Malakoff’s season ended with a Class 3A state championship.
The Tigers rallied from down 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh to take an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi London in the 3A title game.
It was a memorable year for the Tigers as it was the final one for head coach John Adair, who won more than 600 games in 32 years at the high school level.
Adair’s son, Bryson Adair, was named the state championship game MVP.
Bryson Adair, who will play his college ball at Sam Houston State, was also selected as the District 18-3A Co-Most Valuable Player with Blooming Grove’s Justus Revill, the league’s coaches announced.
Adair hit .391 with five home runs, 41 RBIs, 54 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, 62 runs and 46 stolen bases,
Malakoff also had the Offensive MVP as Cole Gaddis grabbed that honor, and Malakoff’s Jack Davis shared Co-Defensive MVP honors with Eustace’s Jack Adair.
Gaddis, an Incarnate Word signee, hit .381 with eight home runs, 47 RBIs, 37 hits, nine doubles, four triples, 58 runs and 23 stolen bases.
Davis, an Angelina College commit, caught 259.1 inning and threw out 22 runners trying to steal. He also hit .301 with a home run and 38 RBIs.
Eustace’s Chris Garcia was the Pitcher of the Year, and Palmer’s Bralen Lopez was the Newcomer of the Year.
The team was voted on by the district coaches.
———
All-District 18-3A Baseball
Co-Most Valuable Player: Bryson Adair, Malakoff; Justus Revill, Blooming Grove
Offensive MVP: Cole Gaddis, Malakoff
Co-Defensive MVP: Jack Davis, Malakoff; Cade Adair, Eustace
Pitcher of the Year: Chris Garcia, Eustace
Newcomer of the Year: Bralen Lopez, Palmer
First Team
Pitcher: Riggin Smith, Malakoff; Nate Jones, Malakoff; Hayden Bensley, Palmer; Kenny Brown, Rice
Catcher: Caden Bradshaw, Scurry-Rosser; Jackson Hoover, Blooming Grove
Infield: Wes Hustead, Malakoff; Erik Waldo, Malakoff; Cody Hayes, Mildred; Colton Nicholson, Blooming Grove; Kelton Bell, Blooming Grove
Outfield: Mathew Beacom, Blooming Grove; Houston Rodgers, Blooming Grove; Alan Benhardt, Malakoff; Carlos Garcia, Eustace; Carson Selman, Rice
Designated hitter: Brandon Nations, Malakoff
Utility: Cannon Kilcrease, Eustace; Joseph Frey, Kemp
Second Team
Pitcher: Sam Marquez, Eustace; Brayden Gibbons, Kemp; Braylon Vanibuls, Mildred; Ramon Ortiz, Rice; Cable Peavy, Scurry-Rosser; Hayden Thomas, Mildred
Catcher: Josh Davis, Kemp; Wes Ewing, Mildred
Infield: Jake Osborn, Palmer; Ishmael Maltos, Eustace; Joey Womble, Eustace; Daylen McIntosh, Kemp; Christian Lopez, Scurry-Rosser; Cadan West, Scurry-Rosser
Outfield: Bryson Clark, Rice; Zach Hutchins, Scurry-Rosser; Emilio Gutierrez, Scurry-Rosser; Nick Carrizales, Mildred
Utility: Judson Driskell, Malakoff; Austin Wing, Mildred