Jackson Conser, whose arm and bat helped lead Whitehouse to the District 16-5A baseball championship, has been voted the league’s Most Valuable Player, the district coaches announced.
Conser, a senior, has signed to play at Richland College.
Whitehouse pitcher Ethan Stone, a sophomore, was named Newcomer of the Year, while Jacksonville’s Hayden Thompson, was tabbed Freshman of the Year.
Greg Branch of Whitehouse was named Coach of the Year.
Also the Lufkin pair of Reid Hensley and Alex Luna, both seniors, were voted Defensive Player of the Year and Pitcher the Year, respectively.
Huntsville junior Caleb Cotton was Offensive Player of the Year.
Whitehouse first-teamers included freshman pitcher Michael Dudolski, sophomore infielder Colin McLemore, senior designated hitter Logan Whitfield and junior utility player Colton Eikner.
Jacksonville Indians making the first team were senior pitcher Jaccari Hamlett, senior catcher Cameron Fuller, senior infielder Joshua Holcomb and senior outfielder Casey Canady.
Making the second team from the Tyler Lions were junior pitcher CJ Grace, junior catcher Eli Sanchez and freshman utility player Dante Martinez.
The team was voted on by the league’s coaches.
---
2021 All-District 16-5A Baseball
Most Valuable Player — Jackson Conser, senior, Whitehouse
Offensive Player of the Year — Caleb Cotton, junior, Huntsville
Defensive Player of the Year — Reid Hensley, senior, Lufkin
Pitcher of the Year — Alex Luna, senior, Lufkin
Newcomer of the Year — Ethan Stone, sophomore, Whitehouse
Freshman of the Year — Hayden Thompson, Jacksonville
Coach of the Year — Greg Branch, Whitehouse
First Team
Pitchers — Jaccari Hamlett, senior, Jacksonville; Mathew Howell, senior, Huntsville; Michael Dudolski, freshman, Whitehouse; Reid Bowyer, junior, Nacogdoches; Reid Boyett, senior, Nacogdoches.
Catcher — Cameron Fuller, senior, Jacksonville.
First Baseman — Will Furniss, junior, Nacogdoches.
Infielders — Sam Flores, junior, Lufkin; Coby DeJesus, junior, Lufkin; Colin McLemore, sophomore, Whitehouse; Joshua Holcomb, senior, Jacksonville; Levi Stovall, senior, Nacogdoches.
Designated Hitter — Logan Whitfield, senior, Whitehouse.
Outfielders — Cody McLerran, senior, Huntsville; Kolton Koonce, senior, Nacogdoches; Braden Ballenger, junior, Nacogdoches; Cameron Jackson, junior, Lufkin; Kasey Canady, senior, Jacksonville.
Utility — Colton Eikner, junior, Whitehouse.
Second Team
Pitchers — Luke Durham, sophomore, Huntsville; CJ Grace, junior, Tyler; Ryan Walker, freshman, Jacksonville; Cade Venegas, senior, Lufkin.
Catcher — Eli Sanchez, junior, Tyler.
First Baseman — Hagan Harris, sophomore, Huntsville.
Infielders — Kaden Koonce, junior, Nacogdoches; Blake Goerner, junior, Nacogdoches.
Designated Hitter — Isaac Jones, sophomore, Nacogdoches.
Outfielders — Cooper Molnes, sophomore, Huntsville; Dillion Williams, senior, Nacogdoches; Cameron Scott, senior, Lufkin; Grant Taylor, junior, Whitehouse; Devin McCuin, sophomore, Jacksonville; Spencer Alexander, senior, Lufkin.
Utility — Dante Martinez, freshman Tyler.
Honorable Mention
Huntsville — Jacob Vonrosenberg, Bun Shelly.
Jacksonville — Carson Cleaver, Dominik Hinojosa.
Lufkin — Hunter Ditsworth.
Nacogdoches — Jaden Hall, Elliott Bowser.
Tyler — Aldo Martinez.
Whitehouse — Keegan McCord, Luke Caussey, Erick Hendrick.
Academic All-District
(GPA 92 and above)
Huntsville — Jackson Batten, Caleb Cotton, Luke Durham, Hagan Harris, Nolan Hunt, Cody McLerran, Christian Milum, Jacob Vonrosenberg
Jacksonville — Kasey Canady, Carson Cleaver, Joshua Holcomb, Matt Jenkins, Peter Torres, Aldo Velez.
Lufkin — Camren Scott, Cade Venegas, Reid Hensley.
Tyler — Eli Sanchez.
Whitehouse — Senior Logan Whitfield; Juniors Sam Cook, Zach Norvell; Sophomores Luke Caussey, Ethan Stone, Hayden Hossley; Freshmen Keegan McCord, Michael Dudloski.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS