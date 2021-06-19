Lexie Thedford started for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders from the time she stepped on campus.

As a senior, Thedford scored 24 goals and dished out 17 assists. She was named the unanimous Most Valuable Player in District 10-6A. She was also a first-team All-Region selection and an Academic All-State pick.

Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders Soccer vs. Mesquite

Tyler Legacy's Lexi Thedford (13) controls the ball for her second goal in the first half during Friday’s 9-1 home game against Mesquite at Red Raiders Field.

For her efforts, Thedford was chosen as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Player of the Year for the 2021 soccer season.

“I think she is very deserving,” Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said. “I’ve known Lexie since she was 10, so it’s going to be tough not having her on the team after getting to watch her play all of these years. She’s not only a good soccer player, but also a good person. You can’t replace someone like her. We’re going to miss her for sure.”

Like Thedford, Addy Cummings started as a freshman. And in her freshman season for the Bullard Lady Panthers, Cummings led District 13-4A with 26 goals and was named the District 13-4A Newcomer of the Year.

Cummings also helped Bullard to its deepest playoff run in program history.

TYLER_NEWSPAPER_SPORTS-4.jpg

Bullard striker Addy Cummings (20) sets up the winning goal against Kilgore in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals on Friday at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium.

Cummings was selected as the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year.

Claire Stoermer earned the nod for the Grace Community Lady Cougars in goal as a freshman. She was named first-team All-State and first-team All-District.

“She is a beast,” Grace Community head coach Mitch Smith said.

Claire Stoermer

Grace Community goalkeeper Claire Stoermer.

Stoermer was selected as the All-East Texas Goalkeeper of the Year.

Whitehouse head coach Wendy Knight said junior Aleesia Hester shut down every opponent’s top player in district play. She was tabbed as the District 16-5A Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Aleesia Hester

Whitehouse’s Aleesia Hester (30).

Hester has also been selected as the All-East Texas Defensive Player of the Year.

Tiffany Cooksey

Bullard head coach Tiffany Cooksey.

Bullard won 22 games and advanced to the regional semifinals in program history. Bullard head coach Tiffany Cooksey has been selected as the All-East Texas Coach of the Year.

Making up the first team were Henderson midfielder Jordan Williams, Bullard midfielder Jaden Jeter, Henderson forward Marissa Aparicio, Grace Community forward Hannah Meyer, Brook Hill midfielder Dominika Ducal, Tyler Legacy midfielder Deanna Zarcone, Whitehouse midfielder Gabby Thompson, Tyler Legacy defender Caroline Randall, Kilgore forward Emma Taylor and Bullard goalkeeper Emily Clark.

Williams had 36 goals and 10 assists. Jeter had 19 goals and 19 assists. Aparicio had 40 goals and 11 assists. Meyer was an All-State selection and is signed to play with the national champion Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies. Ducal had 15 goals and nine assists. Zarcone had 18 goals and 18 assists. Thomson had five goals and was the District 16-5A Offensive MVP after playing half of the season as a center back. Randall was a first-team All-District and second-team All-Region selection. Taylor had 40 goals and 20 assists. Clark allowed just eight goals this season and posted 20 shutouts.

All-East Texas Girls Soccer

Player of the Year: Lexie Thedford, senior, Tyler Legacy

Newcomer of the Year: Addy Cummings, freshman, Bullard

Goalkeeper of the Year: Claire Stoermer, freshman, Grace Community

Defensive Player of the Year: Aleesia Hester, junior, Whitehouse

Coach of the Year: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard

First Team

Jordan Williams, sophomore, Henderson

Jaden Jeter, junior, Bullard

Marissa Aparicio, sophomore, Henderson

Hannah Meyer, senior, Grace Community

Dominika Ducal, junior, Brook Hill

Deanna Zarcone, senior, Tyler Legacy

Gabby Thompson, sophomore, Whitehouse

Caroline Randall, sophomore, Tyler Legacy

Emma Taylor, senior, Kilgore

Goalkeeper: Emily Clark, junior, Bullard

Second Team

Milissa Kay, sophomore, Brook Hill

Ella Rose Embry, sophomore, Tyler Legacy

Evelyn Cornelio, junior Chapel Hill

Marin Love, sophomore, Henderson

Kate Deatherage, freshman, Tyler Legacy

Alana Roberts, senior, Grace Community

Shania Miller, junior, Chapel Hill

Michelle Medellin, junior, Jacksonville

Etni Fernandez, senior, Tyler

Goalkeeper: Kaniyah Hill, sophomore, Brook Hill

Third Team

Bibi Hernandez, junior, Chapel Hill

Anna Hardee, senior, Brook Hill

Shelby McQueen, senior, Tyler Legacy

Bekah Harris, senior, Grace Community

Maddison Cummings, sophomore, Bullard

Kylee Freeman, junior, Whitehouse

Josie Arellano, junior, Henderson

Maria Whitaker, senior, Kilgore

Dahjah Lewis, junior, Sabine

Goalkeeper: Madison Clark, senior, Chapel Hill

Honorable Mention

Carthage: Cynthia Lopez, Taylor Dixon, Melissa Salazar, Lexie Lopez, Kipton Travis, Kensi Travis

Chapel Hill: Mariah Boswell, Katelyn Allen

Grace Community: Rylie Ratliff, Aly Wallace

Hallsville: Lakin Pennington, Camryn Wilemon, Carolyn Hale, Kylie Battles

Henderson: Ella Wheat

Longview: Camryn Jacobs, Alexandra Sanchez, Colleen Gilliland, Alexa Polanco

Marshall: Sarahi Barrientos

Mount Pleasant: Jaycee Woods, Lessete Cruz

Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo, Sayge Lohman, Daysha Torres

Sabine: Sierrah Richter, Rosa Gaona, Gracie Parrott

Spring Hill: Jayme Dowell

Tatum: Yuvia Vasquez, Lexi Luna, Kaniya Starling

Tyler: Emily Maldonado, Victoria Arteaga

Whitehouse: Madison Hawkins

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

 
 

