Players from state semifinalist Chapel Hill, Tyler Legacy, Van and Brownsboro captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Football Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.
Player of the Year
Jamarion Miller
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: The senior University of Alabama signee carried the ball 166 times for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns. He became the leading rusher not only in school history but also Tyler ISD history with 4,908 rushing yards. He’s also the school’s all-time leading scorer with 65 total touchdowns.
Offensive Player of the Year
Jackson Rainey
School: Van
By the numbers: The senior was 144 of 229 through the air for 2,138 yards with 35 touchdowns. He had 113 carries for 1,007 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rainey helped the Vandals to a 12-1 record and the third round of the playoffs.
Defensive Player of the Year
Brack Dyer
School: Chapel Hill
By the numbers: The senior linebacker compiled 185 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and broke up two passes in helping the Bulldogs reel off six consecutive wins and advance to the Class 4A Division I State semifinals.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Riordan
School: Chapel Hill
By the numbers: In Riordan’s third season at the helm, he led Chapel Hill to its first trip to the state semifinals since 2011. After losing three consecutive games in district play, Chapel Hill (11-4) won its next six contests, including four in the postseason. In the playoffs, the Bulldogs defeated Vidor (25-20), Brazosport (51-27), Kilgore (41-35) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (31-14) before falling to No. 1 Austin LBJ (38-35) in the final seconds.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Demetrius Brisbon
School: Chapel Hill
By the numbers: The freshman officially took over at quarterback for the Bulldogs midway through the seventh game against Palestine. With Palestine leading 23-0 at halftime, Brisbon came in and finished with 150 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and was 6 of 9 through the air for 63 yards to lead the comeback in a 30-27 setback. Brisbon led the Bulldogs to six consecutive wins on the way to the state semifinals. He was 69 of 129 through the air for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he carried the ball 121 times for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, he had 33 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pick six.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Tanner Ackerman
School: Brownsboro
By the numbers: As the Bears went form a 1-7 team in 2020 to a 5-6 playoff team in 2021, the sophomore was a big part of that turnaround. He had 114 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
First team
Offense
OWEN MCCOWN
- Position: Quarterback
- Team: Rusk
- By the numbers: 262 of 388 passing for 3,366 yards and 36 touchdowns; 377 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns; Colorado signee
DAWSON PENDERGRASS
- Position: Running back
- Team: Mineola
- By the numbers: 195 carries, 2,004 yards, 26 TD; 17 catches, 356 yards, 4 TD
DAVIN RIDER
- Position: Running back
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 235 carries, 2,286 yards, 28 TD 10 catches, 145 yards
DUCE HART
- Position: Running back
- Team: Malakoff
- By the numbers: 229 carries, 1,704 yards, 25 TD; 30 yards passing; 15 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD
DEVIN MCCUIN
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Jacksonville
- By the numbers: School-record 63 catches, 890 yards, 8 TD
HESTON KELLY
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Rusk
- By the numbers: State-high 119 catches, 1,186 yards, 10 TD
MONTRELL WADE
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 39 catches, 808 yards, 13 TD; 3 carries, 27 yards
G'BRAYLON POLLEY
- Position: Fullback/Tight end
- Team: Gladewater
- By the numbers: 109 carries, 588 yards, 14 TD
DONAVAN JORDAN
- Position: Line
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: Grade out at 96 percent, 28 pancakes, 37 knockdowns; Lamar signee
KEVIYAN HUDDLESTON
- Position: Line
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent, 58 knockdowns; 26 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 defensive TD
PRESTON YARBER
- Position: Line
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: Key blocker and three-year starter; Lamar signee
TREY MAZRATIAN
- Position: Line
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent, 58 knockdowns, 34 pancakes
JOHN HESTER
- Position: Line
- Team: Hawkins
- By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 72 knockdowns and 24 pancakes; Lamar signee
ADOLFO TAMAYO
- Position: Kicker
