Travion Ates, Tyler’s hard-hitting safety, was voted to the first-team defense of the All-District 7-5A Division I Football Team, the league’s coaches announced.

Ates is a 6-0, 195-pound senior who led the Lions with 102 tackles, including 67 solo stops. Along with averaging 11.3 tackles per game, he had six tackles for loss. Ates had four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

A number of Lions earned second-team honors on offense including senior lineman Ashton Williams and three sophomore wide receivers — Makavion Potts, Montrell Wade and Ja’Davion Lacy.

Tyler defenders on the second team include: senior end Preston Johnson; senior outside linebackers Alijah Johnson and Jacques Jones; and senior cornerback Keelan Erwin.

Highland Park won the district championship with quarterback Brayden Schager, who has committed to Hawaii, voted Most Valuable Player.

Two Longview players were voted Offensive (running back Kaden Meredith) and Defensive (outside linebacker Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson) Players of the Year.

Jackson-Jamerson has signed with Alabama-Birmingham. Meredith is being recruited by UTSA, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army and Hawaii, among others.

All-District 7-5A Division I Football

Most Valuable Player — Brayden Schager, 6-3, 210, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Offensive Player of the Year — Kaden Meredith, 5-9, 185, Sr., Longview

Defensive Player of the Year — Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, 6-1, 200, Sr., Longview

Special Teams Player of the Year — Jack Stone, 5-10, 165, Jr., Dallas Highland Park

Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Jalen Hale, 6-2, 180, So., Longview

Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Ta’Darion Boone, 5-9, 155, So., Longview

Coach of the Year — Randy Allen, Dallas Highland Park

———

First Team Offense

Offensive Line

Jack Leyrer, 6-7, 270, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Henry Hagenbuch, 6-3, 260, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Sam Morse, 6-2, 260, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Tavion Sterling, 6-0, 280, Sr., Longview

Grant Gibson, 6-3, 280, Jr., Dallas Highland Park

Matt Parks, 5-11, 230, Sr., Sherman

Center

Will Gibson, 6-5, 270, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Running Back

Benji Omayebu, 5-10, 190, Sr., Sherman

Brooks Bond, 6-1, 190, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Fullback

Markevion Haynes, 5-10, 215, Sr., Longview

Wide Receiver

JJ Henry, 5-11, 165, Sr., McKinney North

Benji Omayebu, 5-10, 190, Sr., Sherman

Will Pettijohn, 5-11, 170, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Crockett Corwin, 5-9, 160, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Sean Husband, 5-9, 165, Sr., Sherman

Quarterback

Tate Bethel, 6-1, 187, Sr., Sherman

Tight End

Austin Pencheon, 6-1, 230, Sr., Longview

Kicker

Austin Stout, 5-11, 175, Sr., West Mesquite

———

First Team Defense

Nose Tackle

Joe Jones, 6-3, 280, Sr., Longview

Bryant Arthur, 5-9, 240, Sr., Longview

Isaiah Pedack, 6-3, 250, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

End

Trevor Tamplin, 6-2, 210, Sr., Longview

Jack Curtis, 6-4, 220, Jr., Dallas Highland Park

Jahkamian Carr, 6-2, 200, Sr., Longview

Inside Linebacker

Laqualon Hale, 5-10, 200, Sr., Longview

Marshall Landwehr, 6-1, 210, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Patrick Turner, 6-2, 235, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Outside Linebacker

George Wright, 6-0, 185, Jr., Dallas Highland Park

Henry Diehl, 5-10, 185, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Mathias Coleman, 5-10, 200, Sr., Sherman

Safety

Tyree Hale, 5-9, 150, Sr., Longview

Travion Ates, 6-0, 195, Sr., Tyler

Walker Cobb, 6-0, 185, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Cornerback

Jacobie Williams, 5-10, 160, Sr., Longview

Carson Cooper, 6-1, 160, Sr., McKinney North

Johnny Herring, 6-0, 180, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Braiden Speed, 6-1, 165, Sr., Sherman

Punter

Austin Stout, 5-11, 175, Sr., West Mesquite

———

Second Team Offense

Offensive Line

De’Qualin Vaughn, 6-3, 220, Jr., Longview

Seteye Akpabio, 6-3, 200, Jr., McKinney North

Reggie Brooks, 6-3, 295, Sr., Wylie East

Lenny Medrano, 6-1, 240, Sr., West Mesquite

Ashton Williams, 6-1, 315, Sr., Tyler

Brandon Nelson, 6-3, 265, Sr., McKinney North

Center

Connor Cox, 6-1, 230, Jr., Longview

Running Back

Christian Johnson, 5-9, 185, Sr., Wylie East

Christian Reeves, 5-9, 170, Jr., Dallas Highland Park

Fullback

Andrew Nehrbass, 5-11, 220, Sr., Sherman

Anthony Ghobriel, 6-1, 190, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Wide Receiver

John Rutledge, 5-10, 160, Jr., Dallas Highland Park

Makavion Potts, 5-9, 170, So., Tyler

Grayson Schrank, 5-8, 150, So., Dallas Highland Park

Montrell Wade, 6-1, 175, So., Tyler

Ja’Davion Lacy, 6-0, 170, So., Tyler

Quarterback

Terrell Washington, 5-11, 180, sophomore, Wylie East

Tight End

Dylan Frazier, 6-4, 250, Jr., McKinney North

Kicker

Tyler Huettel, 5-10, 180, Sr., McKinney North

———

Second Team Defense

Nose Tackle

Keyon Davis, 6-0, 295, Sr., McKinney North

Reggie Brooks, 5-3, 295, Sr., Wylie East

Will Schulmeistrat, 6-4, 280, Sr., Wylie East

End

Cameron Laurie, 6-2, 215, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Dylan Frazier, 6-4, 250, Jr., McKinney North

Preston Johnson, 6-3, 265, Sr., Tyler

Inside Linebacker

Devean Isaac, 5-11, 205, Jr., Longview

Brandon Bonilla, 5-10, 205, Sr., Sherman

Jake McClain, 5-11, 180, Jr., McKinney North

Outside Linebacker

Marquise Alexander, 5-10, 175, Jr., McKinney North

Alijah Johnson, 5-10, 175, Sr., Tyler

Jacques Jones, 6-0, 195, Sr., Tyler

Safety

Jeffery Banks, 5-10, 175, Sr., Sherman

Jhi’Ron Randall, 5-10, 170, Sr., West Mesquite

Garrison Vincent, 5-10, 170, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Cornerback

Keelan Erwin, 5-10, 175, Sr., Tyler

Ford Frazar, 5-11, 160, Sr., Dallas Highland Park

Cade Dorethy, 5-11, 175, Wylie East

Punter

Tyler Huettel, 5-10, 180, Sr., McKinney North

