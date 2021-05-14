Preston Allen lost his no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning as Coastal Bend shocked No. 2 Tyler Junior College, 7-0, on Friday in Game 1 of the NJCAA Division III District C Baseball Championship series.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for noon Saturday, once again at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field ini Tyler.
The Apaches (35-14) must win on Saturday to force a noon Game 3 on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day with children 6 & under admitted free.
If the Cougars (26-28) win on Saturday, they clinch the series and advance to the NJCAA Division III World Series, scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Apaches were 3-0 against the Cougars during the regular season, winning 10-0, 9-1 and 10-9 during a series in Cleburne, March 31-April 2.
Allen (3-1) was appearing in only his seventh game of the season. The freshman struck out six and walked one batter.
The Sugar Land native held the Apaches hitless through 8⅔ innings before Dalton Davis singled for TJC on a 1-0 count.
Caleb Putnam (6-2) pitched well for TJC, going six innings while allowing four hits and two runs. He struck out nine and walked three. Tom Symonds was on the hill in the seventh inning, giving up two hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out two and walking two. Clayton Kelley hurled the eighth and ninth innings, allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out four and walked three.
Ruben Daveport led the Cougars' offense with three singles, including reaching on two bunts. He had two RBIs and scored two runs. Adding singles and RBIs for CBC were JB Trees, Ruben Sepulveda, Eric Martinez and Zach Seigrist. Other Cougars earning hits were Kane Mendietta and Isaiah Aguilar.
---
Coastal Bend 7, No. 2 Tyler 0
CBC 100 100 212 — 7 9 0
TJC 000 000 000 — 0 1 3
Preston Allen and Garrett Whitaker; Caleb Putnam, Tom Symonds (7), Clayton Kelley (8) and Luke Johnson.
W — Allen (3-1), L — Putmam (6-2).