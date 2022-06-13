Whitehouse's J.J. Idrogo was named Freshman of the Year and Lufkin's Bebo Hinojosa was voted Most Valuable Player on the All-District 16-5A baseball team, the league's coaches announced.
Idrogo batted .435 during district, stealing 10 bases and scoring 18 runs as the Wildcats earned a playoff berth.
Hinojosa, a star pitcher, was instrumental in Lufkin winning the league championship and advancing to the Region II semifinals.
Lufkin's Sam Flores and Nacogdoches' Will Furniss shared Offensive Player of the Year honors. Huntsville senior Caleb Cotton was voted Defensive Player of the Year.
The Pitcher of the Year was Lufkin senior Hunter Ditsworth and the Newcomer of the Year was Nacogdoches junior Justin Bradford.
Lufkin won the district title with a 14-1 record, followed by Whitehouse and Nacogdoches at 11-4. Huntsville earned the fourth playoff berth with a 5-10 mark.
The Panthers made it four rounds deep into the playoffs, taking postseason series win over Longview (bi-district), North Forney (area) and Cleburne (regional quarterfinals) before falling to Frisco Wakeland (regional semifinals).
Whitehouse captured a bi-district series win over Texas High before falling to Corsicana in area. Nacogdoches won its bi-district series over Mount Pleasant before dropping the area series to Forney. Huntsville lost its bi-district series to Hallsville.
---
All-District 16-5A Baseball
Most Valuable Player — Bebo Hinojosa, senior, Lufkin
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Sam Flores, senior, Lufkin; Will Furniss, senior, Nacogdoches
Defensive Player of the Year — Caleb Cotton, senior, Huntsville
Pitcher of the Year — Hunter Ditsworth, senior, Lufkin
Newcomer of the Year — Justin Bradford, junior, Nacogdoches
Freshman of the Year — J.J. Idrogo, Whitehouse
First Team
Pitchers — Reid Bowyer, senior, Nacogdoches; Luke Causey, junior, Whitehouse; Michael Dudolski, sophomore, Whitehouse; Coen Devillier, sophomore, Nacogdoches.
Catcher — Blake Goerner, senior, Nacogdoches.
First Baseman — Hayden Thompson, sophomore, Jacksonville.
Infielders — Gavin DelToro, senior, Lufkin; Kaden Koonce, senior, Nacogdoches; Kade Godfrey, junior, Nacogdoches; Peyton Blackmon, sophomore, Whitehouse; Mason Monajaras, senior, Huntsville.
Outfielders — Chip Buchanan, junior, Lufkin; Braden Ballenger, senior, Nacogdoches; Cermodrick Bland, junior, Nacogdoches; Jermod McCoy, junior, Whitehouse; Ryan Walker, sophomore, Jacksonville.
Designated Hitter — Coltan Eikner, senior, Whitehouse.
Utility — Isaac Jones, junior, Nacogdoches.
Second Team
Pitchers — Caleb Hillis, sophomore, Lufkin; Bun Shelly, senior, Huntsville; Luke Durham, junior, Hallsville.
Catcher — Keegan McCord, sophomore, Whitehouse.
First Baseman — Braden Bean, junior, Whitehouse.
Infielders — Mark Requena, junior, Lufkin; Collin McLemore, junior, Whitehouse; Collin Sanders, junior, Huntsville; Thad Hoffpauir, sophomore, Jacksonville; Eli Sanchez, senior, Tyler.
Outfielders — Christian Mumphrey, senior, Lufkin; Conner McAninch, sophomore, Nacogdoches; Travis Tester, senior, Huntsville; Cooper Molnes, junior, Huntsville; Jerrod Dickerson, senior, Jacksonville.
Designated Hitter — Jackson Batten, junior, Whitehouse.
Utility — Max Briley, sophomore, Jacksonville.