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 58-61 PAT, 7-10 FG with long of 52 yards, 42 touchbacks
DERRICK MCFALL
- Position: Utility
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 65 carries, 538 yards, 8 TD; 26 catches, 531 yards, 4 TD; 42 of 78 passing, 482 yards, 2 TD
Defense
KADARIUS TAVE
- Position: Line
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 12 sacks, 12 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 4 blocked field goals
JORDAN RENAUD
- Position: Line
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 66 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 13 QB pressures, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 blocked punt, 1 blocked field goal; No. 7 defensive lineman in country for Class of 2023
JATAVION WATSON
- Position: Line
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 107 tackles, 9 TFL, 6 sacks, 8 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles
LADARIUS PITTS
- Position: Line
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: 73 tackles, 17 TFL, 10 sacks, 14 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
JACOB VILLELA
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 130 tackles, 7 TFL, 10 sacks, 9 QB pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
KADEN MAHONEY
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: 149 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 INT for TD
COY ANDERSON
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Mineola
- By the numbers: 183 tackles, 2 sacks, 26 TFL, 1 defensive TD
BEAU BARTON
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Van
- By the numbers: 118 tackles, 28 TFL, 9 sacks, 1 INT, 14 QB pressures
JORDAN FORD
- Position: Back
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 95 tackles, 4 TFL, 7 INT, 6 PBU, 1 blocked punt, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
ZACHUN WILLIAMS
- Position: Back
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 38 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 INT, 19 PBU, 2 blocked field goals
VON DAWSON
- Position: Back
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: 34 tackles, 8 INT, 1 sack, 15 PBU
CHANTSON PROX
- Position: Back
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: 57 tackles, 4 INT, 3 blocked kicks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 239 return yards
LUKE JAMES
- Position: Punter
- Team: Palestine
- By the numbers: Averaged 42 yards per punt, 8 inside 10, ranked by Kohl’s as No. 40 punter in nation
BRETT MAYA
- Position: Return Specialist
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 10 returns, 338 yards, long of 75 yards, 1 TD
Second team
Offense
SAM PETERSON
- Position: Quarterback
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 190 of 320, 2,770 yards, 26 TD; 136 carries, 882 yards, 9 TD
BRYSON DONNELL
- Position: Running back
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 142 carries, 868 yards, 15 TD; 35 catches, 412 yards, 3 TD; No. 6 rusher in school history; No. 4 scorer in school history; Texas Tech signee
RICKEY STEWART
- Position: Running back
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 123 carries, 981 yards, 7 TD; freshman had 596 yards, 4 TD in playoffs
KEVIN PIERCE
- Position: Running back
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: 1,547 yards, 27 TD
GEKYLE BAKER
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: 51 catches, 1,081 yards, 12 TD
ILONZO “DEUCE” MCGREGOR
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 53 catches, 1,003 yards, 9 TD; 4 of 5, 168 yards, 3 TD; 3 carries, 46 yards; 9 kick returns, 155 yards, 1 TD
LUCA KOZHEV
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Van
- By the numbers: 58 catches, 940 yards, 19 TD (school record)
FELIPE TRISTIN
- Position: Fullback/Tight end
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: 28 catches, 330 yards, 3 TD; 113 tackle, 19 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT
WILL BRASWELL
- Position: Line
- Team: Van
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent, 25 pancakes
MASON MITCHELL
- Position: Line
- Team: Palestine
- By the numbers: Graded out at 98 percent, 54 pancakes
JARRETT HENRY
- Position: Line
- Team: Palestine
- By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent, 56 pancakes
ZACH SHIPP
- Position: Line
- Team: Gladewater
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent for an offense that rushed for 3,391 yards and passed for 1,137 yards
WILL HUTCHENS
- Position: Line
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent, 53 knockdowns, 31 pancakes
JORGE VICENTE
- Position: Kicker
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: 28-32 PAT, 5-6 FG with long of 42 yards
AARON SEARS
- Position: Utility
