On a beautiful cool crisp Saturday morning, the Tyler High Lions held their annual football media day with the players, coaches and families upbeat in anticipation of the regular season inching closer.
The varsity Lions were decked out in their Michael Jordan-brand blue jerseys for photo day.
Tyler scrimmaged Pine Tree Friday night in Longview with head coach Ricklan Holmes seeing some positives from his young Lions.
Holmes said the Lions “dominated the control scrimmage and had too many mistakes in the live part. ... lost 7-0 with three scores called back.”
Still, there were good signs for Tyler as the Lions prepare to open their season on Thursday against Texas High in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is part of the 17th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic. On Friday, Tyler Legacy meets Lufkin in a 7:30 p.m. kick. Both games are set for Earl Campbell Field at CTMF Rose Stadium.
While the Lions made the playoffs last year, Holmes wants his team to improve on the 3-8 showing. He said there were positive signs in the scrimmage with Pine Tree.
“Overall, we showed some production,” said Holmes, who is entering his ninth season at the helm of the Lions. “I feel like at this same point last year, we’re a little bit ahead of schedule. That’s a positive. Because of everything that’s been going on — not having a full offseason and not having spring ball — but having a really good summer workout session and us getting those nine weeks in helped us out a lot.”
Holmes said quarterbacks junior Eli Sanchez and senior Ken’Yontae Pinkard showed promise.
“They will be our guys to go to this year,” Holmes said. “We have to figure out how to use both of them for the success of the team. Each of them bring something special to the table. It is up to us as a coaching staff to get that done.”
Defensively, freshman cornerback Zachaun Williams, younger brother of former John Tyler quarterback Devlen “Cadillac” Woods (now a wide receiver at Texas A&M-Commerce), stood out against the Pirates. Holmes said Williams “had a good, strong opening session.”
Holmes also pointed to the play of his defensive front and linebacking unit, notably lineman Ashton Williams and LB Eric Munoz.
While the Lions have a short week of practice, Holmes said his team “will tighten up some things and add some wrinkles so we can get it done on Thursday.”
Tickets for the Tyler High vs. Texas High (Thursday) and Lufkin vs. Tyler Legacy (Friday) in the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic are available online only at http://tylerisd.brushfire.com. Parents of football, band, drill team and cheer only may begin purchasing up to four tickets on Sunday by using assigned code. The general public may begin purchasing up to four tickets on Wednesday.
2020 Tyler High Lions Football Schedule
Sept. 24 — Texas High 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at Tyler Legacy 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — at Nacogdoches 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 — #at Mesquite Horn 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 — at McKinney North 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 — West Mesquite 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 — at Wylie East 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 — Highland Park 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27 — at Sherman 2 p.m.
Dec. 4 — Longview 7:30 p.m.
# — Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Home games scheduled for Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701)