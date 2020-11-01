After an unbeaten District 16-5A season, the Whitehouse Wildcats have won two postseason team tennis matches.
Now, the Wildcats will meet Texas High in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Sulphur Springs High School.
The winner advances regional semifinals to face either Frisco Centennial or Frisco Independence, who play at noon Tuesday at the Courts of McKinney.
Whitehouse defeated Sulphur Springs 10-0 in bi-district and Midlothian 10-8 in area. Texas High has won over Lufkin (10-0) and Corsicana (10-0).
Against Sulphur Springs, Whitehouse's Ainsley Anderson win clinched the match. It was the third straight year for Whitehouse to win the bi-district title.
Other victories against Sulphur Springs were:
Boys doubles — Joriel Almazan-Ashton Aguilar, Grant Anderson-Jacob Fulmer and Adam Cox-Joseph Weippert.
Mixed doubles — Taylor Andre-Avril Cook.
Girls doubles — Ainsley Anderson-Sarah Teves, Jacie Gregory-Skylar Leach and Almazan-Fulmer.
Boys singles — Anderson, Aguilar, Fulmer, Almazan, Cox and Riyan Charania.
Girls singles — Teves, Anderson, Leach, Gregory, Cook and Sara White.
In the match with Midlothian, Adam Cox's singles win clinched the win. It was the first time since Whitehouse was in Class 5A the Wildcats advanced out of area play.
Winners against the Midlothian Panthers were:
Boys doubles — Almazan-Aguilar and Cox-Weippert.
Girls doubles — Teves-White and Leach-Gregory.
Boys singles — Aguilar, Almazan, Cox and Charania,
Girls singles — Teves and Leach.
---
Class 6A Team Tennis
Region II
Bi-District — Tyler Legacy def. Garland Naaman Forest, 10-0.
Area — Tyler Legacy def. Mansfield, 10-3.
Regional Quarterfinals — Rockwall vs. Rockwall-Heath, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rockwall; Cypress Bridgeland vs. Klein Cain; Tyler Legacy vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rockwall; Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands.
---
Class 5A Team Tennis
Region II
Bi-District — Whitehouse def. Sulphur Springs, 10-0; Texas High def. Lufkin, 10-0; Corsicana def. Forney, 10-5; Longview def. Jacksonville, 10-1; Hallsville def. Tyler, 10-2.
Area — Whitehouse def. Midlothian, 10-8; Texas High def. Corsicana, 10-0; Ennis def. Longview, 10-8; Dallas Highland Park def. Hallsville, 11-0.
Regional Quarterfinals — Frisco Centennial vs. Frisco Independence, noon Tuesday, Courts of McKinney; Whitehouse vs. Texas High, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sulphur Springs; Frisco Lebanon Trail vs. Frisco Heritage, noon Tuesday, Courts of McKinney; Dallas Highland Park at Ennis, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
---
Class 4A Team Tennis
Region II
Bi-District — Longview Spring Hill, bye; Van def. Sunnyvale, 10-7; Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Henderson, 10-0; Wills Point def. Farmersville, 10-0; Lindale def. Terrell, 10-0; Kilgore def. Atlanta, 10-0; Kaufman def. Athens, 11-0; Bullard def. Liberty-Eylau, 19-0.
Area — Longview Spring Hill def. Van, 10-3; Wills Point def. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 10-7; Lindale def. Kilgore, 10-0; Kaufman def. Bullard, 16-4.
Regional Quarterfinals — Whitesboro vs. Midlothian Heritage; Longview Spring Hill vs. Wills Point; Anna vs. Forney; Lindale vs. Kaufman, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wills Point
Region III
Bi-District — Palestine def. Robinson, 10-9; China Spring def. Rusk, 19-0; Center def. Madisonville, 10-1;
Area — Palestine def. Lago Vista, 10-3; Center def. Lake Belton, 10-3.
Regional Quarterfinals — Palestine vs. Little River Academy, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Groesbeck; Wharton vs. Huffman Hargrave, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Waller; China Spring vs. Center, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Madisonville; Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Hamshire-Fannett, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Municipal Courts