The 12th Class of the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame was inducted on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The 2020 inductees included six former players and a head coach who competed in the annual Classic.
The honorees included Kansas State quarterback Jonathan Beasley, Notre Dame split end Tom Gatewood, Arkansas guard Jerry Jones, Mississippi running back/wide receiver Dexter McCluster, Texas defensive end Cory Redding, Boston College linebacker Bill Romanowski and Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder.
The Kilgore College Rangerettes were part of the ceremony. The Rangerettes first appeared in the Cotton Bowl in 1949 and have performed consecutively since the 1951 Classic.
"Our Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony is such a special occasion," said Bry Patton, Chairman, Cotton Bowl Athletic Association. "It's an event that provides all of us an opportunity to relive great moments from past Classics and honor those exceptional people who have meant so much to our game. Just a fun and memorable day."
Brad Sham, the Voice of the Dallas Cowboys and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, served as Master of Ceremonies for the enshrinement activities held 17 months after initially being scheduled due to postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A judging committee comprised of media representatives and athletic administrators voted from a ballot consisting of 60 nominees that included former players, coaches, bowl administrators and others. Selection criteria for the Hall of Fame include the following:
• Voting is based solely upon the nominee's performance or impact upon the success of the Cotton Bowl Classic rather than on the person's overall college and/or professional career.
• An individual is eligible five years after his/her final Classic appearance.
Beasley, 2001: He ran for the game's first touchdown and then passed for two more to set a halftime record for total offense with 238 yards in a 35-21 victory over Tennessee.
Gatewood, 1970 and 1971: In 1970, his 54-yard touchdown catch gave the Irish an early 10-0 lead over No. 1 Texas before the Longhorns won 21-17. One year later, his 26-yard scoring reception ignited the Irish offense and led to a 24-11 victory that snapped the Longhorns' 30-game winning streak.
Jones, 1965: The Hogs marched 80 yards in the fourth quarter for the touchdown that defeated Nebraska 10-7 and won the Classic for the first time in Arkansas history.
McCluster, 2009, 2010: He rolled up 180 all-purpose yards in a 47-34 victory over Texas Tech. He came back the following year to christen AT&T Stadium's first Cotton Bowl with an electrifying 86-yard touchdown run that led to a 21-7 victory over Oklahoma State.
Redding, 2003: He logged eight tackles, five of them were unassisted, and four resulted in losses of minus-23 yards. Redding and his teammates forced three turnovers and knocked off LSU, 35-20.
Romanowski, 1985: The freshman chased Houston running backs all over the field, made 13 tackles and was credited with 11 solo stops and one pass breakup. The Eagles won big, 45-28.
Synder, 1997, 2001, 2012: He guided the Wildcats to three Cotton Bowl Classics, six 11-win seasons in a seven-year stretch, and 11 consecutive bowl appearances. Snyder wrapped up his coaching career in 2018 with 215 victories. His Wildcats defeated Tennessee, 35-21, in 2001, while losing to BYU, 19-15, in 1997; and Arkansas, 29-16, in 2012.