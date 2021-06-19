Lexie Thedford started for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders from the time she stepped on campus.
As a senior, Thedford scored 24 goals and dished out 17 assists. She was named the unanimous Most Valuable Player in District 10-6A. She was also a first-team All-Region selection and an Academic All-State pick.
For her efforts, Thedford was chosen as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Player of the Year for the 2021 soccer season.
“I think she is very deserving,” Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said. “I’ve known Lexie since she was 10, so it’s going to be tough not having her on the team after getting to watch her play all of these years. She’s not only a good soccer player, but also a good person. You can’t replace someone like her. We’re going to miss her for sure.”
Like Thedford, Addy Cummings started as a freshman. And in her freshman season for the Bullard Lady Panthers, Cummings led District 13-4A with 26 goals and was named the District 13-4A Newcomer of the Year.
Cummings also helped Bullard to its deepest playoff run in program history.
Cummings was selected as the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year.
Claire Stoermer earned the nod for the Grace Community Lady Cougars in goal as a freshman. She was named first-team All-State and first-team All-District.
“She is a beast,” Grace Community head coach Mitch Smith said.
Stoermer was selected as the All-East Texas Goalkeeper of the Year.
Whitehouse head coach Wendy Knight said junior Aleesia Hester shut down every opponent’s top player in district play. She was tabbed as the District 16-5A Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Hester has also been selected as the All-East Texas Defensive Player of the Year.
Bullard won 22 games and advanced to the regional semifinals in program history. Bullard head coach Tiffany Cooksey has been selected as the All-East Texas Coach of the Year.
Making up the first team were Henderson midfielder Jordan Williams, Bullard midfielder Jaden Jeter, Henderson forward Marissa Aparicio, Grace Community forward Hannah Meyer, Brook Hill midfielder Dominika Ducal, Tyler Legacy midfielder Deanna Zarcone, Whitehouse midfielder Gabby Thompson, Tyler Legacy defender Caroline Randall, Kilgore forward Emma Taylor and Bullard goalkeeper Emily Clark.
Williams had 36 goals and 10 assists. Jeter had 19 goals and 19 assists. Aparicio had 40 goals and 11 assists. Meyer was an All-State selection and is signed to play with the national champion Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies. Ducal had 15 goals and nine assists. Zarcone had 18 goals and 18 assists. Thomson had five goals and was the District 16-5A Offensive MVP after playing half of the season as a center back. Randall was a first-team All-District and second-team All-Region selection. Taylor had 40 goals and 20 assists. Clark allowed just eight goals this season and posted 20 shutouts.
———
All-East Texas Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Lexie Thedford, senior, Tyler Legacy
Newcomer of the Year: Addy Cummings, freshman, Bullard
Goalkeeper of the Year: Claire Stoermer, freshman, Grace Community
Defensive Player of the Year: Aleesia Hester, junior, Whitehouse
Coach of the Year: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard
First Team
Jordan Williams, sophomore, Henderson
Jaden Jeter, junior, Bullard
Marissa Aparicio, sophomore, Henderson
Hannah Meyer, senior, Grace Community
Dominika Ducal, junior, Brook Hill
Deanna Zarcone, senior, Tyler Legacy
Gabby Thompson, sophomore, Whitehouse
Caroline Randall, sophomore, Tyler Legacy
Emma Taylor, senior, Kilgore
Goalkeeper: Emily Clark, junior, Bullard
Second Team
Milissa Kay, sophomore, Brook Hill
Ella Rose Embry, sophomore, Tyler Legacy
Evelyn Cornelio, junior Chapel Hill
Marin Love, sophomore, Henderson
Kate Deatherage, freshman, Tyler Legacy
Alana Roberts, senior, Grace Community
Shania Miller, junior, Chapel Hill
Michelle Medellin, junior, Jacksonville
Etni Fernandez, senior, Tyler
Goalkeeper: Kaniyah Hill, sophomore, Brook Hill
Third Team
Bibi Hernandez, junior, Chapel Hill
Anna Hardee, senior, Brook Hill
Shelby McQueen, senior, Tyler Legacy
Bekah Harris, senior, Grace Community
Maddison Cummings, sophomore, Bullard
Kylee Freeman, junior, Whitehouse
Josie Arellano, junior, Henderson
Maria Whitaker, senior, Kilgore
Dahjah Lewis, junior, Sabine
Goalkeeper: Madison Clark, senior, Chapel Hill
Honorable Mention
Carthage: Cynthia Lopez, Taylor Dixon, Melissa Salazar, Lexie Lopez, Kipton Travis, Kensi Travis
Chapel Hill: Mariah Boswell, Katelyn Allen
Grace Community: Rylie Ratliff, Aly Wallace
Hallsville: Lakin Pennington, Camryn Wilemon, Carolyn Hale, Kylie Battles
Henderson: Ella Wheat
Longview: Camryn Jacobs, Alexandra Sanchez, Colleen Gilliland, Alexa Polanco
Marshall: Sarahi Barrientos
Mount Pleasant: Jaycee Woods, Lessete Cruz
Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo, Sayge Lohman, Daysha Torres
Sabine: Sierrah Richter, Rosa Gaona, Gracie Parrott
Spring Hill: Jayme Dowell
Tatum: Yuvia Vasquez, Lexi Luna, Kaniya Starling
Tyler: Emily Maldonado, Victoria Arteaga
Whitehouse: Madison Hawkins
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports