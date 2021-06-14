Hagen Smith, who tossed seven no-hitters and helped lead the Bullard Panthers to the District 16-4A baseball championship, is the Most Valuable Player of the district, the league’s coaches announced.
He was a unanimous selection.
Smith, who is rated the No. 1 left-hander in Texas and No. 11 nationally by Perfect Game, finished the season 11-0 with an ERA of 0.10 and 168 strikeouts in 73 innings of work.
Smith, who stands at 6-3 and weighs 210 pounds, has reached 97 mph on the radar gun. He has signed with the University of Arkansas.
Teammate Ryley Sharp, who played catcher and has signed with Crown College in Minnesota, was voted Defensive MVP.
Also, Coach Robert Ellis and his assistants were named Coaching Staff of the Year.
Lindale senior Brandon Burckel, who has signed with the University of Houston, was named the Offensive MVP. Longview Spring Hill junior pitcher Easton Ballard was unanimous Pitcher of the Year.
Spring Hill pitcher Alex Brown and Bullard infielder Bryce Jewell were both unanimous first-teamers.
All-District 16-4A Baseball Team
Most Valuable Player — Hagen Smith, senior, Bullard
Pitcher of the Year — Easton Ballard, junior, Longview Spring Hill
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Brandon Burckel, senior, Lindale
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Ryley Sharp, senior, Bullard
Newcomer of the Year — Brennan Ferguson, junior, Longview Spring Hill
Coaching Staff of the Year — Bullard
First Team
Pitchers — Conner Carson, senior, Bullard; Alex Brown, senior, Spring Hill; Triztin Smith, senior, Lindale; Chase Lewis, junior, Kilgore.
Catcher — Bryce Everest, senior, Lindale.
Infielder — Derek Degrate, junior, Bullard; Kayden McClenny, junior, Lindale; Cade Pippen, senior, Kilgore; Cole Bradley, senior, Henderson; Bryce Jewell, Bullard.
Outfielders — Donovan Adkins, senior, Kilgore; Chris Ervin, junior, Kilgore; Gage Wakefield, senior, Bullard; Marshall Lipsey, junior, Spring Hill; Colin Martin, senior, Spring Hill.
Utility — Jax Stovall, sophomore, Spring Hill.
Designated Hitter — Dakota Cook, senior, Lindale.
Second Team
Pitcher — Cody Taylor, senior, Lindale; Heath LaFleur, junior, Kilgore; Quentin Moon, junior, Henderson; Grant Martin, junior, Henderson; Dillon Line, senior, Chapel Hill.
Catcher — Ethan Foster, senior, Spring Hill.
Infielders — Aaron Wolfe, junior, Lindale; Jake Thompson, junior, Kilgore; Sam Peterson, junior, Lindale; Dalton McElyea, senior, Kilgore; Hunter Pipak, senior, Kilgore; Brandon Taylor, junior, Bullard.
Outfielders — Dillon Tabb, senior, Chapel Hill; Aaron Hanning, senior, Cumberland Academy; David Wilson, freshman, Bullard; Bryant King, senior, Spring Hill.
Utility — Blake Barlow, senior, Spring Hill.
Designated Hitter — Thomas Hattaway, junior, Kilgore.
Honorable Mention
Spring Hill: Jordan Hodges.
Kilgore: Bryce Long, Kyle Wheeler.
Lindale: Caden Piccoli, Luke Poe, Jackson Fugate, Dylan Segroves.
Chapel Hill: Will Parker, Malcom Passama.
Bullard: Titus Ashton, Chase Randall.
Cumberland Academy: Ethan Montgomery, Trevor Taylor, Jared Martinez.
Henderson: DeShawn Jackson, Christian Brown.
Academic All-District
Bullard: Hagen Smith, Titus Ashton, Chase Randall, Bryce Jewell, Ryley Sharp, Gage Wakefield, Connor Carson, Derek Degrate, Brandon Taylor.
Lindale: Dylan Segroves, Brandon Burckel, Bryce Everest, Triztin Smith, Sam Peterson, Judson Long, Cody Taylor, Dakota Cook, Kayden McClenny, Jake Curbow, Miles Keith, Teylan Piccoli, Gavin Taylor, Caden Piccoli, Carson Plunkett, Ryan Betts.
Spring Hill: Brennan Ferguson, Kelan McKay, Alex Brown, Marshall Lipsey, Easton Ballard, Whitten Bowles, Jax Stovall, Jordan Hodges.
Kilgore: Kyle Wheeler, Cade Pippen, Chase Borders, Dalton McElyea, Hunter Pipak, Bryce Long, Zach Porter.
Henderson: Cole Bradley, Quentin Moon, Christian Brown, River Bogle, Grant White, Aden Butler, JJ Pickens, Tobaius Jackson, Jacob Medford.
Chapel Hill: Dillon Line.
Cumberland Academy: John Loyd Paul.