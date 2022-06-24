The Harmony Eagles made it all the way to the semifinals, with Longview going 3-0 in its pool during Friday's play in the Texas 7on7 Championships in College Station.
Also, the Lindale Eagles dropped their opening game in bracket play.
DIVISION III
Harmony, which was 2-1 in pool play, on Thursday, scored three wins during Friday's single-elimination Division III bracket at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.
The Eagles opened with a 35-12 over Henrietta in the opening round, followed by wins over San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (19-12 in the Round of 16) and Dublin (32-13 in quarterfinals).
In the semifinals, Brady won over Harmony 39-27.
Miles won the championship with a 35-19 victory over Brady.
Daingerfield was a semifinalist in 2021, but only advanced to the opening round of the Division III Championship Bracket in 2022. The Tigers finished Division III Pool D play with a 2-1 record on Thursday, but were defeated 14-7 by Crane in the first round of the tournament on Friday.
Garrison dropped its first round game to Gunter 25-13.
DIVISION II
After going 2-1 in pool play on Thursday, Lindale fell in its opening round game in bracket play.
Lorena scored a 34-19 win over the Eagles.
Hitchcock won the championship with a 33-6 win over Lorena.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove captured two wins (28-19 over Rockdale and 35-13 over Hamshire-Fannett) before falling to Lorena, 27-20, in the quarterfinals.
Kaufman advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Hereford (18-13) and Anna (22-20). The Lions lost to Wichita Falls, 35-24, in the quarters.
Playing for Lindale are Clint Thurman, Patrick Daniels, Nashad Lee, Colter Maya, Marcus Field, Wyatt Parker, Ethan Moriarity, Brett Maya, Alex Romero, Cason Watts, Landon Sullivan, Ryan Betts, Christian Widemon, Jalin Hines, Levi Thornton, Jake Curbow, Ryan Stanton, Aiden Warnell, Trey Mazratian and Jaxon Davenport.
In pool play on Thursday, Lindale, which is competing in the state tournament for the first time since 2015, scored wins over Sealy (26-20) and Hereford (19-13). The Eagles lost to China Spring (18-13).
DIVISION I
The Longview Lobos, who won the Tyler Tournament to earn a state berth, finished 3-0 in their pool on Friday.
Longview will face Klein Cain in Saturday's 8:45 a.m. first round tournament game. If the Lobos prevail in the opener, they would face either Killeen Harker Heights or Red Oak in the 9:30 a.m. second round contest. Both matchups would take place at Field 1A.
The other teams on the same side of the Lobos' bracket are Dickinson, Dripping Springs, Klein Collins, San Angelo Central, DeSoto, Rockwall-Heath, McKinney, College Station, Houston Bellaire Episcopal, The Woodlands, Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Flower Mound Marcus.
The opposite side features Lake Dallas, Cypress Falls, Midlothian Heritage, Wichita Falls Rider, Mesquite Horn, Austin Anderson, Midlothian, Buda Johnson, Temple, Fort Bend Hightower, Houston Lamar, Fort Bend Marshall, San Antonio Brandeis, Colleyville Heritage, A&M Consolidated and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North.
Longview's first win was over Lubbock Coronado (31-19). The Lobos had to overcome deficits in the first and second half, and used a late 13-0 run to hold off the competition.
In the Lobos' second game, Longview jumped out to a 13-0 lead against Cypress Falls, and ultimately pulled away for a 33-13 win.
The surge continued with another 13-0 start in the pool play finale against Fort Worth Brewer. Longview then clinched the pool’s top seed with a 32-21 win.
Longview News-Journal's Thomas Bingham contributed to this story.