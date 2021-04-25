Brownsboro went 26-2 this season and advanced to the Class 4A Region II semifinals.
A big part of the Bearettes success was senior forward Kentoya Woods, who has been selected as the All-East Texas Girls Basketball Player of the year for the 2020-21 season.
Woods, who has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma University, averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game.
“She battled through a series of injuries early in her high school career and used that time off to continue to work on her skills and overall game,” Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham said. “Kentoya is one of the most positive leaders I have ever been around. She is not only a leader in our athletic program but in our school and community, as well. She is an incredibly talented and versatile player, a great competitor and a fantastic human being.”
Durham, who was in his first year at his alma mater, earned All-East Texas Coach of the Year honors.
“We had a phenomenal season that did not end the way that we wanted,” Durham said. “Basketball is really important at Brownsboro, and I was very fortunate to walk into a great situation with very talented kids who are even better people. They all love Brownsboro and love each other.”
Jacksonville also captured two superlatives for All-East Texas.
Senior guard Grace Abercrombie was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Abercrombie, a College of Charleston signee, averaged 24.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.
“Grace played like a leader this season,” Jacksonville head coach Lynn Nabi said. “She played through some injuries and the COVID year that hit our team hard. She led her team by scoring and rebounding but always defended the right way. The runner-up district finish with such a young core of players around her showed her leadership in 20-21.”
Abercrombie’s teammate — sophomore Andrea Donnell — was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year.
Donnell averaged 11.1 points per game and also pulled down 14.1 rebounds per contest, which led the state in Class 5A.
“Andrea just flat out played determined on the boards all year,” Nabi said. “Some of her games were just amazing to watch, rebounding so big in so many ways on both of the ends of the floor. She got better each game. Many of the rebounds helped the Maidens to key victories throughout the season.”
Bullard senior Bailey Smith was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 10 points per game, but it was her defense that helped fuel a successful season for the Lady Panthers.
“Bailey is without a doubt the best defender I’ve ever coached,” Bullard head coach Barry Gill said. “She’s amazing on the ball and as a help defender. She’s also probably the most mentally tough player I’ve coached.”
The All-East Texas first team is Martin’s Mill junior Jada Celsur, Athens senior Mimi McCollister, Winnsboro sophomore Faith Acker, Tyler Legacy junior Aaliyah Campbell and Lindale senior Shelbi Steen.
———
2020-21 ALL-EAST TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Kentoya Woods, Brownsboro, senior: The Southeastern Oklahoma University signee averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game for the 26-2 Bearettes
Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville, senior: The College of Charleston signee averaged 24.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season
Defensive Player of the Year: Bailey Smith, Bullard, senior: Averaged 10 points per game, but led the Lady Panthers on the defensive end as she was selected as the District 16-4A Defensive Player of the Year
Newcomer of the Year: Andrea Donnell, Jacksonville, sophomore: Averaged 11.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per game
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Durham, Brownsboro: Led Brownsboro to a record of 26-2 and a spot in the Class 4A Region II semifinals.
———
First Team
Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill, junior: Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill, junior: Averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds to lead Martin’s Mill to the state championship game
Mimi McCollister, Athens, senior: Averaged 22 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game
Faith Acker, Winnsboro, sophomore: Averaged 19 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals per game
Aaliyah Campbell, Tyler Legacy, junior: Averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals per game
Shelbi Steen, Lindale, senior: Averaged 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game
———
Second Team
Alexis Calderon, Chapel Hill, senior: Averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game
Elizabeth Mahfood, Bishop Gorman, junior: Averaged 17.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game
Tiera Jones, Grapeland, senior: Averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game
Amari Welch, Canton, sophomore: Averaged 15 points, 4 assists and 4 steals per game
Haylee Jordan, Gilmer, senior: Averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 steals per game
———
Third Team
Staci Whitehead, LaPoynor, senior: Averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game
Abbie Ramsey, Frankston, senior: Averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game
Lynli Dacus, Hawkins, junior: Averaged 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game
Kamora Jackson, Tyler. sophomore: Averaged 12 points and 4.5 steals per game
Blaire Kaufman, Sabine, senior: Averaged 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game
———
Honorable Mention
All Saints: Shelby Phillips, Sarah Jordan
Athens: Karlie Cook, Janessa Kiser
Bishop Gorman: Taylor Wood
Brownsboro: Mekhayia Moore, Paris Miller, Allie Cooper
Bullard: Jordy Martin, Stephanie King
Canton: Shameir Quimby, Canton
Chapel Hill: Kya Cook, DJ Kincade, Shania Miller
Edgewood: Keeley Randle, Clara Pool, Addison Prater
Frankston: Tia Billingsly, Maggie Caveness
Gilmer: Le Le Morton, Madyson Tate, Abbey Bradshaw, Raeven Harris
Grapeland: Christi Shepherd, Mary Jane Watson
Hawkins: Jordyn Warren, Makena Warren, Logan Jaco
LaPoynor: Laura McClelland, Markayla Hurd, Tmia Mitchell, Payton Maze, Kitty Eldridge
Lindale: Kalaya Pierce, Lily Chamberlain, Brooke Everest, Marley Keith
Martin’s Mill: Kalie Dunavant, Libby Rogers
Neches: Kacie Kimbrough, Lexi Rogers, Emily Hill
New Summerfield: Karlee Andrade, Juliana Medellin
Sabine: Hailey Davis, Mercedes Willett, Maddie Furrh, Ashlynn Davis
Tyler: Kierstyn Ross, Ja’Mariea Taylor
Tyler Legacy: Nyla Inmon
Winnsboro: Laiken Allen, Faith Sechrist
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports