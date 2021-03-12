Tyler's Malik Ray earned first-team honors and were joined by two Wildcats and an Indian on the All-District 16-5A basketball team, the league's coaches announced.
The two Whitehouse first-teams were seniors Hayden Grigsby and Erick Hendrick. Jacksonville's Devin McCuin, a sophomore, was on the top squad.
The district coaches voted on the team.
Two Jacksonville standouts earned superlative honors — junior Vito High (Offensive Most Valuable Player) and freshman Karmelo Clayborne (Newcomer of the Year).
Jadarian White, a senior on the Huntsville district championship team, was voted Most Valuable Player. His teammate Taylor Harrell, a senior, was tabbed Defensive MVP.
Tyler Jerome Jones earned second team honors. He was joined by Whitehouse sophomore Bryson Hawkins and Jacksonville senior Kameron Conwell.
Earning honorable mention for the Lions were senior Christopher Clark, sophomore Shakavon Brooks and junior Kyron Key.
Making the All-District Academic team from Tyler were Clark 92.4 and Brooks 98.2.
Huntsville won the district championship and won two playoff games (93-72 over Hallsville in bi-district and 91-85 over North Forney in area) before falling to Mount Pleasant (64-61 in regional quarterfinals).
Nacogdoches was runner-up and fell to Longview, 55-52, in bi-district. Jacksonville placed third in the league and the Indians lost to Sulphur Springs 59-51 in bi-district. Lufkin was fourth in the district and the Panthers lost to Mount Pleasant 62-52 in bi-district.
---
All-District 16-5A Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Jadarian White, Sr., Huntsville
Offensive MVP — Vito High, Jr., Jacksonville
Defensive MVP — Taylor Harrell, Sr., Huntsville
Newcomer of the Year — Karmelo Clayborne, Fr., Jacksonville
First Team
AJ Wilson, Jr., Huntsville
Tiezevion Matthews, Jr., Huntsville
Charles Harvey, So., Nacogdoches
J.T. Steadman, So., Nacogdoches
Devin McCuin, So., Jacksonville
Hayden Grigsby, Sr., Whitehouse
Erick Hendrick, Sr., Whitehouse
Elijah Johnson, Jr., Lufkin
T.K. Scott, Jr., Lufkin
Malik Ray, Sr., Tyler
Second Team
Jordan Woodberry, Sr., Huntsville
Kevin Harrison, Jr., Huntsville
Eddie Cross, Sr., Nacogdoches
Kolby Yabarough, Sr., Nacogdoches
Bryson Hawkins, So., Whitehouse
Christian Mumphery, Jr., Lufkin
Brandon Walker, So., Lufkin
Elijah Moody, So., Lufkin
Jerome Jones, Sr., Tyler
Kameron Conwell, Sr., Jacksonville