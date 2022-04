The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders captured the District 10-6A Golf Tournament at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp. Championship team members include (from left) junior Blake Congleton (played for injured Jacob Feliciano), junior Will Gillen, junior CJ McConnell, junior Jacob Cole and sophomore Braden Bergman. The team is coached by David McElveen. They are competing in the Class 6A Region II Tournament in Waco.