Three players who grew up on the football fields of East Texas have earned All-Big 12 first-team honors.
Arp's DeMarvion Overshown, West Rusk's Tyree Wilson and Mount Enterprise's Kendre Miller made the top team, the league announced.
Miller is a junior running back for the TCU Horned Frogs, while Overshown is a senior linebacker for the Texas Longhorns. Wilson is a senior defensive lineman at Texas Tech.
Also, former Tyler Junior College standout Kobe Savage, a junior from Paris on the Kansas State squad, earned second-team defensive back honors.
Superlative honors include:
Offensive Player of the Year: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Richard Reese, Baylor, RB
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S
Special Teams Player of the Year: Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.
Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year: Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year)
+Duggan is the second TCU student-athlete to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining Trevone Boykin, who earned the award in 2014. Duggan is the first quarterback to earn the award since Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) in 2018. Boykin won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as well.
+Anudike-Uzomah is the fifth K-State player to win Defensive Player of the Year, and the first since Jordan Willis in 2016. Arthur Brown (2012), Terence Newman (2002) and Mark Simoneau (1999) are the other Wildcats who have received the distinction.
+Gabriel captured Oklahoma’s fifth Offensive Newcomer of the Year award, joining an esteemed list that includes Jalen Hurts (2019), Dede Westbrook (2015), Palestine's Adrian Peterson (2004) and Josh Heupel (1999).
+Hodges became the second Horned Frog to win Defensive Newcomer of the Year, joining Ben Banogu (2017).
+Reese is the third Baylor player and first Baylor running back to be selected as Offensive Freshman of the Year, joining quarterbacks Charlie Brewer (2017) and Robert Griffin III (2008).
+Daniels is the second consecutive Defensive Freshman of the Year from Oklahoma State, and the fourth winner from the school. Last season, Collin Oliver (2021) joined Shaun Lewis (2010) and Andre Sexton (2006) as Cowboys who have earned the distinction.
+Davis is the first TCU player to garner Special Teams Player of the Year.
+Beebe joins Dalton Risner (2018) and B.J. Finney (2014) as Offensive Lineman of the Year from Kansas State.
+Anudike-Uzomah becomes the first two-time winner of Defensive Lineman of the Year since the inception of the award in 2006. It is the fifth time a Wildcat has been honored, joining Anudike-Uzomah’s previous award (2021), Jordan Willis (2016), Ryan Mueller (2013) and Meshak Williams (2012).
+Dykes has been named Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year. He is the only coach to win the award in their first year as head coach of the program. He and his dad, the late Spike Dykes (Texas Tech, 1996), are the only father-son duo in the Big 12 to win the award.
+Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 27-year history of the Big 12 with 48. K-State is second (37), followed by Texas (32), Oklahoma State (25), Baylor (23), Iowa State (22), TCU (14), West Virginia (10), Kansas (8) and Texas Tech (8).
Joining Miller, a junior, on the first-team offense include: quarterback Max Duggan of TCU; running back Bijan Robinson of Texas; fullback Ben Sinnott of Kansas State; wide receivers Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State, Marvin Mims Jr. of Oklahoma and Quentin Johnston of TCU; tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders of Texas; offensive linemen Cooper Beebe of Kansas State, Anton Harrison of Oklahoma, Alan Ali and Steve Avila of TCU; and Zach Frazier of West Virginia; placekicker Griffin Kell of TCU; and kick returner/punt returner Derius Davis of TCU.
Hutchinson is also a transfer from Blinn College.
Joining Overshown and Wilson on the first-team defense include: defensive linemen Siaki Ika of Baylor, Will McDonald IV of Iowa State, Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State and Dante Stills of West Virginia; linebackers Dee Winters of TCU and Jaylan Ford of Texas; defensive backs Cobee Bryant of Kansas, Julius Brents of Kansas State, Jason Taylor II of Oklahoma State, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU and Josh Newton of TCU; and punter Michael Turk of Oklahoma.