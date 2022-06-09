Bullard’s David Wilson and Chapel Hill’s Connor Griffin earned superlative honors on the All-District 16-4A baseball team, the league’s coaches announced.
Wilson was voted Pitcher of the Year while Griffin, a shortstop, was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.
Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard, who helped lead the Panthers to the Class 4A Region II finals, was a unanimous selection as Most Valuable Player.
Ballard went 14-1 on the mound with a 1.06 earned run average, 133 strikeouts and 23 walks in 91.2 innings. He hit .298 with seven doubles, three triples, 33 RBI, 18 runs scored, 31 walks and eight stolen bases.
Spring Hill’s Marshall Lipsey and Kilgore’s Colby Wilkerson shared Co-Offensive MVPs.
The Newcomer of Year was Josiah Mackey of Spring Hill.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
---
All-District 16-4A Baseball Team
Most Valuable Player — Easton Ballard, Spring Hill
Pitcher of the Year — David Wilson, Bullard
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players — Marshall Lipsey, Spring Hill; Colby Wilkerson, Kilgore.
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Connor Griffin, Chapel Hill
Newcomer of the Year — Josiah Mackey, Spring Hill
Coaching Staff of the Year — Spring Hill
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Conner Smeltzer, Spring Hill; Heath Lafleur, Kilgore; Sam Peterson, Lindale; Quentin Moon, Henderson.
Catcher: Reed Overbeek, Bullard.
Infield: Brennan Ferguson, Spring Hill; Christian Brown, Henderson; Sean Gentry, Chapel Hill; Tate Truman, Kilgore; Chase Randall, Bullard.
Outfield: J.J. Pickens, Henderson; Jake Thompson, Kilgore; Trenton Wolf, Kilgore; Ben Puckett, Spring Hill; John Lloyd, Bullard.
Utility: River Bogle, Henderson.
Designated Hitter: Thomas Hattaway, Kilgore.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Aaron Wolfe, Lindale; Jace Benson, Bullard; Austin Vega, Chapel Hill; Grant Martin, Henderson.
Catcher: Aden Butler, Henderson.
Infield: Ethan Mendez, Chapel Hill; Jax Stovall, Spring Hill; Jordan Hodges, Spring Hill; Jachin Salas, Bullard; Jason Silvey, Kilgore.
Outfield: Bryce Brannen, Bullard; Ethan Nghiem, Cumberland Academy; Chris Ervin, Kilgore; Ryan Betts, Lindale; Tobaius Jackson, Henderson.
Utility: J.T. Howard, Henderson.
Designated Hitter: Luke Waggoner, Lindale.
TOP 5 SENIORS
Easton Ballard, Spring Hill; Marshall Lipsey, Spring Hill; Sam Peterson, Lindale; Colby Wilkerson, Kilgore; Quentin Moon, Henderson.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Emory Allen, Wyatt McFadin.
Kilgore: Todd House, Ryan Beddingfield, Cade Henry.
Henderson: Dashawn Jackson, Trace Antunes.
Bullard: Ben Coke, Tanner Stainback.
Chapel Hill: Logan Ray.
Cumberland Academy: Nathaniel Harris, Ian Wharton, Izayah Watson.
Lindale: Kaden Fleming, Kayden McClenny, Miles Keith, Luke Poe, Jake Powell, Hudson Legrow, Caden Piccoli.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Cooper Thomas, Ben Puckett, Easton Ballard, Brennan Ferguson, James Thomas, Marshall Lipsey, Jaden Giddings, Emory Allen, Jordan Hodges, Carson Tidwell, Jax Stovall, Conner Smeltzer; Kilgore: Cason Cox, Jake Thompson, Thomas Hattaway, Ryan Beddingfield, Ethan Drury; Chapel Hill: Kameron Griffin, Sean Gentry, Jaxon Cummings, Carter Binning, Connor Griffin, Logan Ray, Joshua Hermanns, Dariyan Ford; Cumberland Academy: Braylon Nuon, Nathan Armstrong, Jayce Montelongo; Lindale: Sam Peterson, Caleb Hart, Ryan Betts, Kaden Fleming, Luke Waggoner, Jake Curbow, Carson Plunkett, Kayden McClenny, Miles Keith, Jake Powell, Landon Sullivan, Hudson Legrow, Caden Piccoli, Teylan Piccoli
