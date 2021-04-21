Kentoya Woods, Brownsboro's high-scoring senior, was named Most Valuable Player on the District 14-4A girls basketball team, the league's coaches announced.
Woods averaged 16.4 points a game while grabbing 8.7 rebounds. She was a four-year starter for the Bearettes and signed a basketball scholarship with Southeastern Oklahoma University.
Athens senior Mimi McCollister was voted Offensive Player of the Year with Van senior Skylar Savage being named Defensive Player of the Year.
Jeremy Durham, who led Brownsboro to the district title, was named Coach of the Year.
Other superlative awards went to Brownsboro's Khyra Garrett (Sixth Man of the Year) and Van's Landry Jones (Newcomer of the Year).
Earning first-team honors were Mabank junior Lauren Carter, Athens senior Karlie Cook, Van junior Maci Jones, Brownsboro juniors Paris Miller and Mekhayia Moore, and Canton sophomores Shameir Quimby and Amari Welch.
---
All-District 14-4A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Kentoya Woods, Sr., Brownsboro
Offensive Player of the Year — Mimi McCollister, Sr., Athens
Defensive Player of the Year — Skylar Savage, Sr., Van
Sixth Man of the Year — Khyra Garrett, Fr., Brownsboro
Newcomer of the Year — Landry Jones, Fr., Van
Coach of the Year — Jeremy Durham, Brownsboro
First Team
Lauren Carter, Jr., Mabank
Karlie Cook, Sr., Athens
Maci Jones, Jr., Van
Paris Miller, Jr., Brownsboro
Mekhayia Moore, Jr., Brownsboro
Shameir Quimby, Soph., Canton
Amari Welch, Soph., Canton
Second Team
Kinley Collins, Jr., Wills Point
Allie Cooper, Jr., Brownsboro
Kenzie Hair, Sr., Athens
Antronea Jackson, Soph., Wills Point
Airianna Pickens, Soph., Canton
Savannah Wagner, Soph., Mabank
Shakayla Warren, Sr., Brownsboro
Honorable Mention
ATHENS — Kyra Dawson
BROWNSBORO — Khayla Garrett, Fr.; Bayli Hooker, Sr.; Tori Hooker, Jr.; Rebecca Rumbo, Jr.
MABANK — Lilliana Forest, Jr.; Lainey Kirkland, Sr.; Drew Neighbors, Sr.; Madi Reneau, Sr.; Maddie Wagner, Sr.
VAN — Elizabeth Nixon, Jr., Jordan Ryan, Fr.
WILLS POINT — Angelina Fields, Jr.
Academic All-District
ATHENS — Karlie Cook, Kyra Dawson, Kenzie Hair, Aspen Odom, Tori Williams
BROWNSBORO — Allie Cooper, Khayla Garrett, Bayli Hooker, Tori Hooker, Mekhayia Moore, Rebecca Rumbo, Alexa Soong, Shakayla Warren, Kentoya Woods
CANTON — Payton Bray, Kori Nicklas, Ashtyn Norrell, Emory Rhoten, Caroline Stern, Shameir Quimby, Amari Welch, Katie Wilkerson
MABANK — Lauren Carter, Brooke Ford, Lilliana Forrest, Lainey Kirkland, Drew Neighbors, Halle Partridge, Madi Reneau, Carley Sapp, Maddie Wagner, Savannah Wagner
VAN — Abby Clyburn, Maddy Clyburn, Landry Jones, Maci Jones, Elizabeth Nixon, Ally Kate Robertson
WILLS POINT — Kinley Collins, Taylor Dyess, Angelina Fields, Kamryn Kilgore, Riley Kinney, Emma Todoroff