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 2 of 5 passing, 42 yards; 26 carries, 338 yards, 3 TD; 74 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 12 PBU, 1 INT; SFA signee
Defense
JOSH HAYES
- Position: Line
- Team: Bishop Gorman
- By the numbers: 51 tackles, 16 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
TORAMI DIXON
- Position: Line
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 103 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 55 QB pressures, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
COLTON WIDEMON
- Position: Line
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 69 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 TFL
K.D. ERSKINE
- Position: Line
- Team: Van
- By the numbers: 63 tackles, 20 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 18 QB pressures, 1 defensive TD
JEREMIAH EDWARDS
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 140 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble
DK ROSE
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Malakoff
- By the numbers: 105 tackles, 16 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INT, 1 INT return for TD
JK DAVIS
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 136 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
JARED COOK
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Frankston
- By the numbers: 106 tackles, 17 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumbles recovery, 1 INT, 1 defensive TD
CAYDEN FORTSON
- Position: Back
- Team: Sabine
- By the numbers: 62 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 6 INT, 2 defensive TD, 4 PBU; 352 yards receiving, 4 TD
SOLOMON MACFOY
- Position: Back
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 104 tackles, 4 INT, 1 defensive TD, 21 PBU; 11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 12 catches, 217 yards, 3 TD; 9 punt returns, 92 yards
JAYDEN BRANDON
- Position: Back
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: 56 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT
TY HARPER
- Position: Back
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 36 tackles, 4 INT, 11 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
JACE BURNS
- Position: Punter
- Team: Sabine
- By the numbers: Averaged 44 yards per punt; 185 carries, 1,643 yards, 26 TD; 103 of 222 passing for 1,569 yards and 13 TD; 4 INT on defense
CAYDEN MITCHAM
- Position: Return specialist
- Team: All Saints
- By the numbers: 8 kick returns for 27.1 yards average; 1 punt return for 63 yards, 1 TD; 2 blocked extra points; 17 catches, 178 yards, 1 TD; 50 carries, 357 yards, 3 TD
Third team
Offense
ELI HOLT
- Position: Quarterback
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 103 of 195, 2,032 yards, 21 TD; 76 carries, 394 yards, 4 TD
NICK LAROCCA
- Position: Running back
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: 138 carries, 1,093 yards, 13 TDs; 72 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT
CRAYTON KLIKA
- Position: Running back
- Team: Winnsboro
- By the numbers: 123 carries, 1,120 yards, 9 TD; 5 catches, 58 yards
BRODY EAVES
- Position: Running back
- Team: Carlisle
- By the numbers: 156 carries, 1,350 yards, 21 TD; 13 catches, 213 yards, 1 TD
EVAN ALFORD
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 66 catches, 972 yards, 8 TD
TYSON BERRY
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 46 catches, 902 yards, 9 TD; 18 carries, 225 yards, 3 TD; 1 passing TD; 9 kick returns, 235 yards
JABRAYLON PICKENS
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: 30 catches, 766 yards, 10 TD
ETHAN FANOUS
- Position: Fullback/Tight end
- Team: All Saints
- By the numbers: 19 catches, 281 yards, 3 TD
CASEY POE
- Position: Line
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent, 52 knockdowns, 21 pancakes
CJ COFER
- Position: Line
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent
ALESSANDRO CARATI
- Position: Line
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: Graded out at 91 percent; 38 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks
JOSEPH SALGADO
- Position: Line
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent
AJ ARRINGTON
- Position: Line
- Team: Arp
- By the numbers: 44 pancakes
CHRISTIAN BAXTER
- Position: Kicker
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 46-48 PAT, 3-4 FG, 12 touchbacks; 10 punts, average of 25.3 yards
D.J. ALLEN
- Position: Utility
- Team: Gladewater
- By the numbers: Completed 50 of 109 passes for 741 yards; Carried 109 times for 1,008 yards and 10 TD; Had 12 catches for 288 yards; Recorded 24 tackles on defense; TCU signee
Defense
ALEX OXFORD
- Position: Line
- Team: Frankston
- By the numbers: 78 tackles, 28 TFL, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles
BRADLEY ADAMS
- Position: Line
