Tyler's Malik Ray earned first-team honors and were joined by two Wildcats and an Indian on the All-District 16-5A basketball team, the league's coaches announced. 

The two Whitehouse first-teams were seniors Hayden Grigsby and Erick Hendrick. Jacksonville's Devin McCuin, a sophomore, was on the top squad.

The district coaches voted on the team.

Two Jacksonville standouts earned superlative honors — junior Vito High (Offensive Most Valuable Player) and freshman Karmelo Clayborne (Newcomer of the Year).

Jadarian White, a senior on the Huntsville district championship team, was voted Most Valuable Player. His teammate Taylor Harrell, a senior, was tabbed Defensive MVP.

Tyler Jerome Jones earned second team honors. He was joined by Whitehouse sophomore Bryson Hawkins and Jacksonville senior Kameron Conwell.

Earning honorable mention for the Lions were senior Christopher Clark, sophomore Shakavon Brooks and junior Kyron Key.

Making the All-District Academic team from Tyler were Clark 92.4 and Brooks 98.2.

Huntsville won the district championship and won two playoff games (93-72 over Hallsville in bi-district and 91-85 over North Forney in area) before falling to Mount Pleasant (64-61 in regional quarterfinals).

Nacogdoches was runner-up and fell to Longview, 55-52, in bi-district. Jacksonville placed third in the league and the Indians lost to Sulphur Springs 59-51 in bi-district. Lufkin was fourth in the district and the Panthers lost to Mount Pleasant 62-52 in bi-district. 

---

All-District 16-5A Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Jadarian White, Sr., Huntsville

Offensive MVP  Vito High, Jr., Jacksonville 

Defensive MVP  Taylor Harrell, Sr., Huntsville 

Newcomer of the Year  Karmelo Clayborne, Fr., Jacksonville 

First Team

 AJ Wilson, Jr., Huntsville 

Tiezevion Matthews, Jr., Huntsville 

Charles Harvey, So., Nacogdoches  

J.T. Steadman, So., Nacogdoches  

Devin McCuin, So., Jacksonville  

Hayden Grigsby, Sr., Whitehouse  

Erick Hendrick, Sr., Whitehouse  

Elijah Johnson, Jr., Lufkin

T.K. Scott, Jr., Lufkin 

Malik Ray, Sr., Tyler

Second Team

Jordan Woodberry, Sr., Huntsville  

Kevin Harrison, Jr., Huntsville 

Eddie Cross, Sr., Nacogdoches 

Kolby Yabarough, Sr., Nacogdoches 

Bryson Hawkins, So., Whitehouse 

Christian Mumphery, Jr., Lufkin 

Brandon Walker, So., Lufkin 

Elijah Moody, So., Lufkin 

Jerome Jones, Sr., Tyler 

Kameron Conwell, Sr., Jacksonville 

