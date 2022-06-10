Bullard's Hadi Fults and Addison Hooker, two key players in the Lady Panthers' run to the UIL State Tournament, were voted Co-Most Valuable Players on the All-District 16-4A Softball Team, the league's coaches announced.
Fults, a junior, played pitcher and first base, hitting .451 and compiling a record of 19-2 in the circle. Hooker, a senior, played third base and outfield and hit .385.
Also, Bullard's Berlyn Grossman shared Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player honors with Ellie Watkins of Lindale.
Another Lady Panther, Anistyn Foster, was voted Pitcher of the Year and Bullard's Callie Bailey shared Newcomer of the Year honors with Spring Hill's Jovi Spurlock.
Bullard Coach Julie Murry and her staff of Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd were named Coaching Staff of the Year. The Lady Panthers had a record of 40-4 and earned their second straight trip to the state tournament.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
---
All-District 16-4A Softball
Co-Most Valuable Players — Hadi Fults, Bullard; Addison Hooker, Bullard
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill
Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players — Ellie Watkins, Lindale; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard
Pitcher of the Year — Anistyn Foster, Bullard
Freshman Year of the Year — Chloe Ellis, Henderson
Newcomer of the Year — Callie Bailey, Bullard; Jovi Spurlock, Spring Hill
Utility Player of the Year — Darby Woodrum, Lindale
Coach Staff of the Year — Bullard
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kloee Carroll, Henderson.
Catcher: Teagan Graul, Bullard.
Infield: Kenzie King, Bullard; Charli Bird, Henderson; Addison Rains, Chapel Hill; Thaiona Moore, Kilgore; Kayli Vickery, Lindale; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill.
Outfield: Jaci Taylor, Henderson; Liliana Miller, Lindale; Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Kylie Pate, Bullard.
Designated Player: Ty'Esha Mosely, Henderson.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Emily Myers, Lindale.
Catcher: Trinity Sledge, Henderson.
Infield: Eva Ray, Kilgore; Olivia Gary, Lindale; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Saelyr Hunt, Bullard; Addy Davis, Henderson; Carlie Williams, Chapel Hill.
Outfield: Libbi Rozell, Lindale; Victoria Bradshaw, Spring Hill; Alyssa Perry, Henderson; Tierra Borel, Chapel Hill; Jada Dennis, Kilgore; Makenzie Cooper-Jones, Kilgore.
Designated Player: Jesika Miller, Lindale.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Adisyn Chism, Caylee Mayfield.
Bullard: Emma Seaton, Mattie Nix.
Lindale: Dylan Adams, Addison Frazier, Merrick Gray.
Chapel Hill: Mia Marmon.
Kilgore: Cailey Brown, Kilynn Higginbotham, Jaylan Parsons, Kaitlyn Porter, Nawny Sifford.
Henderson: Suzannah Straub; Sunny Green.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Victoria Bradshaw, Ella Delzell, Kyndall Witt, Caylee Mayfield, Laney Linseisen, Halee Bray, Halle Mayfield, Khloe Saxon, Allison Dubois.
Kilgore: Makenzie Cooper-Jones, Kaitlyn Porter, Shann Casayuran, Addison Pierson, Thaiona Moore, Jaela Williams, Cailey Brown, Jaylon Parsons, Aniyah Polk, Baylee Bonds, Emma Propes, Kamaria Rider.
Henderson: Charli Bird, Jaci Taylor, Ty'Ra Mosely, Ty'Esha Mosely, Trinity Sledge, Alyssa Perry, Kloee Carroll.
Chapel Hill: Tierra Borel, Carlie Williams, Kylei Griffin, Aaliyah Shabaan, Mersaydez Lewis.
Bullard: Saelyr Hunt, Kaylee Paul, Callie Bailey, Lanie May, Addison Hooker, Berlyn Grossman, Matti Nix, Kenzie King, Teagan Graul, Jadyn Welch, Anistyn Foster, Emery Downing, Hadi Fults, Kamryn Honzell, Dakots Payne, Emma Seaton, Rylie Jo Garner, Zaylee Zahirniak.
Lindale: Jesika Miller, Abby Cooper, Libbi Rozell, Ellie Watkins, Isabelle Koonce, Elizabeth Palecek, Liliana Miller, Dylan Adams, Darby Woodrum, Kayli Vickery, Merrick Gray, Addison Frazier.