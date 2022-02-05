All-East Texas
Players from state semifinalist Chapel Hill, Tyler Legacy, Van and Brownsboro captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Football Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.

Player of the Year

Jamarion Miller

TYLER.LEGACY.SKYLINE.ONLINE.9.jpg
Tyler Legacy's Jamarion Miller scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bruce Bruckner against Dallas Skyline Friday night at Forester Field in Dallas.

School: Tyler Legacy

By the numbers: The senior University of Alabama signee carried the ball 166 times for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns. He became the leading rusher not only in school history but also Tyler ISD history with 4,908 rushing yards. He’s also the school’s all-time leading scorer with 65 total touchdowns.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jackson Rainey

Jackson Rainey
Van’s Jackson Rainey carries the ball against Gilmer on Nov. 26 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Rainey was voted Most Valuable Player in District 7-4A Division II.

School: Van

By the numbers: The senior was 144 of 229 through the air for 2,138 yards with 35 touchdowns. He had 113 carries for 1,007 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rainey helped the Vandals to a 12-1 record and the third round of the playoffs.

Defensive Player of the Year

Brack Dyer

CHAPEL.HILL.ONLINE.1 (1).jpg
Chapel Hill’s Brack Dyer chases Austin LBJ quarterback Oscar Gordon III Saturday at the Ford Center in Frisco.

School: Chapel Hill

By the numbers: The senior linebacker compiled 185 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and broke up two passes in helping the Bulldogs reel off six consecutive wins and advance to the Class 4A Division I State semifinals.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Riordan

Jeff Riordan
Chapel Hill’s head coach Jeff Riordan paces the sideline during the first half against Lindale this season at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium.

School: Chapel Hill

By the numbers: In Riordan’s third season at the helm, he led Chapel Hill to its first trip to the state semifinals since 2011. After losing three consecutive games in district play, Chapel Hill (11-4) won its next six contests, including four in the postseason. In the playoffs, the Bulldogs defeated Vidor (25-20), Brazosport (51-27), Kilgore (41-35) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (31-14) before falling to No. 1 Austin LBJ (38-35) in the final seconds.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Demetrius Brisbon

CHAPEL.HILL.KILGORE..PLAYOFFS-379.jpg
Chapel Hill’s Demetrius Brisbon throws a pass against Kilgore Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

School: Chapel Hill

By the numbers: The freshman officially took over at quarterback for the Bulldogs midway through the seventh game against Palestine. With Palestine leading 23-0 at halftime, Brisbon came in and finished with 150 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and was 6 of 9 through the air for 63 yards to lead the comeback in a 30-27 setback. Brisbon led the Bulldogs to six consecutive wins on the way to the state semifinals. He was 69 of 129 through the air for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he carried the ball 121 times for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, he had 33 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pick six.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Tanner Ackerman

Tanner Ackerman
Brownsboro linebacker Tanner Ackerman

School: Brownsboro

By the numbers: As the Bears went form a 1-7 team in 2020 to a 5-6 playoff team in 2021, the sophomore was a big part of that turnaround. He had 114 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

First team

Offense

OWEN MCCOWN

  • Position: Quarterback
  • Team: Rusk
  • By the numbers: 262 of 388 passing for 3,366 yards and 36 touchdowns; 377 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns; Colorado signee

DAWSON PENDERGRASS

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Mineola
  • By the numbers: 195 carries, 2,004 yards, 26 TD; 17 catches, 356 yards, 4 TD

DAVIN RIDER

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Kilgore
  • By the numbers: 235 carries, 2,286 yards, 28 TD 10 catches, 145 yards

DUCE HART

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Malakoff
  • By the numbers: 229 carries, 1,704 yards, 25 TD; 30 yards passing; 15 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD

DEVIN MCCUIN

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Jacksonville
  • By the numbers: School-record 63 catches, 890 yards, 8 TD

HESTON KELLY

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Rusk
  • By the numbers: State-high 119 catches, 1,186 yards, 10 TD

MONTRELL WADE

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 39 catches, 808 yards, 13 TD; 3 carries, 27 yards

G'BRAYLON POLLEY

  • Position: Fullback/Tight end
  • Team: Gladewater
  • By the numbers: 109 carries, 588 yards, 14 TD

DONAVAN JORDAN

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: Grade out at 96 percent, 28 pancakes, 37 knockdowns; Lamar signee

KEVIYAN HUDDLESTON

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent, 58 knockdowns; 26 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 defensive TD

