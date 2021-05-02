At 6-0 tall, Lindale’s Colton Taylor doesn’t tower over the opposition.
He’s often tasked with finding ways to score against defenders who are 6-4 or taller.
And Taylor does just that. Using a variety of moves, Taylor often weaves through the defense and finishes at the rim in traffic.
For his efforts, Taylor has been selected as the All-East Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
“The thing that separates Colton is his work ethic,” Lindale head coach Chris Grotemat said. “So many players dream of getting their team to playoff prominence or having great statistical seasons and careers. He put a plan in place on how to build his game to get there. The work he does in the offseason and before and after practice is what enabled him to separate himself as one of the greatest players in Lindale basketball history.”
Taylor, who also runs cross country, suffered a hip injury on Aug. 28 during the first meet of the season and still finished second in the race. He wasn’t cleared to return to basketball until mid-November.
Taylor went on to average 17.0 points, 2.2 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Against Mabank, Taylor was 10 of 12 from the field with 25 points in 17 minutes of action.
In the playoffs, Taylor averaged 23.0 points, 3.0 steals, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to lead the Eagles to the Class 4A Region II semifinals. In a win over Paris in the regional quarterfinals, Taylor scored 31 points.
Carlisle’s Matthew Rigdon, who previously played at Richland Springs, closed his high school career by averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds per game with 75 made 3-pointers.
For his efforts, Rigdon was selected as the All-East Texas Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year.
“I cannot say enough about what Matt brought to our team on offense,” Carlisle head coach Jerod Roland said. “It is such a luxury to have a player like Matt who can score in so many different ways, in the post, find someone for a layup or making deep threes. Matt got us out of bad possessions, made tough shots look easy and kept us in games when we should not have been.”
The All-East Texas Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to Mineola sophomore Dawson Pendergrass. Pendergrass averaged 11.8 points, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game and was the Defensive Player of the Year in District 13-3A.
“Dawson was such a key factor for us this year on defense,” Mineola head coach Ryan Steadman said. “He grabs nearly every defensive rebound and contests or blocks every shot around the basket. He has such good length and quickness at 6-3. I am so glad we have two more years with him.”
Ahstin Watkins burst onto the scene in a big way as a sophomore for Chapel Hill. Watkins averaged 22.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
For his efforts, Watkins was selected as the All-East Texas Boys Basketball Newcomer of the Year.
“Ahstin Watkins brought instant offense and floor general abilities to the Bulldogs this season,” Chapel Hill head coach Akimba Johnson said. “Standing at 6-5 with the ability to handle the ball and shoot the three while seeing the floor the way he does was nothing less than amazing. The ability to step up as a 15-year-old sophomore this season was huge for us as a young team. Look for him to be even better next year as he continues to mature.”
The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders went 20-5 this season, won their first district title since 2006 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Red Raiders accomplished all of this under a new head coach, Kevin Walker.
For his efforts, Walker was selected as the All-East Texas Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Making up the All-East Texas Boys Basketball first team are Tyler Legacy senior Matt Wade, Grapeland senior BJ Lamb, Malakoff senior Klayton Copeland, Jacksonville junior Vitorian High and Martin’s Mill senior Logan Morrow.
2020-21 ALL-EAST TEXAS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Colton Taylor, Lindale, senior: Averaged 17.0 points, 2.2 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Averaged 23.0 points, 3.0 steals, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the playoffs to lead Lindale to the regional semifinals
Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Rigdon, Carlisle, senior: Averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds per game with 75 made 3-pointers
Defensive Player of the Year: Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola, sophomore: Averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors in District 13-3A
Newcomer of the Year: Ahstin Watkins, Chapel Hill, sophomore: Averaged 22.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his first year for the Bulldogs
Coach of the Year: Kevin Walker, Tyler Legacy: In his first season, Walker led the Red Raiders to a record of 20-5, their first playoff appearance since 2015 and their first district title since 2006.
First Team
Matt Wade, Tyler Legacy, senior: Averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game
BJ Lamb, Grapeland, senior: Averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.8 steals for the state finalist Sandies
Klayton Copeland, Malakoff, senior: Averaged 20 points and 8 rebounds per game
Vitorian High, Jacksonville, junior: Averaged 21.1 points per game
Logan Morrow, Martin’s Mill, senior: Averaged 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game
Second Team
David Robinson, Sabine, senior: Averaged 17.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game
Deuce Garrett, Cushing, senior: Averaged 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game
Hudson Tyner, Edgewood, senior: Averaged 19 points, 14 rebounds and 2 charges taken per game
Johnathon Blackwell, Arp: Averaged 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game
Garrett Nuckolls, LaPoynor, sophomore: Averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game with 82 3-pointers
Third Team
Ethan Montgomery, Cumberland Academy, senior: Averaged 18.6 points per game
Simon Cleofe, Bishop Gorman, junior: Averaged 17 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game
Jonah Fischer, Mineola, senior: Averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 6.1 assists per game
Jeffrey Brooks, Bullard, sophomore: Averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game
JaBraylon Pickens, Canton, junior: Averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds per game and was named the unanimous District 14-4A MVP
Honorable Mention
Athens: Jaden Crane, Jorien Ray
All Saints: Cullen Walker
Arp: Zachariah Mauldin, Colton Birdsong, Elijah Maudin, Kadaylon Williams
Brook Hill: Joseph Johnson, TyJuan Cannon, Chandler Fletcher
Brownsboro: Gekyle Baker, Aidan Hardin, Malik English, Hayden Woods, Michael Fitzgerald
Bullard: Owen Thompson
Carlisle: Griff Rigdon, Brett Roland
Chapel Hill: Tyson Berry, Jared Jones
Cushing: Asa Dawson
Douglass: Cory Melton
Edgewood: Riley Pierce
Frankston: Cael Bruno
Gladewater: Kollin Lewis, DJ Allen
Grapeland: Keizion Ashford, Cadarian Wiley, Omarian Wiley
Harmony: Logan Baker, Boston Seahorn
Hawkins: Zach Conde, Paeton Smith
Henderson: Bryson Collins
Jacksonville: Devin McCuin, Karmelo Clayborne
King’s Academy: Leroy Sparrow, Adrian Gilliam
Laneville: Deandre Thomas
Lindale; Jaymond Jackson, Walter Smith
Martin’s Mill: Carter Jones, Dylan Morrow, Jose Valenzuela
Mineola: TJ Moreland
Neches: John Snider, Jase Kincade
Oakwood: Galton “Duke” Winston
Palestine: Dreyon Barrett
Rains: Drake Hurley
Rusk: Owen McCown, Aiden McCown, Kavesdeon Tilley
Sabine: Breydan Pobuda
Troup: Matthew Castillo, Trae Davis
Tyler: Malik Ray, Jerome Jones, Ashad Walker
Tyler HEAT: Jake Carlile, Jackson Tomlin
Tyler Legacy: Jaylon Spencer, Teon Erwin, Will Mitchell, Nate Noland
West Rusk: Torami Dixon, Andon Mata, Jaxon Farquhar
Whitehouse: Hayden Grigsby, Erick Hendrick
