The Van Vandals, led by quarterback Jackson Rainey, swept the superlative honors on the All-District 7-4A Division I football team, the league's coaches announced.

Rainey, a senior, was the unanimous Most Valuable Player of the district. He led the Vandals to the district championship and to a 12-1 record.

The 6-1, 175-pounder connected on 181 of 292 passing attempts for 2,782 yards with 41 TD passes and just four interceptions. He added 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground on 158 carries.

Van senior wide receiver Kuca Kozhev was named the Offensive MVP, while Vandal junior linebacker Beau Barton was tabbed Defensive MVP.

Kozhev had 64 receptions for 1,087 yards and 21 TDs.

Barton led the Vandals with 131 tackles, including 36 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Two Vandals were unanimous picks of Newcomer of the Year — sophomore right guard Ace Bostick (Offensive) and sophomore defensive end Colton Miller (Defensive).

Van Coach Jared Moffatt, in his 12th year in charge of the Vandals, was voted Coach of the Year. He has a record of 103-39 overall and 12-4 in the playoffs. Moffatt has led Van to 11 postseason appearances.

Van players earning unanimous selections on the first team were tight end/fullback Sergio Salinas, wide receiver Brayden Bradshaw, offensive linemen Will Braswell and Jose Suarez, defensive end Mason Moffatt, inside linebacker Brayden Hullum, cornerback Reed Parish and safety Garrett Florey.

Earning unanimous selection on both the offense and defense was Canton wide receiver and cornerback Chantson Prox.

Other unanimous picks on the top team were:

Brownsboro — offensive lineman C.J. Cofer, outside linebackers Payton Stephenson and Levi Oliver, and cornerback Gekyle Baker;

Canton — quarterback Jason Brisbois, running back Kam Shaw, wide receiver Ja'Braylon Pickens, offensive linemen Ben Norman and Preston Yarber, defensive end Jacob Elliot and inside linebacker Juan Robles;

Mexia —  defensive end Dontavious Daniels.

---

All-District 7-4A Division I Football

*unanimous

Most Valuable Player — *Jackson Rainey, Van, senior, quarterback

Offensive MVP  — Luca Kozhev, Van, senior, wide receiver

Defensive MVP  — Beau Barton, Van, junior, linebacker

Offensive Newcomer of the Year — *Ace Bostick, Van, sophomore, right guard

Defensive Newcomer of the Year — *Colton Miller, Van, sophomore, defensive ends

Coach of the Year — Jared Moffatt, Van

First Team Offense

Quarterback — *Jason Brisbois, Canton, senior

Running back — *Kam Shaw, Canton, junior; Alex Zifer, Van, senior; Dre Sandles, junior, Mexia

Tight End/Fullback — *Sergio Salinas, junior, Van

Wide Receiver — *Ja'Braylon Pickens, Canton, senior; *Chantson Prox, Canton, junior; *Brayden Bradshaw, Van, junior; Gekyle Baker, Brownsboro, sophomore; Ryder Shoquist, Van, senior

Offensive Line — *C.J. Cofer, Brownsboro, senior; *Ben Norman, Canton, senior; *Preston Yarber, Canton, senior; *Will Braswell, Van, senior; *Jose Suarez, Van, sophomore

Placekicker — Jorge Vicenté, Brownsboro, senior

Utility — Ayden, Canton, senior

---

First Team Defense

Tackle — KD Erskine, Van, senior; Aiden Hardin, Brownsboro, senior; Colt Shepherd, Canton, senior

End — *Mason Moffatt, Van, senior; *Jacob Elliot, Canton, senior; *Dontavious Daniels, Mexia, senior 

Outside Linebacker — *Payton Stephenson, Brownsboro, junior; *Levi Oliver, Brownsboro, junior

Inside Linebacker — *Brayden Hullum, Van, junior; *Juan Robles, Canton, senior

Cornerback — *Chantson Prox, Canton, junior; *Reed Parish, Van, junior; *Gekyle Baker, Brownsboro, sophomore

Safety— Tanner Ackerman, Brownsboro, sophomore; *Garrett Florey, Van, junior; Bryson Nowell, Mexia, senior

Punter — Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro

---

Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro, junior

Running back — Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro, senior; Juan Robles, Canton, senior

Tight End/Fullback — Colton Whitehead, Canton, senior

Wide Receiver — Cannon Valenzuela, Canton, freshman; John Crow, Van, senior; T.J. Bryant, Mexia, junior; Kayleb Matthews, Mexia, senior; Vincent Chancellor, Brownsboro, junior; Jack Day, Canton, senior; Da'Kedrick Brooks, Mexia, junior

Offensive Line — Kade Verden, Bullard, senior; Creede Herchman, Canton, senior; Damion Molina, Mexia, junior; Omar Hernandez, Van, senior; Spencer Shinn, Van, senior; Ryan Magrill, Brownsboro, junior

Placekicker — Nathan Goodson, Canton, junior

---

Second Team Defense

Tackle — Kaison Stanford, Van, senior; Alston Williams, Brownsboro, senior; Derek Degrate, Bullard, senior; Jaden Brown, Canton, senior

End — Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro, senior; Colton Whitehead, Canton, senior; Dre Sandles, Mexia, junior 

Outside Linebacker — Wyatt Dale, Van, freshman; Brayden Norrell, Canton, sophomore

Inside Linebacker — Jadyn Ledbetter, Canton, senior; Gage Kuehn, Mexia, junior; Logan McKinney, Brownsboro, sophomore

Cornerback — Reed Johnson, Van, senior; Hylend Long, Bullard, senior; Kam Shaw, Canton, junior

Safety— Caanan Eiland, Canton, junior; Isai Garcia, Mexia, senior; Ryan Johnson, Van, senior; Cayden Mitchell, Van, senior

Punter — Nathan Goodson, Canton, junior

 
 

