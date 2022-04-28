Tyler Legacy picked up its first playoff win since 2010 in dominant fashion over Garland on Thursday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
The Lady Raiders scored six runs in the fourth inning — five with two outs — and then added the walk-off run in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure a 10-0 victory in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district softball series.
“It feels good,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “It’s step one. We’ve got to go back up there tomorrow and beat them at their place, hopefully one time. But it was big to get this one here.”
Legacy (22-7-1) will look to close out the series on Friday and move on to the area round of the playoffs since 2010 when it won a one-game playoff against Bryan. Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. Friday in Garland. A third game will follow if needed.
“Every day is a new day,” senior Presley Johnston said. “We just kind of have to play every game like it’s your last game. For us, the seniors, that is what we’re playing for. This is the last run for us, and I’m just really excited to be able to do it with this group.”
Johnston got Alyssa Garza to hit a soft liner to her on the first pitch of the game before striking out Averie Holcomb.
Z’Natria Evans, who entered with a .691 batting average, singled with two outs. Valeria Cabello reached on an error, and Zoe Sanchez singled to load the bases with two outs. Johnston then struck out Angelica Gonzalez on a full count to end the threat.
That started a string of 13 consecutive batters retired for Johnston, who threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks.
“It’s really nice having girls who can back me up on the field and in the batter’s box,” Johnston said. “Knowing I have that behind me, it really was able to help me relax and get into a rhythm on the mound. That’s really good as a pitcher to have that behind you.”
Legacy used its baserunning to cause problems for Garland all game.
“That’s the stuff we work on,” Kniffen said. “We try to get the next bag and don’t be afraid to get thrown out at the next bag. It helped tonight because we were getting that extra bag.”
Maddie Flanery led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, stole second and third and scored on Jaydee Diller’s bunt. Diller later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 2-0.
Mallory Kniffen reached on a fielder’s choice in the second inning. She stole third, and the throw by the catcher went into the outfield, allowing Kniffen to come home for the third run. The Lady Raiders had the bases loaded in the inning, but Cabello got the strikeout for the third out.
With the score still at 3-0, Kniffen scored again for Legacy to make the score 4-0. With two outs, Tapia appeared to ground out, and the third out was originally called on the field. After the umpires met, they decided the first baseman’s foot had come off the bag, keeping the inning going and allowing the fifth run to score.
Garland head coach Jennifer Sisson disagreed with the new call and stated her case, but to no avail. Johnston followed with a two-run triple. Reese Neely then drove in a run, and Brook Davis followed with an RBI double to make the score 9-0.
In the fifth inning, Kniffen reached and stole second. Adaleigh Arivett singled, and the play appeared to be over, but the throw got away, and Kniffen came in for the game-ending run.
Legacy had four hits with the bottom four in the order — Davis, Haylee Hulsey, Kniffen and Arivett — all getting a hit.
Cabello allowed nine runs — three earned — on our hits with three strikeouts and four walks in 3.2 innings. Garza allowed one run on one hit with one walk in two-thirds of an inning.
The winner of the series will advance to face either No. 18 Mansfield Lake Ridge or Bryan. Lake Ridge won 15-1 in Game 1 on Thursday.