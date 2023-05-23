HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M pitcher Troy Wansing was only halted by the rain on Wednesday the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament.
Wansing tossed eight innings of one-hit ball as the No. 10 seeded Aggies defeated No. 7 seed Tennessee 3-0.
The A&M hurler was one out from a complete game before rains halted the game.
Once play resumed, Evan Aschenbeck took over on the mound and sat the Volunteers down in order.
In other first-round games: South Carolina defeated Georgia, 9-0, and Alabama blanked Kentucky, 4-0.
Games on Wednesday include: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU, 9:30 a.m.; No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 1 p.m.; No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Florida, 4:30 p.m.; and TBD vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. All games are on the SEC Network.
The Aggies scored runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
In the third inning, Hunter Haas walked, advanced to third on a single to right by Jack Moss and later scored on Trevor Werner's fielder's choice.
In the following inning, Jordan Thompson singled, stole second and made it to third on a balk. He came home on a Austin Bost single up the middle for a 2-0 Aggie lead.
Jake Laviolette led off the sixth inning with a homer.
Christian Scott got the only hit for Tennessee.