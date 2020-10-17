ARLINGTON — Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter, a Tyler native and graduate of The Brook Hill School, muzzled the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first major league start on Friday in NLCS Game 5.
Minter was in his first start since he threw five innings against Nebraska for Texas A&M in 2015. Before the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said the club wanted one inning from Minter. He instead gave them three dominant innings. The left-hander allowed one baserunner — Justin Turner doubled — and compiled seven strikeouts, getting his last five outs that way.
But the game changed once Minter left the mound. It was the same formula the Dodgers used to jump-start their only other win in the series: Betts making a hustle play and a replay review going right for Los Angeles.
Minter struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced as the first pitcher in MLB history whose first start came in a postseason game. The fourth-year big leaguer became the first pitcher — starter or reliever — with seven strikeouts in three innings or fewer in a postseason game. He had already matched his career high before striking out the side — all on called third strikes — in the third before leaving with a 2-0 lead.
Minter had made 144 relief appearances (139 regular season, five playoff games) the past four seasons for the Braves, along with 77 minor league games, before his first professional start.
The Dodgers eventually won the game, 7-3.