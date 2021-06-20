Young talent on the pitch was aplenty in East Texas during the 2021 soccer season.

Noe Robles is just a sophomore, but he’s already established himself as one of the top high school soccer players in the state.

Robles finished with 27 goals and five assists. He not only led Tyler Legacy in scoring but also topped District 10-6A. Robles scored 25 goals in the regular season, which tied the school record set by Sean Tatham in 1993.

Robles led the Red Raiders to an undefeated district title in 10-6A. He was the unanimous pick for 10-6A Most Valuable Player and was an All-State selection.

NoeRobles2.jpeg

Tyler Legacy's Noe Robles.

For his efforts, the Legacy midfielder has been selected as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Player of the Year for the 2021 soccer season.

“He had a huge impact for us,” Legacy head coach Marty Germany said. “He brings a strong work ethic and is very much a team player. He has great vision of the field and a sense of where to get in space.

“We’re hoping to have him for two more years and hoping for him to continue on this pace and continue to get better.”

In Kilgore, Leo Yzaguirre was one of many freshmen in the area who made an immediate impact. Kilgore head coach Tom Wait said Yzaguirre established himself as the best player on the field.

“Just ask our opponents,” Wait said.

As the Bulldogs’ left back, Yzaguirre was a TASCO second-team All-Region II defensder and the District 15-4A Newcomer of the Year. He finished with two goals and three assists.

Leo Yzaguirre

Kilgore freshman Leo Yzaguirre.

Yzaguirre has been tabbed as the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year.

Palestine was difficult to score against t his season. A big reason for that was senior goalkeeper Jesus Vigil.

Vigil posted 25 shutouts this season and four in the playoffs. He was selected as a TASCO first-team All-State selection and was selected to the TASCO All-Star match.

Vigil.jpg

Palestine goalkeeper Jesus Vigil.

Vigil has been selected as the All-East Texas Goalkeeper of the Year.

Coty Johnson captained a Bullard defense that posted 10 shutouts this season. He was selected as the District 13-4A District Defensive MVP. He was also a TASCO second-team All-Region selection, an FCA All-Star, a TASCO Academic All-State selection and won the Best Preps Tyler Community Excellence award.

CotyJohnson.jpg

Bullard defender Coty Johnson.

Johnson has been named the All-East Texas Defensive Player of the Year.

Palestine won 29 games and advanced the regional final before falling to Celina in a shootout.

Absalom.jpg

Palestine head coach John Absalom.

Palestine head coach John Absalom has been selected as the All-East Texas Coach of the Year.

Making up the first team were Tyler defender Kendell Howard, Palestine midfielder Tony Garcia, Bullard midfielder Christian Moore, All Saints midfielder Barrett Lin, Lindale forward Ozzie Saavedra, Palestine forward Arturo Nieto, Sabine forward Eduardo Jaimes, Cumberland Academy forward Joel Tijerina, Brook Hill midfielder Zakhar Zapolskyy and Tyler Legacy goalkeeper Tristan Whelchel.

Howard was the District 16-5A Defensive MVP. Garcia had 27 goals and 17 assists. Moore had 21 goals and seven assists. Lin had 25 goals and 23 assists. Saavedra had 23 goals and nine assists. Nieto had 32 goals and 36 assists. Jaimes had 63 goals and nine assists. Tijerna had 12 goals and accounted for 30 points in 20 games. Zapolskyy was a first-team All-State selection. Whelchel was the goalkeeper for the undefeated District 10-6A champion and earned All-State recognition.

All-East Texas Boys Soccer

Player of the Year: Noe Robles, sophomore, Tyler Legacy

Newcomer of the Year: Leo Yzaguirre, freshman, Kilgore

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jesus Vigil, senior, Palestine

Defensive Player of the Year: Coty Johnson, senior, Bullard

Coach of the Year: John Absalom, Palestine

First Team

Kendell Howard, junior, Tyler

Tony Garcia, sophomore, Palestine

Christian Moore, senior, Bullard

Barrett Lin, junior, All Saints

Ozzie Saavedra, senior, Lindale

Arturo Nieto, junior, Palestine

Eduardo Jaimes, senior, Sabine

Joel Tijerina, junior, Cumberland Academy

Zakhar Zapolskyy, senior, Brook Hill

Goalkeeper: Tristan Whelchel, senior, Tyler Legacy

Second Team

Brady Filla, freshman, Tyler legacy

Michael Chaidez, senior, Palestine

Richie Avalos, senior, Kilgore

Cody Mckellop, senior, Lindale

Kevin Nava, senior, Whitehouse

Blake Lin, senior, All Saints

Ethan Fanous, junior, All Saints

Diego Farias, junior, Palestine

Carlos Elicea, senior, Whitehouse

Goalkeeper: Landon Elliot, Whitehouse

Third Team

Greg Vallejo, senior, All Saints

Cash Spalding, junior, Tyler Legacy

Austin Beckham, sophomore, Tyler Legacy

Yani Kadi, senior, Whitehouse

Izaiah Ramirez, senior, Kilgore

Mark Garcia, sophomore, Whitehouse

Nathan Eidam, sophomore, Tyler Legacy

Mario Enriquez, senior, Grace Community

Ty Carnes, sophomore, Palestine

Goalkeeper: Caleb Penny, junior, Bullard

Honorable Mention

All Saints: Shahan Ahmed

Bishop Gorman: Ronald Herrera, Jorge Garcia, Ore Ifafore

Brook Hill: Pastor Perez, Itaru Fukushima, Caleb Gaskin

Carlisle: Adolfo Hernandez, Aaron Gallegos

Carthage: Jacob Whatley, Jonathan Medrano, Pedro Garcia, Dalton Collingsworth, Jose Hernandez

Cumberland Academy: Daniel Espinoza, Ryan Ewton, Rodrigo Cardenas

Grace Community: Carson Eitel, Caleb Carmack

Kilgore: Max Torres

Lindale: Cole Falco

Longview: Alejandro Rojas Monsivais, Jesus Raimrez, Jonathan Castanon, Jose Luis Aguilar, Francisco Hernandez, Chance Williams, Sergio Landin, Royce McConnell, Frederick Acosta, Alexis Olvera

Marshall: Luis Garcia, Angel Medieta

Palestine: Andry Garcia, Yoriel Reyes

Pine Tree: Brandt Herber, Aaron Bocanegra, Octavio Jacquez, Edgar Bocanegra

Pittsburg: Giovanny Rojas, Elias Flores, Victor Benites, Daniel Guerrero

Sabine: Ty Francisco, Rodolfo Fierros

Spring Hill: Jonathan Alvarez

Tatum: Adrian Olguin, Omar Rodriguez

Tyler Legacy: Travis Vordenbaumen, Jorge Sanchez

Whitehouse: Denver Rowe, Daniel Castetter, Luke Neely

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

 
 