PRESTON YARBER

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Canton
  • By the numbers: Key blocker and three-year starter; Lamar signee

TREY MAZRATIAN

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent, 58 knockdowns, 34 pancakes

JOHN HESTER

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Hawkins
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 72 knockdowns and 24 pancakes; Lamar signee

ADOLFO TAMAYO

  • Position: Kicker
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 58-61 PAT, 7-10 FG with long of 52 yards, 42 touchbacks

DERRICK MCFALL

  • Position: Utility
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 65 carries, 538 yards, 8 TD; 26 catches, 531 yards, 4 TD; 42 of 78 passing, 482 yards, 2 TD

Defense

KADARIUS TAVE

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 12 sacks, 12 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 4 blocked field goals

JORDAN RENAUD

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 66 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 13 QB pressures, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 blocked punt, 1 blocked field goal; No. 7 defensive lineman in country for Class of 2023

JATAVION WATSON

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 107 tackles, 9 TFL, 6 sacks, 8 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles

LADARIUS PITTS

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: 73 tackles, 17 TFL, 10 sacks, 14 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

JACOB VILLELA

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 130 tackles, 7 TFL, 10 sacks, 9 QB pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

KADEN MAHONEY

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: 149 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 INT for TD

COY ANDERSON

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Mineola
  • By the numbers: 183 tackles, 2 sacks, 26 TFL, 1 defensive TD

BEAU BARTON

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Van
  • By the numbers: 118 tackles, 28 TFL, 9 sacks, 1 INT, 14 QB pressures

JORDAN FORD

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 95 tackles, 4 TFL, 7 INT, 6 PBU, 1 blocked punt, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD

ZACHUN WILLIAMS

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 38 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 INT, 19 PBU, 2 blocked field goals

VON DAWSON

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: 34 tackles, 8 INT, 1 sack, 15 PBU

CHANTSON PROX

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Canton
  • By the numbers: 57 tackles, 4 INT, 3 blocked kicks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 239 return yards

LUKE JAMES

  • Position: Punter
  • Team: Palestine
  • By the numbers: Averaged 42 yards per punt, 8 inside 10, ranked by Kohl’s as No. 40 punter in nation

BRETT MAYA

  • Position: Return Specialist
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 10 returns, 338 yards, long of 75 yards, 1 TD

Second team

Offense

SAM PETERSON

  • Position: Quarterback
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 190 of 320, 2,770 yards, 26 TD; 136 carries, 882 yards, 9 TD

BRYSON DONNELL

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 142 carries, 868 yards, 15 TD; 35 catches, 412 yards, 3 TD; No. 6 rusher in school history; No. 4 scorer in school history; Texas Tech signee

RICKEY STEWART

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 123 carries, 981 yards, 7 TD; freshman had 596 yards, 4 TD in playoffs

KEVIN PIERCE

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: 1,547 yards, 27 TD

GEKYLE BAKER

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: 51 catches, 1,081 yards, 12 TD

ILONZO “DEUCE” MCGREGOR

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 53 catches, 1,003 yards, 9 TD; 4 of 5, 168 yards, 3 TD; 3 carries, 46 yards; 9 kick returns, 155 yards, 1 TD

LUCA KOZHEV

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Van
  • By the numbers: 58 catches, 940 yards, 19 TD (school record)

FELIPE TRISTIN

  • Position: Fullback/Tight end
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: 28 catches, 330 yards, 3 TD; 113 tackle, 19 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT

WILL BRASWELL

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Van
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent, 25 pancakes

MASON MITCHELL

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Palestine
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 98 percent, 54 pancakes

JARRETT HENRY

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Palestine
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent, 56 pancakes

ZACH SHIPP

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Gladewater
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent for an offense that rushed for 3,391 yards and passed for 1,137 yards

WILL HUTCHENS

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent, 53 knockdowns, 31 pancakes

JORGE VICENTE

  • Position: Kicker
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: 28-32 PAT, 5-6 FG with long of 42 yards

AARON SEARS

  • Position: Utility
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 2 of 5 passing, 42 yards; 26 carries, 338 yards, 3 TD; 74 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 12 PBU, 1 INT; SFA signee

Defense

JOSH HAYES

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Bishop Gorman
  • By the numbers: 51 tackles, 16 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

TORAMI DIXON

  • Position: Line
  • Team: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: 103 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 55 QB pressures, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD

