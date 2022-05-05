Tyler Legacy is in the area round of the softball playoffs for just the second time in program history and first time since 2010.
The Lady Raiders (23-7-1) will take on No. 18 Mansfield Lake Ridge (24-6) in a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield.
“We just have to treat it like any other game,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “They are dealing with the one-game aspect, as well, and they didn’t want it. It goes both ways. We just have to take it one inning at a time and take advantage of our opportunities.”
Lake Ridge averages 10.3 runs per game and holds opponents to 2.6 runs per contest.
“The top of the order puts pressure on you,” Kniffen said. “The scouting report is the leadoff hitter is fast, the two-hole is faster and the three-hole is faster. They are looking to get the next bag on errant throws. We have to be sharp defensively and pitch smartly to the middle of the order. We have to get the bottom of the order out. We can’t have them on base.”
Tia Warsop, Paris Johnson, Kassidy Chance, Brooklyn Morris and Maggie Miller are the top five hitters in the order for the Lady Eagles.
Miller had two home runs in the 15-1 Game 1 victory over Bryan in the bi-district round.
Morris and Avery Hoang handle the pitching duties for Lake Ridge.
In the circle for Legacy is senior Presley Johnston, who struck out nine batters and tossed a two-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Garland in Game 1. Freshman Sara Eckert had 16 strikeouts and allowed just one hit in the 5-1 victory in Game 2.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face either Killeen Harker Heights or Garland Sachse in the regional quarterfinals.