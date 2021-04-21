Brownsboro vs. Lindale Basketball

Brownsboro’s Kentoya Woods (23) goes up for a shot against Lindale during the 2020-2021 basketball season. Woods was named District 14-4A's Most Valuable Player.

Kentoya Woods, Brownsboro's high-scoring senior, was named Most Valuable Player on the District 14-4A girls basketball team, the league's coaches announced.

Woods averaged 16.4 points a game while grabbing 8.7 rebounds. She was a four-year starter for the Bearettes and signed a basketball scholarship with Southeastern Oklahoma University.

Athens senior Mimi McCollister was voted Offensive Player of the Year with Van senior Skylar Savage being named Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeremy Durham, who led Brownsboro to the district title, was named Coach of the Year.

Other superlative awards went to Brownsboro's Khyra Garrett (Sixth Man of the Year) and Van's Landry Jones (Newcomer of the Year).

Earning first-team honors were Mabank junior Lauren Carter, Athens senior Karlie Cook, Van junior Maci Jones, Brownsboro juniors Paris Miller and Mekhayia Moore, and Canton sophomores Shameir Quimby and Amari Welch.

---

All-District 14-4A Girls Basketball 

Most Valuable Player — Kentoya Woods, Sr., Brownsboro

Offensive Player of the Year — Mimi McCollister, Sr., Athens

Defensive Player of the Year — Skylar Savage, Sr., Van

Sixth Man of the Year — Khyra Garrett, Fr., Brownsboro

Newcomer of the Year — Landry Jones, Fr., Van

Coach of the Year — Jeremy Durham, Brownsboro

First Team 

Lauren Carter, Jr., Mabank

Karlie Cook, Sr., Athens

Maci Jones, Jr., Van

Paris Miller, Jr., Brownsboro

Mekhayia Moore, Jr., Brownsboro

Shameir Quimby, Soph., Canton

Amari Welch, Soph., Canton

Second Team

Kinley Collins, Jr., Wills Point

Allie Cooper, Jr., Brownsboro

Kenzie Hair, Sr., Athens

Antronea Jackson, Soph., Wills Point

Airianna Pickens, Soph., Canton

Savannah Wagner, Soph., Mabank

Shakayla Warren, Sr., Brownsboro

Honorable Mention

ATHENS — Kyra Dawson

BROWNSBORO — Khayla Garrett, Fr.; Bayli Hooker, Sr.; Tori Hooker, Jr.; Rebecca Rumbo, Jr.

MABANK — Lilliana Forest, Jr.; Lainey Kirkland, Sr.; Drew Neighbors, Sr.; Madi Reneau, Sr.; Maddie Wagner, Sr.

VAN — Elizabeth Nixon, Jr., Jordan Ryan, Fr.

WILLS POINT — Angelina Fields, Jr.

Academic All-District

ATHENS — Karlie Cook, Kyra Dawson, Kenzie Hair, Aspen Odom, Tori Williams

BROWNSBORO — Allie Cooper, Khayla Garrett, Bayli Hooker, Tori Hooker, Mekhayia Moore, Rebecca Rumbo, Alexa Soong, Shakayla Warren, Kentoya Woods

CANTON — Payton Bray, Kori Nicklas, Ashtyn Norrell, Emory Rhoten, Caroline Stern, Shameir Quimby, Amari Welch, Katie Wilkerson

MABANK — Lauren Carter, Brooke Ford, Lilliana Forrest, Lainey Kirkland, Drew Neighbors, Halle Partridge, Madi Reneau, Carley Sapp, Maddie Wagner, Savannah Wagner

VAN — Abby Clyburn, Maddy Clyburn, Landry Jones, Maci Jones, Elizabeth Nixon, Ally Kate Robertson

WILLS POINT — Kinley Collins, Taylor Dyess, Angelina Fields, Kamryn Kilgore, Riley Kinney, Emma Todoroff

 
 

