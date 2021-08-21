There is less than a week until the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders officially kick off the 2021 football season.
The Red Raiders will play nine of their games at 7 p.m. this season. The only 7:30 p.m. game will be Oct. 1 at Dallas Skyline.
Legacy’s non-district schedule features four programs that have won a state championship in the past 30 years.
Here is a look at the Red Raiders 2021 schedule:
Aug. 27 at Lufkin: Lufkin leads the overall series 38-17-1. The Red Raiders won last year’s meeting 70-32 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The 2020 meeting was the first meeting between the teams since 2015 when the Red Raiders led 42-3 at one point before Lufkin won 52-49 in overtime. Lufkin was 6-5 last season and extended its playoff streak to 23 consecutive seasons. The Panthers return three offensive starters and five defensive starters.
Sept. 3 at Tyler: The Red Raiders are technically the road team in this one, but it will be played at their home stadium for another installment of the Rose City Rivalry. Tyler currently leads the series 33-31-1. Legacy has won the last two meetings — 34-7 in 2019 and 40-28 in 2020. Tyler was 2-7 last season and returns 10 offensive starters and seven defensive starters.
Sept. 10 vs. Longview: The Lobos lead the series 45-14-2. The Red Raiders’ last win in the series was in 2003 when they won seven out of eight meetings with the Lobos. Longview won last season’s meeting 37-14 — the lowest point total for the Lobos in the series since 2010. This game will feature two players who are ranked in the top 10 in the country at their respective position. Legacy’s Jamarion Miller —a Texas commit — is the No. 7 running back in the nation for the Class of 2022. Longview’s Jalen Hale is the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 18 player overall in the Class of 2023. Longview was
Sept. 16 vs. Allen: This is a rare Thursday night game as the Eagles come to town. Last season’s scheduled contest was canceled due to COVID-19. Chad Morris is the new head coach at Allen. The Edgewood native who started his head coach career at Eustace and Elysian Fields also made stops at Bay City, Stephenville and Lake Travis before moving to the collegiate level in 2010 to become the offensive coordinator at Tulsa. Morris was the offensive coordinator at Clemson from 2011-14 before becoming the head coach at SMU in 2015. He was the head coach at SMU for three seasons and Arkansas for two seasons. He spent last year as the offensive coordinator at Auburn before returning to the high school ranks. Allen went 10-1 last season and returns five starts on offense and six on defense. Neto Umeozulu is ranked as the No. 7 inside offensive lineman in the country.
Oct. 1 at Dallas Skyline: Skyline is in its second year in District 10-6A. Corneberback Anthony Davis is a Kansas commit, and running back Qualon Farrar is a North Texas commit. The Raiders went 5-4 last season and return eight offensive starters and five defensive starters. Skyline won last year’s meeting 30-24.
Oct. 8: vs. Rockwall: Rockwall went 10-2 and an undefeated 6-0 in District 10-6A last season. The Yellowjackets return five offensive starters and three defensive starters. Quarterback Braedyn Locke is a Mississippi State commit. Rockwall won last season’s meeting 45-40.
Oct. 15: at Mesquite Horn: This game is usually the finally one of the season and for a playoff spot. Last season, it actually wasn’t supposed to be the final game, but rescheduling forced it to be moved to the finale. Legacy won 42-35 to get into the playoffs. Horn was 3-7 and returns eight starters on offense and six starters on defense. The Red Raiders also defeated Horn for the final playoff spot in 2019.
Oct. 22: vs. North Mesquite: Former NFL kicker Tim Seder is hoping to get the Stallions headed in the right direction. North Mesquite went 2-8 last season and returns five starters on each side of the ball. Cordale Russell is a four-star receiver and defensive lineman Davion Carter is a Rice commit. Legacy won last year’s meeting 66-0 on a Wednesday afternoon.
Oct. 29 at Rockwall-Heath: The Hawks enter 2021 with plenty of momentum. Rockwall-Heath is ranked No. 11 in Class 6A in the preseason. The Hawks went 10-3 last season and advanced to the state quarterfinals. The Hawks return eight starters on offense and five starters on defense. Quarterback Josh Hoover is an Indiana commit but is also a standout baseball player who led the Hawks to the Class 6A title in 2021. Wide receiver Jay Fair is an Auburn commit. Running back Zach Evans is a Minnesota commit. Rockwall-Heath won last season’s meeting 49-33.
Nov. 5: vs. Mesquite: The Skeeters went 2-7 last season and return eight starters on offense and seven starts on defense. Chance Edwards (6-4, 220) is back at quarterback. Legacy won last season’s meeting 21-7.