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: 55 tackles, 17 TFL, 5.5 sacks
AIDAN HARDIN
- Position: Line
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: 82 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
DOC RENBERG
- Position: Line
- Team: Malakoff
- By the numbers: 90 tackles, 9 TFL, 11 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 8 QB pressures
JAKE CURBOW
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 82 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
JESSE JONES
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Winona
- By the numbers: 115 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 5 TFL
KADAYLON WILLIAMS
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Arp
- By the numbers: 116 tackles, 18 TFL, 7 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 11 PBU
BLAKE MOORE
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Union Grove
- By the numbers: 103 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recoveries
JOHN BARTON
- Position: Back
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: 101 tackles, 2 INT
CLAYTON HART
- Position: Back
- Team: Carlisle
- By the numbers: 48 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive TD
CLAYTON MERRITT
- Position: Back
- Team: Frankston
- By the numbers: 85 tackles, 23 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 PBU, 1 INT
NOAH LANGEMEIR
- Position: Back
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: 37 tackles, 3 INT, 10 PBU; 21 carries, 230 yards, 1 TD; 28 catches, 460 yards, 5 TDs; 2 punt return TD
ALEX SCHEUER
- Position: Punter
- Team: Harmony
- By the numbers: Averaged 42.1 yards per punt on 29 attempts, long of 62 yards, 9 inside 20
JERMAINE RONEY
- Position: Return specialist
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 14 kick returns for average of 34.3 yards, 1 TD; 46 catches, 802 yards, 12 TD
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Grayson Hearon, Troup; Jacobe Robinson, Henderson; Da'Marion Van Zandt, Kilgore; Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood; Ty Arroyo, Athens; Cael Bruno, Frankston; Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro; Jud Driskell, Malakoff; Will Morgan, All Saints; Jason Brisbois, Canton; Andon Mata, West Rusk; Josh Green, Whitehouse
Running back: Andre Williams, Bishop Gorman; Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins; Shilo Peckham, Cayuga; Jecorey Roberts, Athens; Kaymon Davis, Frankston; Michael Brager, Arp; Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro; Yacorus Porter, Henderson; Jamal Ford, West Rusk; Tate Winings, West Rusk
Receiver: Bracey Cover, Troup; Logan Womack, Troup; Jaden Crane, Athens; Jorien Ray, Athens; Vincent Chancellor, Brownsboro; Jacob Seekford, Lindale; Austin Massingill, Malakoff; Corey Phillips, Malakoff; Hudson Griffin, Grand Saline; Brett Kindle, Grand Saline; Tobaius Jackson, Henderson; Jamal Robinson, Henderson; Corey Rider, Kilgore; Alex Galyean, Sabine; Geremiah Smith, West Rusk; Will Jackson, West Rusk; Harlee Kirbis, Union Grove; Jayden Chapman, Elkhart
Offensive line: Payton Elliott, Troup; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill; Jacob Ingram, Cayuga; Bo Barrett, Cayuga; John Hayes, Athens; Slade Haresnape, Athens; Ty Cook, Arp; Conner Hubbard, Sabine; Lance Robertson, Malakoff; Cole Laird, Whitehouse; Taylor Hill, Kilgore; McCabe Wheeler, Kilgore; Koal Minor, West Rusk; Kason Reed, West Rusk; Osbaldo Avendano, West Rusk; Joel Fraser, Carlisle; Spencer Murphy, Harmony; Lamont Smith, Elkhart
Defensive line: Jeremiah Mitchell, Frankston; Peyton Christian, Kilgore; Bobby Cooks, Kilgore; Andrew Mullins, Harmony; Alexis Hernandez, Carlisle; Calvin Mason, West Rusk; Jacob Elliott, Canton; Carson Fisher, Grand Saline, Kentrell Allen, Whitehouse; Eli Martin, Grace Community
Linebacker: Jovany Zavala, Troup; Charles Boyd, Troup; Jadan Henry, Cayuga; Tyler Rogers, Frankston; Reese Hicks, Frankston; Esteban Mumoz, Winona; Jakyron Lacy, Tyler; Zach Studley, Malakoff; Cameron Reid, All Saints; Isaiah Aymond, Winnsboro; Brian Elizalde, Grand Saline; Conner Walker, Elkhart; Aron Bell, Harmony; Daylon Branham, Sabine; Za Campbell, Gladewater; Bryant Mason, West Rusk; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk Carter Patterson, Sabine
Defensive back: Kameron Key, Tyler; Davion Tolliver, Malakoff; Preston Anderson, Grand Saline; Chris Ervin, Kilgore; Garrett Florey, Van; Richard Carrillo, Elkhart; Wesley Griffin, West Rusk; Ty Harper, West Rusk; Caden Richardson, Sabine; Kile Stripland, Sabine
Kicker: Juan Gonzalez, Malakoff; Chris Baldazo, Kilgore; Alexis Magallanes, West Rusk
Punter: Aidan Mason, Brook Hill; David DeLeon, Carlisle; Eric Munoz, Tyler; Landon Elliot, Whitehouse; Jose Jaime, Kilgore
Utility: Branningan Willige, Sabine; Jermny Walker, Palestine