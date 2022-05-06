MANSFIELD — Tyler Legacy’s historic softball season came to an end with a 6-3 loss to No. 18 Mansfield Lake Ridge in a one-game playoff in the area round of the Class 6A softball playoffs on Friday night.
“We were up against it because we were in one game, and we came to their place,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “That’s a free-swinging team, and we didn’t make one error. We played clean on defense. We fought and we were still in a position to tie the game or win the game at the end, and that’s all you want in the playoffs. We had a tall chore coming up here. It just didn’t work out, but we had a shot.
“But I told them that this doesn’t define what we’ve done. They’re history makers. They set the bar high. It’s going to take some special groups to come top what they did. I also wish people in Tyler could see what happened here tonight, because we competed and we got after it. I’m pretty stinkin’ proud of them. And I love them.”
Legacy finished the season with a school-record 23 wins and advanced to the area round of the playoffs for just the second time in program history and first time since 2010.
Maddie Flanery led off the game with a single and got to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brooke Davis, but the Lady Raiders were unable to plate a run in the first inning.
Tia Warsop led off the bottom of the first with a single, and Paris Johnson followed with a single. Kassidy Chance then had a two-run double. Flanery delivered the relay throw to third for the out.
After two walks with two outs, Madison Barnes grounded out to Flanery at shortstop. The out was called on the field. Then, the umpires overturned the call and let the play continue, which allowed two runs to come in to score after some confusion. After the play was officially over, the umpires got together and decided the call should be out, keeping the score at 2-0 and ending the first inning.
Reese Neely led off the second inning with a walk and eventually scored on a single by Maddie Carrillo to cut the score to 2-1.
Davis reached on an error to start the third inning and scored on a single by Presley Johnston, who stole home on a double steal for the go-ahead run.
Lake Ridge had a hit each in the second and third innings but no runs.
With Legacy leading 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth and two outs, Warsop had an RBI double to tie the score at 3-3. Johnson and Chance followed with RBI singles with two outs to push the score to 5-3.
The Lady Raiders made a pitching change as freshman Sara Eckert relieved senior Johnston. After walking Brooklyn Morris, Eckert struck out Maggie Miller to end the inning.
With a chance to score in the top of the fifth, but Johnston was thrown out at home as Lake Ridge turned a 6-3-2 double play to end the inning.
After two straight outs in the bottom of the fifth, Lake Ridge’s Gabriella Wilson and Marita Arellano singled, and Warsop was intentionally walked. Eckert caught Johnson looking on a full count to strand the bases loaded and keep the score at 5-3.
Lake Ridge added an insurance run in the sixth inning with two outs. Maggie Miller singled and scored on a double to the wall by Raigan Brannon. Barnes was hit by a pitch and then Wilson was also, which would’ve loaded the bases, but the umpires ultimately ruled that the ball hit the ball. Wilson then popped out to second base to end the inning.
In the seventh, Jaydee Diller put the ball in play, but Barnes made a diving grab and throw at second base for the first out. Freshman Avery Hoang struck out Flanery and then got Davis to foul out to right field to end the game.
Morris got the win, allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits with no strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Hoang pitched the final two innings with no runs allowed on no hits and two strikeouts.
Warsop had three hits, and Johnson and Chance each had two hits for Lake Ridge (25-6), which will advance to face either Harker Heights or Sachse.
Johnston allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings. Eckert pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Flanery, Johnston, Reese Neely and Carrillo all had a hit for Legacy (23-8-1).
It was the final high school game for Flanery, Johnston, Davis and Zoie Releford.