli Dacus, Tenley Conde, Trinity Hawkins, Jordyn Warren

Kilgore: Maleah Thurmond

Lindale: Brenley Philen

Neches: Joely Jenkins, Mallory Main, Kacie Trimble

Rusk: Hadley Kelly

Troup: Chloie Haugeberg, Jessie Minnix, Tara Wells, Karsyn Williamson

Tyler: Maniya Simpson, Makayla Taylor

Tyler Legacy: Taliyah Mumphrey, Catherine Wise

Van: Claire Rose, Ashlyn Lloyd

Winona: Randi Hanson, Kaylee Hampton

 
 

