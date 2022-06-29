Not only did a foursome of Tyler Legacy swimmers made a big splash in Texas this year, but you can add the whole country for a tidal wave.
Seniors Sam Eckert and Hayden McCullough, along with juniors Griffin Baker and Jordan Smith have earned All-America honors, Red Raiders Coach Jason Petty announced.
The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association unveiled the honorees on Tuesday.
Eckert earned both individual and relay honors.
Individually in the 100-yard freestyle, Eckert tied for the 67th best time in the nation at 44.92 seconds. The All-America automatic qualifying time is 44.95.
Eckert was also All-America in the 50 free by tying for 57th with a clocking of 20.49 seconds. The All-America automatic qualifying time is 20.54.
Eckert is a four-year varsity swimmer, an eight-time district champion, the 2022 district MVP, two-time first-team All-Region, two-time second-team all-state and advanced to the state meet a sa junior and senior. He was also an academic all-state selection. He holds school records in the 50 free, 100 free and is a part of the record-holding relay teams in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free.
Eckert was also selected as the winner of the HTeaO Award for Boys Swimming in the fourth annual Tyler Best Preps. He is now headed to the Ivy League where he will swim for Columbia University.
The relay squad was also All-America in two events — 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
The team of Eckert, McCullough, Baker and Smith were No. 84 in the country in the 200 free with a time of one minute and 25.10 seconds. The All-America automatic qualifying time is 1:24.80.
The same foursome finished No. 73 in the nation in the 400 free with a time of 3:06.50. The All-America automatic qualifying time is 3:06.28.
The top 100 swimmers in the country earn All-America honors.