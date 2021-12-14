Nine Tyler High players, including three unanimous selections, earned first-team honors on the All-District 7-5A Division I football team, the league’s coaches announced.
Wide receivers Derrick McFall and Montrell Wade were unanimous choices as well as defensive end Ka’Darius Tave.
Wade was on the top team on defense as well at safety.
Other first-team Lions were quarterback Eli Holt, inside linebacker JaKyron Lacy, cornerbacks Zachuan Williams and Kameron Key, and punter Eric Munoz.
McFall, a sophomore and a four-star recruit, played WR, running back, quarterback, kick returner and defensive back. The 5-10, 170-pound speedster had 26 receptions for 531 (20.4 per catch) yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 538 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 carries.
He took over at quarterback for the final 3.5 games after Holt was injured in the first half of the game at Highland Park.
McFall has been offered by Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, UTSA, Texas Tech and Northern Arizona.
Wade, a junior and a three-star recruit, had 39 catches for 808 yards (20.7 per catch) and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 64 tackles and four interceptions.
The 6-0, 180-pounder who also plays basketball has offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UTSA and Kansas.
Holt earned first-team honors at QB despite missing the last 2.5 district games. He connected of 103 of 195 passing attempts for 2,032 yards, along with 21 TDs and seven interceptions. The senior transfer from Manor rushed for 394 yards and four TDs on 76 carries.
Tave averaged 4.8 tackles per game and totaled 12 tackles for loss. He also had 12 sacks and 12 hurries. Tave also recovered two fumbles, caused a fumble and blocked a punt. He blocked two field goal attempts and three extra point attempts.
Lacy, a senior, averaged 7.2 tackles per game.
Williams, a sophomore, led the Lions with five interceptions and averaged 3.5 tackles per game. He also defended 19 passes.
Key averaged 2.9 tackles per game and defended 14 passes.
Munoz averaged 39.0 yards per punt.
Lions earning second-team honors were offensive lineman Cornelius Hartsfield, wide receiver Makavion Potts, placekicker Saul Perez and outside linebacker Jacob Villela.
Tyler honorable mention were: offensive linemen Sergio Munoz, Ameer Johnson, OL John Taylor and Javian Harper; wide receiver Marquette Martin; cornerback TaCorey Gilliam; defensive end Jace Sanford; inside linebacker Tory Howland; safety Xavier Tatum; defensive line Jordan Dews; and outside linebacker LaDarius Franklin.
The Lions, sporting perhaps the youngest team in the district, returned to the playoffs after a year’s absence. The squad finished 6-5, tying for second in the league with a 4-2 record (along with Longview and McKinney North). Highland Park won the district title.
Voting was by the district’s coaches.
All-District 7-5A Division I Football
Most Valuable Player — Jack Curtis, DE, 6-4, 235, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year — John Rutledge, WR, 6-2, 170, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Defensive Player of the Year — Dylan Frazier, DL, 6-4, 245, Sr., McKinney North
Special Teams Player of the Year — Jack Stone, PK, 6-0, 165, Sr., Dallas Highland Park
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Colin Hitchcock, QB/WR, 6-4, 180, So., McKinney North
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Willie Nelson, DB, 5-10, 165, So., Longview
Coach of the Year — Randy Allen, Dallas Highland Park
*unanimous
First Team Offense
Line — *Charlie Wilson, 6-2, 284, Sr., Highland Park; Seteye Akpabio, 6-2, 285, Sr., McKinney North; Grant Gibson, 6-1, 287, Sr., Highland Park; De’Qualin Vaughn, 6-2, 230, Sr., Longview; Lawson Petty, 6-4, 250, Jr., Highland Park; Gannon Gaubert, 6-1, 275, Sr., Highland Park.
Center — Tavion Morgan, 5-10, 265, So., Longview; Reid Kennedy, 5-9, 245, Sr., Highland Park.
Running Back — Terrell Washington, 5-11, 192, Jr., Wylie East; Jayden Smith, 5-10, 210, Sr., McKinney North.
Quarterback — Eli Holt, 6-1, 185, Sr., Tyler.
Wide Receiver — *TJ Turner, 6-3, 185, Sr., West Mesquite; *Derrick McFall, 5-10, 170, So., Tyler; *Montrell Wade, 6-1, 175, Jr., Tyler; Jalen Hale, 6-2, 175, Jr., Longview; Korbin Hendrix, 6-3, 180, Jr., McKinney North.
Tight End/H-Back — Victor Bush, 5-11, 205, Sr., Longview.
Kicker — Sam Heinrich, 5-9, 160, Sr., Highland Park.
First Team Defense
Nose Guard/Tackle — *Jessie Fairchild, 6-2, 260, Sr., Longview; *Daniel Shawver, 6-5, 230, Sr., Highland Park; Robert Ngasoh, 6-1, 260, Jr., Wylie East.
