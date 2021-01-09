Travion Ates, Tyler’s hard-hitting safety, was voted to the first-team defense of the All-District 7-5A Division I Football Team, the league’s coaches announced.
Ates is a 6-0, 195-pound senior who led the Lions with 102 tackles, including 67 solo stops. Along with averaging 11.3 tackles per game, he had six tackles for loss. Ates had four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
A number of Lions earned second-team honors on offense including senior lineman Ashton Williams and three sophomore wide receivers — Makavion Potts, Montrell Wade and Ja’Davion Lacy.
Tyler defenders on the second team include: senior end Preston Johnson; senior outside linebackers Alijah Johnson and Jacques Jones; and senior cornerback Keelan Erwin.
Highland Park won the district championship with quarterback Brayden Schager, who has committed to Hawaii, voted Most Valuable Player.
Two Longview players were voted Offensive (running back Kaden Meredith) and Defensive (outside linebacker Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson) Players of the Year.
Jackson-Jamerson has signed with Alabama-Birmingham. Meredith is being recruited by UTSA, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army and Hawaii, among others.
All-District 7-5A Division I Football
Most Valuable Player — Brayden Schager, 6-3, 210, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year — Kaden Meredith, 5-9, 185, Sr., Longview
Defensive Player of the Year — Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, 6-1, 200, Sr., Longview
Special Teams Player of the Year — Jack Stone, 5-10, 165, Jr., Dallas Highland Park
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Jalen Hale, 6-2, 180, So., Longview
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Ta’Darion Boone, 5-9, 155, So., Longview
Coach of the Year — Randy Allen, Dallas Highland Park
———
First Team Offense
Offensive Line
Jack Leyrer, 6-7, 270, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Henry Hagenbuch, 6-3, 260, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Sam Morse, 6-2, 260, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Tavion Sterling, 6-0, 280, Sr., Longview
Grant Gibson, 6-3, 280, Jr., Dallas Highland Park
Matt Parks, 5-11, 230, Sr., Sherman
Center
Will Gibson, 6-5, 270, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Running Back
Benji Omayebu, 5-10, 190, Sr., Sherman
Brooks Bond, 6-1, 190, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Fullback
Markevion Haynes, 5-10, 215, Sr., Longview
Wide Receiver
JJ Henry, 5-11, 165, Sr., McKinney North
Benji Omayebu, 5-10, 190, Sr., Sherman
Will Pettijohn, 5-11, 170, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Crockett Corwin, 5-9, 160, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Sean Husband, 5-9, 165, Sr., Sherman
Quarterback
Tate Bethel, 6-1, 187, Sr., Sherman
Tight End
Austin Pencheon, 6-1, 230, Sr., Longview
Kicker
Austin Stout, 5-11, 175, Sr., West Mesquite
———
First Team Defense
Nose Tackle
Joe Jones, 6-3, 280, Sr., Longview
Bryant Arthur, 5-9, 240, Sr., Longview
Isaiah Pedack, 6-3, 250, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
End
Trevor Tamplin, 6-2, 210, Sr., Longview
Jack Curtis, 6-4, 220, Jr., Dallas Highland Park
Jahkamian Carr, 6-2, 200, Sr., Longview
Inside Linebacker
Laqualon Hale, 5-10, 200, Sr., Longview
Marshall Landwehr, 6-1, 210, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Patrick Turner, 6-2, 235, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Outside Linebacker
George Wright, 6-0, 185, Jr., Dallas Highland Park
Henry Diehl, 5-10, 185, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Mathias Coleman, 5-10, 200, Sr., Sherman
Safety
Tyree Hale, 5-9, 150, Sr., Longview
Travion Ates, 6-0, 195, Sr., Tyler
Walker Cobb, 6-0, 185, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Cornerback
Jacobie Williams, 5-10, 160, Sr., Longview
Carson Cooper, 6-1, 160, Sr., McKinney North
Johnny Herring, 6-0, 180, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Braiden Speed, 6-1, 165, Sr., Sherman
Punter
Austin Stout, 5-11, 175, Sr., West Mesquite
———
Second Team Offense
Offensive Line
De’Qualin Vaughn, 6-3, 220, Jr., Longview
Seteye Akpabio, 6-3, 200, Jr., McKinney North
Reggie Brooks, 6-3, 295, Sr., Wylie East
Lenny Medrano, 6-1, 240, Sr., West Mesquite
Ashton Williams, 6-1, 315, Sr., Tyler
Brandon Nelson, 6-3, 265, Sr., McKinney North
Center
Connor Cox, 6-1, 230, Jr., Longview
Running Back
Christian Johnson, 5-9, 185, Sr., Wylie East
Christian Reeves, 5-9, 170, Jr., Dallas Highland Park
Fullback
Andrew Nehrbass, 5-11, 220, Sr., Sherman
Anthony Ghobriel, 6-1, 190, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Wide Receiver
John Rutledge, 5-10, 160, Jr., Dallas Highland Park
Makavion Potts, 5-9, 170, So., Tyler
Grayson Schrank, 5-8, 150, So., Dallas Highland Park
Montrell Wade, 6-1, 175, So., Tyler
Ja’Davion Lacy, 6-0, 170, So., Tyler
Quarterback
Terrell Washington, 5-11, 180, sophomore, Wylie East
Tight End
Dylan Frazier, 6-4, 250, Jr., McKinney North
Kicker
Tyler Huettel, 5-10, 180, Sr., McKinney North
———
Second Team Defense
Nose Tackle
Keyon Davis, 6-0, 295, Sr., McKinney North
Reggie Brooks, 5-3, 295, Sr., Wylie East
Will Schulmeistrat, 6-4, 280, Sr., Wylie East
End
Cameron Laurie, 6-2, 215, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Dylan Frazier, 6-4, 250, Jr., McKinney North
Preston Johnson, 6-3, 265, Sr., Tyler
Inside Linebacker
Devean Isaac, 5-11, 205, Jr., Longview
Brandon Bonilla, 5-10, 205, Sr., Sherman
Jake McClain, 5-11, 180, Jr., McKinney North
Outside Linebacker
Marquise Alexander, 5-10, 175, Jr., McKinney North
Alijah Johnson, 5-10, 175, Sr., Tyler
Jacques Jones, 6-0, 195, Sr., Tyler
Safety
Jeffery Banks, 5-10, 175, Sr., Sherman
Jhi’Ron Randall, 5-10, 170, Sr., West Mesquite
Garrison Vincent, 5-10, 170, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Cornerback
Keelan Erwin, 5-10, 175, Sr., Tyler
Ford Frazar, 5-11, 160, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Cade Dorethy, 5-11, 175, Wylie East
Punter
Tyler Huettel, 5-10, 180, Sr., McKinney North