COLTON WIDEMON

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 69 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 TFL

K.D. ERSKINE

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Van
  • By the numbers: 63 tackles, 20 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 18 QB pressures, 1 defensive TD

JEREMIAH EDWARDS

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: 140 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble

DK ROSE

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Malakoff
  • By the numbers: 105 tackles, 16 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INT, 1 INT return for TD

JK DAVIS

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 136 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

JARED COOK

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Frankston
  • By the numbers: 106 tackles, 17 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumbles recovery, 1 INT, 1 defensive TD

CAYDEN FORTSON

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Sabine
  • By the numbers: 62 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 6 INT, 2 defensive TD, 4 PBU; 352 yards receiving, 4 TD

SOLOMON MACFOY

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 104 tackles, 4 INT, 1 defensive TD, 21 PBU; 11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 12 catches, 217 yards, 3 TD; 9 punt returns, 92 yards

JAYDEN BRANDON

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: 56 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT

TY HARPER

  • Position: Back
  • Team: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: 36 tackles, 4 INT, 11 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

JACE BURNS

  • Position: Punter
  • Team: Sabine
  • By the numbers: Averaged 44 yards per punt; 185 carries, 1,643 yards, 26 TD; 103 of 222 passing for 1,569 yards and 13 TD; 4 INT on defense

CAYDEN MITCHAM

  • Position: Return specialist
  • Team: All Saints
  • By the numbers: 8 kick returns for 27.1 yards average; 1 punt return for 63 yards, 1 TD; 2 blocked extra points; 17 catches, 178 yards, 1 TD; 50 carries, 357 yards, 3 TD

Third team

Offense

ELI HOLT

  • Position: Quarterback
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 103 of 195, 2,032 yards, 21 TD; 76 carries, 394 yards, 4 TD

NICK LAROCCA

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: 138 carries, 1,093 yards, 13 TDs; 72 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT

CRAYTON KLIKA

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Winnsboro
  • By the numbers: 123 carries, 1,120 yards, 9 TD; 5 catches, 58 yards

BRODY EAVES

  • Position: Running back
  • Team: Carlisle
  • By the numbers: 156 carries, 1,350 yards, 21 TD; 13 catches, 213 yards, 1 TD

EVAN ALFORD

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 66 catches, 972 yards, 8 TD

TYSON BERRY

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 46 catches, 902 yards, 9 TD; 18 carries, 225 yards, 3 TD; 1 passing TD; 9 kick returns, 235 yards

JABRAYLON PICKENS

  • Position: Receiver
  • Team: Canton
  • By the numbers: 30 catches, 766 yards, 10 TD

ETHAN FANOUS

  • Position: Fullback/Tight end
  • Team: All Saints
  • By the numbers: 19 catches, 281 yards, 3 TD

CASEY POE

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent, 52 knockdowns, 21 pancakes

CJ COFER

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent

ALESSANDRO CARATI

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 91 percent; 38 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks

JOSEPH SALGADO

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent

AJ ARRINGTON

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Arp
  • By the numbers: 44 pancakes

CHRISTIAN BAXTER

  • Position: Kicker
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 46-48 PAT, 3-4 FG, 12 touchbacks; 10 punts, average of 25.3 yards

D.J. ALLEN

  • Position: Utility
  • Team: Gladewater
  • By the numbers: Completed 50 of 109 passes for 741 yards; Carried 109 times for 1,008 yards and 10 TD; Had 12 catches for 288 yards; Recorded 24 tackles on defense; TCU signee

Defense

ALEX OXFORD

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Frankston
  • By the numbers: 78 tackles, 28 TFL, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles

BRADLEY ADAMS

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: 55 tackles, 17 TFL, 5.5 sacks

AIDAN HARDIN

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: 82 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

DOC RENBERG

  • Position: Line
  • Team: Malakoff
  • By the numbers: 90 tackles, 9 TFL, 11 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 8 QB pressures

JAKE CURBOW

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 82 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

JESSE JONES

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Winona
  • By the numbers: 115 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 5 TFL

KADAYLON WILLIAMS

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Arp
  • By the numbers: 116 tackles, 18 TFL, 7 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 11 PBU

BLAKE MOORE

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Team: Union Grove
  • By the numbers: 103 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recoveries

JOHN BARTON

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: 101 tackles, 2 INT

CLAYTON HART

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Carlisle
  • By the numbers: 48 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive TD