End — *Ka’Darius Tave, 6-2, 245, Sr., Tyler; *Jeremiah Rougely, 6-1, 225, Jr., Longview; Henry Jurgovan, 6-3, 225, Sr., Highland Park.
Inside Linebacker — *Devean Issac, 5-11, 205, Sr., Longview; Jake McClain, 6-0, 210, Sr., McKinney North; JaKyron Lacy, 6-0, 205, Sr., Tyler.
Outside Linebacker — George Wright, 6-0, 200, Sr., Highland Park; Tadarion Boone, 5-10, 160, Jr., Longview; Mason Gallas, 5-11, 190, Sr., Highland Park.
Safety — Montrell Wade, 6-1, 175, Jr. Tyler; Chase Smith, 5-10, 165, So., Longview; Preston Taylor, 6-4, 180, Sr., Highland Park.
Cornerback — Zachuan Williams, 6-1, 180, So., Tyler; Josiah Banks, 5-11, 165, Sr., Sherman; Kameron Key, 5-10, 165, Sr., Tyler.
Punter — Eric Munoz, 5-11, 185, Sr., Tyler.
———
Second Team Offense
Line — Christian Arnette, 6-3, 285, Sr., Longview; Jax Norman, 6-0, 240, Jr., Longview; Marcus Herbert, 6-2, 260, Sr., Wylie East; Tavian Scruggs, 6-2, 255, Sr., Sherman; Cornelius Hartsfield, 5-11, 240, Sr., Tyler; Trey Mitchell, 6-4, 285, Sr., West Mesquite; Jesus Varela, 6-0, 275, Jr., McKinney North.
Center — Jackson Taliaferro, 6-1, 235, Jr., McKinney North.
Running Back — Christian Reeves, 5-8, 175, Sr., Highland Park; Taylor Tatum, 6-0, 185, So., Longview.
Quarterback — Brennan Storer, 5-11, 185, Jr., Highland Park.
Wide Receiver — Jackson Heis, 6-2, 180, Jr., Highland Park; Makavion Potts, 5-8, 170, Jr., Tyler; Javion Jackson, 5-11, 165, Jr., West Mesquite; Luke Herring, 6-3, 185, Jr., Highland Park; Vontrell Sanders, 6-3, 170, Jr., Sherman.
Tight End/H-Back — Ben Croasdale, 5-11, 175, Sr., Highland Park; Isaiah Harris, 5-11, 215, Sr., Longview.
Kicker — Saul Perez, 5-9, 200, Sr., Tyler.
Second Team Defense
Nose Guard/Tackle — Leonard Epps, 5-8, 225, Sr., Longview; Tito Chavez, 5-10, 255, Sr., Sherman; Jeffrey Daniels, 6-0, 240, Jr., McKinney North.
End — Billy Smith, 6-0, 225, So., Longview; Willie Williams, 6-3, 205, Sr., West Mesquite; Anthony James, 6-5, 245, Jr., Wylie East.
Inside Linebacker — Harrison Walton, 5-9, 195, Sr., Highland Park; Robert Rehme, 5-11, 195, Jr., Highland Park; Tyler Jackson, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Outside Linebacker — Jacob Villela, 6-0, 205, Sr., Tyler; Andrew McGee, 5-9, 175, McKinney North; Isaak Sandoval, 5-10, 190, Sr., West Mesquite.
Safety — Luke Paley, 6-2, 185, Sr., McKinney North; Connor Clark, 5-9, 165, Jr., Sherman; Chris Scott, 5-11, 190, So., West Mesquite.
Cornerback — Blake Bevans, 6-2, 170, Sr., Highland Park; Ja’Vaunte Jordan, 6-1, 175, Sr., West Mesquite; Adam Rourke, 6-0, 185, Jr., Highland Park.
Punter — Jake McClain, 6-0, 210, Sr., McKinney North.
———
Honorable Mention
Tyler — OL Sergio Munoz, 6-0, 225, Sr.; OL Ameer Johnson, 6-2, 215, Jr.; OL John Taylor, 5-9, 200, Jr.; OL Javian Harper, 6-3, 220, So.; WR Marquette Martin, 5-8, 155, So.; CB TaCorey Gilliam, 5-10, 170, Jr.; DE Jace Sanford, 6-3, 205, So.; ILB Tory Howland, 6-2, 205, Jr.; S Xavier Tatum, 6-0, 180, Jr.; DL Jordan Dews, 5-10, 205, Sr.; OLB LaDarius Franklin, 5-10, 165, So.
Longview — OL Blair Williams, 6-2, 325, Jr.; WR DeKaylon Tayulor, 5-7, 150, Sr.; LB Kaden Brooks, 5-10, 185, Jr.; P Michael Fields, 5-11, 160, Jr.; CB Jaiden Simmons, 5-9, 155, So.; QB Jordan Allen, 6-0, 185, Jr.; RB Jarrett Lewis, 5-10, 180, Sr.