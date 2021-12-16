The Van Vandals, led by quarterback Jackson Rainey, swept the superlative honors on the All-District 7-4A Division I football team, the league's coaches announced.
Rainey, a senior, was the unanimous Most Valuable Player of the district. He led the Vandals to the district championship and to a 12-1 record.
The 6-1, 175-pounder connected on 181 of 292 passing attempts for 2,782 yards with 41 TD passes and just four interceptions. He added 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground on 158 carries.
Van senior wide receiver Kuca Kozhev was named the Offensive MVP, while Vandal junior linebacker Beau Barton was tabbed Defensive MVP.
Kozhev had 64 receptions for 1,087 yards and 21 TDs.
Barton led the Vandals with 131 tackles, including 36 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Two Vandals were unanimous picks of Newcomer of the Year — sophomore right guard Ace Bostick (Offensive) and sophomore defensive end Colton Miller (Defensive).
Van Coach Jared Moffatt, in his 12th year in charge of the Vandals, was voted Coach of the Year. He has a record of 103-39 overall and 12-4 in the playoffs. Moffatt has led Van to 11 postseason appearances.
Van players earning unanimous selections on the first team were tight end/fullback Sergio Salinas, wide receiver Brayden Bradshaw, offensive linemen Will Braswell and Jose Suarez, defensive end Mason Moffatt, inside linebacker Brayden Hullum, cornerback Reed Parish and safety Garrett Florey.
Earning unanimous selection on both the offense and defense was Canton wide receiver and cornerback Chantson Prox.
Other unanimous picks on the top team were:
Brownsboro — offensive lineman C.J. Cofer, outside linebackers Payton Stephenson and Levi Oliver, and cornerback Gekyle Baker;
Canton — quarterback Jason Brisbois, running back Kam Shaw, wide receiver Ja'Braylon Pickens, offensive linemen Ben Norman and Preston Yarber, defensive end Jacob Elliot and inside linebacker Juan Robles;
Mexia — defensive end Dontavious Daniels.
---
All-District 7-4A Division I Football
*unanimous
Most Valuable Player — *Jackson Rainey, Van, senior, quarterback
Offensive MVP — Luca Kozhev, Van, senior, wide receiver
Defensive MVP — Beau Barton, Van, junior, linebacker
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — *Ace Bostick, Van, sophomore, right guard
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — *Colton Miller, Van, sophomore, defensive ends
Coach of the Year — Jared Moffatt, Van
First Team Offense
Quarterback — *Jason Brisbois, Canton, senior
Running back — *Kam Shaw, Canton, junior; Alex Zifer, Van, senior; Dre Sandles, junior, Mexia
Tight End/Fullback — *Sergio Salinas, junior, Van
Wide Receiver — *Ja'Braylon Pickens, Canton, senior; *Chantson Prox, Canton, junior; *Brayden Bradshaw, Van, junior; Gekyle Baker, Brownsboro, sophomore; Ryder Shoquist, Van, senior
Offensive Line — *C.J. Cofer, Brownsboro, senior; *Ben Norman, Canton, senior; *Preston Yarber, Canton, senior; *Will Braswell, Van, senior; *Jose Suarez, Van, sophomore
Placekicker — Jorge Vicenté, Brownsboro, senior
Utility — Ayden, Canton, senior
---
First Team Defense
Tackle — KD Erskine, Van, senior; Aiden Hardin, Brownsboro, senior; Colt Shepherd, Canton, senior
End — *Mason Moffatt, Van, senior; *Jacob Elliot, Canton, senior; *Dontavious Daniels, Mexia, senior
Outside Linebacker — *Payton Stephenson, Brownsboro, junior; *Levi Oliver, Brownsboro, junior
Inside Linebacker — *Brayden Hullum, Van, junior; *Juan Robles, Canton, senior
Cornerback — *Chantson Prox, Canton, junior; *Reed Parish, Van, junior; *Gekyle Baker, Brownsboro, sophomore
Safety— Tanner Ackerman, Brownsboro, sophomore; *Garrett Florey, Van, junior; Bryson Nowell, Mexia, senior
Punter — Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro
---
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro, junior
Running back — Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro, senior; Juan Robles, Canton, senior
Tight End/Fullback — Colton Whitehead, Canton, senior
Wide Receiver — Cannon Valenzuela, Canton, freshman; John Crow, Van, senior; T.J. Bryant, Mexia, junior; Kayleb Matthews, Mexia, senior; Vincent Chancellor, Brownsboro, junior; Jack Day, Canton, senior; Da'Kedrick Brooks, Mexia, junior
Offensive Line — Kade Verden, Bullard, senior; Creede Herchman, Canton, senior; Damion Molina, Mexia, junior; Omar Hernandez, Van, senior; Spencer Shinn, Van, senior; Ryan Magrill, Brownsboro, junior
Placekicker — Nathan Goodson, Canton, junior
---
Second Team Defense
Tackle — Kaison Stanford, Van, senior; Alston Williams, Brownsboro, senior; Derek Degrate, Bullard, senior; Jaden Brown, Canton, senior
End — Kyle Nichols, Brownsboro, senior; Colton Whitehead, Canton, senior; Dre Sandles, Mexia, junior
Outside Linebacker — Wyatt Dale, Van, freshman; Brayden Norrell, Canton, sophomore
Inside Linebacker — Jadyn Ledbetter, Canton, senior; Gage Kuehn, Mexia, junior; Logan McKinney, Brownsboro, sophomore
Cornerback — Reed Johnson, Van, senior; Hylend Long, Bullard, senior; Kam Shaw, Canton, junior
Safety— Caanan Eiland, Canton, junior; Isai Garcia, Mexia, senior; Ryan Johnson, Van, senior; Cayden Mitchell, Van, senior
Punter — Nathan Goodson, Canton, junior