CLAYTON MERRITT

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Frankston
  • By the numbers: 85 tackles, 23 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 PBU, 1 INT

NOAH LANGEMEIR

  • Position: Back
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: 37 tackles, 3 INT, 10 PBU; 21 carries, 230 yards, 1 TD; 28 catches, 460 yards, 5 TDs; 2 punt return TD

ALEX SCHEUER

  • Position: Punter
  • Team: Harmony
  • By the numbers: Averaged 42.1 yards per punt on 29 attempts, long of 62 yards, 9 inside 20

JERMAINE RONEY

  • Position: Return specialist
  • Team: Kilgore
  • By the numbers: 14 kick returns for average of 34.3 yards, 1 TD; 46 catches, 802 yards, 12 TD

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Grayson Hearon, Troup; Jacobe Robinson, Henderson; Da'Marion Van Zandt, Kilgore; Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood; Ty Arroyo, Athens; Cael Bruno, Frankston; Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro; Jud Driskell, Malakoff; Will Morgan, All Saints; Jason Brisbois, Canton; Andon Mata, West Rusk; Josh Green, Whitehouse

Running back: Andre Williams, Bishop Gorman; Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins; Shilo Peckham, Cayuga; Jecorey Roberts, Athens; Kaymon Davis, Frankston; Michael Brager, Arp; Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro; Yacorus Porter, Henderson; Jamal Ford, West Rusk; Tate Winings, West Rusk

Receiver: Bracey Cover, Troup; Logan Womack, Troup; Jaden Crane, Athens; Jorien Ray, Athens; Vincent Chancellor, Brownsboro; Jacob Seekford, Lindale; Austin Massingill, Malakoff; Corey Phillips, Malakoff; Hudson Griffin, Grand Saline; Brett Kindle, Grand Saline; Tobaius Jackson, Henderson; Jamal Robinson, Henderson; Corey Rider, Kilgore; Alex Galyean, Sabine; Geremiah Smith, West Rusk; Will Jackson, West Rusk; Harlee Kirbis, Union Grove; Jayden Chapman, Elkhart

Offensive line: Payton Elliott, Troup; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill; Jacob Ingram, Cayuga; Bo Barrett, Cayuga; John Hayes, Athens; Slade Haresnape, Athens; Ty Cook, Arp; Conner Hubbard, Sabine; Lance Robertson, Malakoff; Cole Laird, Whitehouse; Taylor Hill, Kilgore; McCabe Wheeler, Kilgore; Koal Minor, West Rusk; Kason Reed, West Rusk; Osbaldo Avendano, West Rusk; Joel Fraser, Carlisle; Spencer Murphy, Harmony; Lamont Smith, Elkhart

Defensive line: Jeremiah Mitchell, Frankston; Peyton Christian, Kilgore; Bobby Cooks, Kilgore; Andrew Mullins, Harmony; Alexis Hernandez, Carlisle; Calvin Mason, West Rusk; Jacob Elliott, Canton; Carson Fisher, Grand Saline, Kentrell Allen, Whitehouse; Eli Martin, Grace Community

Linebacker: Jovany Zavala, Troup; Charles Boyd, Troup; Jadan Henry, Cayuga; Tyler Rogers, Frankston; Reese Hicks, Frankston; Esteban Mumoz, Winona; Jakyron Lacy, Tyler; Zach Studley, Malakoff; Cameron Reid, All Saints; Isaiah Aymond, Winnsboro; Brian Elizalde, Grand Saline; Conner Walker, Elkhart; Aron Bell, Harmony; Daylon Branham, Sabine; Za Campbell, Gladewater; Bryant Mason, West Rusk; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk Carter Patterson, Sabine

Defensive back: Kameron Key, Tyler; Davion Tolliver, Malakoff; Preston Anderson, Grand Saline; Chris Ervin, Kilgore; Garrett Florey, Van; Richard Carrillo, Elkhart; Wesley Griffin, West Rusk; Ty Harper, West Rusk; Caden Richardson, Sabine; Kile Stripland, Sabine

Kicker: Juan Gonzalez, Malakoff; Chris Baldazo, Kilgore; Alexis Magallanes, West Rusk

Punter: Aidan Mason, Brook Hill; David DeLeon, Carlisle; Eric Munoz, Tyler; Landon Elliot, Whitehouse; Jose Jaime, Kilgore

Utility: Branningan Willige, Sabine; Jermny Walker, Palestine

 
 

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports