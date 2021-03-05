Receiving Division I FBS offers is nothing new for Tyler Legacy four-star running back Jamarion Miller.
But on Wednesday, he received an offer that really had East Texans talking. Miller was offered by defending national champion Alabama following a talk with defensive backs coach Jay Valai.
After having a great talk with @JayValai i am blessed to receive another offer from university of Alabama!!🔴⚪️@CoachJoeWillis @TerranceLovely @TylerLegacyFB @AlabamaFB pic.twitter.com/W0LnhLXWZC— Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) March 4, 2021
The last East Texas product to play for Alabama was Bullard tight end Major Tennison, who is still on the roster for the Crimson Tide.
Miller is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the country in the Class of 2022 by 247sports. He is the second-ranked running back in Texas behind Klein Cain’s Jaydon Blue, who is also the top running back recruit in the nation.
Miller followed Wednesday’s offer from Alabama with two offers on Thursday from Mississippi State and Florida State.
On Feb. 27, Miller received an offer from Central Florida after speaking to former Canton/Gilmer standout GJ Kinne, who recently became the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Central Florida.
Miller now holds five SEC offers, along with six offers from the Big 12.
Miller wasn’t the only Legacy running back to secure an offer on Wednesday as Bryson Donnell snagged one from Texas Tech.
After having a great talk with @coachDLSmith1 I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve received an offer from Texas Tech University 🔴⚫️⚪️ @Coach_Fila @CoachPehrson @CoachJoeWillis @TerranceLovely #AGTG #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/stNL6DM6F3— 𝐵𝓇𝓎𝓈𝑜𝓃 𝒟𝑜𝓃𝓃𝑒𝓁𝓁 (@ix_b22) March 4, 2021
Donnell is a three-star recruit rated as the No. 27 running back in the country by 247sports.
Texas Tech was the second Big 12 school to offer Donnell, joining Kansas.