GLADEWATER — As a native East Texan, seeing the Tempest Golf Club was love at first sight.
It was the fall of 2016, when I first saw what has now matured into a beautiful golf course near the western edge of Gregg County. It has the hills and the lakes that epitomize East Texas terrain and architect Jeffrey Brauer did a marvelous job of using the natural terrain to carve out a scenic layout that is also enjoyable to play.
The beauty of the Tempest, coupled with a warm and gorgeous fall day, was the setting for a most memorable Veterans Day last week. The occasion was the unveiling of a huge American flag atop a “Texas size” flagpole perched on the highest hill of the property for people to see from miles away.
The vision for this day came from Tempest member and resident Mike Clements, who saw a similar size flagpole and flag while on a golfing trip to Wisconsin. A successful business man with a love of country and generous spirit, Clements approached the owner of the Tempest, New Orleans attorney Joe Bruno, about realizing his dream of seeing a giant Old Glory flying near his home.
“Joe is a most gracious man and approved of my idea,” Clements said. “I just remember seeing that big flag flying in Wisconsin and how it put a lump in my throat. I wanted to do something to express my gratitude for living in such a great country and that started the process for this.”
The giant flagpole is named, “We The People,” as a reference to the Constitution of the United States and is dedicated to those who serve us — the military and the first responders.
Located near the practice area atop the hill near the entrance of the golf course, the dedication ceremony on Veterans Day was planned and executed with much thought and attention to detail. The event was attended by hundreds and began with the singing of the national anthem by local country singer Neal McCoy, who also led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The program went beautifully with one minor hitch that illustrated the magnitude of the undertaking. Raising a flag that is 80 feet by 40 feet atop a flagpole 205 feet high is not easy and cannot be done quickly. So as the bagpipe player, Ron Clower, set the tone with God Bless America and America the Beautiful, the flag was slowly raised via an electronic pulley.
The giant flag was solemnly brought out and carried by 30 Marines veterans from Gregg County and loaded onto the pulley. Apparently the angle was not right and after a short distance, the flag dropped and had to be reset from a better approach angle.
Suddenly the raising of the giant Old Glory felt like watching a space launch as it slowly ascended into the vivid blue sky. Those in attendance collectively held their breath as they watched it go higher and higher at a snail’s pace. All the while, Clower was wailing patriotic music and finally the flag was flying in the autumn breeze to the delight of the gathering.
The wind was actually whipping at 205 feet and the flag was fully extended and majestic as the program continued with emcee Tim Bryan asking representatives of Gregg County, the First Tee of the Piney Woods’ Lucero Harris and the Bruno family, represented by Melanie Till and Suzy Bruno to make remarks. The ceremony concluded with a closing prayer by Scott Brown, a 21-gun salute by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and a stirring rendition of Taps by Angela Burch.
“I cannot tell you how many people have remarked about how proud they are of having that flag flying at the Tempest,” club general manager Randy Wade said. “It is such a good thing for the golf course and the surrounding community. I just can’t get over it and we are all so appreciative of Mike Clements and Joe Bruno for making this happen.”
Also in attendance and available for a short chat was the young and talented Greens Superintendent Stephen Killingsworth, a native of nearby Jefferson who learned his craft at Tarleton State University in Stephenville. Killingsworth has been at the Tempest now for two years and has helped bring in the new course to its current level of good condition.
“We have worked hard to improve the playability of the course and feel like we have made great progress with still more improvement to come,” Killingsworth said. “The warm weather this fall has helped the grass stay full on and around the greens.”
Killingsworth has experienced golf course maintenance at the highest level, working for a stint at Los Angeles Country Club in Southern California, designated to host the U.S. Open in 2023.
After the conclusion of the dedication, I walked down to the ninth green nearby to speak with golfers who were on the course during the ceremony because from the high vantage point, I had noticed golf carts stopping as the flag was raised.
The group on the ninth green was a foursome of Tyler golfers who said seeing the flag go up from the course stopped them in their tracks.
“It was really something to see it go up from a distance,” Donnie Little said. “We could see it from the course real well and it definitely gave us pause.”
Joining Little that day were Robert Patterson, Ted Walters and Don Simmons.
Behind that group was another foursome of Tyler golfers who provided a great photo of the flag from the 17th tee, a downhill par 3
“I was on a little golfing trip with my friends,” Terry Blevins said. “It was a beautiful day and the course was in good shape. Seeing that flag flying really caught my attention on the 17th tee and made me want to take a picture.”
Playing along with Blevins were Bill Tankersley, Travis Hunt and Gavin Rasco.
“Bill and I have been playing since we both joined Hollytree in the late 1980s,” Blevins said. “We made a few birdies along with some “others,” as they say on TV.”
Blevins even alluded to some friendly competition among his friends but added the beauty of the golf course made a lasting impression.
“The Tempest is obviously a completely different track than Hollytree, but the elevation changes and views are incredible for East Texas.”
And the view of Old Glory — spectacular!
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS