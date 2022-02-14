EMORY — When the playoffs come around, it’s expected that the four-year varsity player will come to play.
And then you mix in the role players and the reserves and add in a dominant defense, and you’ve got a recipe for a comfortable first-round victory.
That’s exactly what happened for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders as they rolled to a 73-28 win over Garland Lakeview Centennial in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs Monday night at Rains High School.
“In the first quarter, I thought we played pretty solid, but in the second quarter, we had a letdown and weren’t playing real well on defense,” Legacy head girls basketball coach Ross Barber said. “We were very lethargic. I expected some type of that because we hadn’t played in a week, and it was the first round of the playoffs. Our shots weren’t falling early on, and I thought we made a real crucial run to end the second quarter.
“We kept the hammer down, came back out and had a great third quarter. I think we got them frustrated and were able to go from there.”
Senior Aaliyah Campbell was 5 of 5 from the field for 11 points in the first quarter and scored 24 points in three quarters and finished with six steals.
“Before the game, I was knocking down shots, and I was feeling it,” Campbell said. “We prepared well for this game, and it shows in the score.”
The Lady Raiders got 31 points from their bench, including 13 points and 15 rebounds from Taliyah Mumphrey. La’Daija Gallon had 7 points off of the bench, including four in the final 34 seconds of the first half.
“We put La’Daija in on 24 (Carleece Gates), because she’s a good player and creates her shot well,” Barber said. “I thought she was up for the challenge, went in there and frustrated her a little bit and got her out of her game, and that really kind of flipped the second quarter for us. Taliyah was huge for us tonight on the rebounds, and she finished well under the basket. Aaliyah shot the ball really well tonight, and that’s always great.
“And everybody stepped up around them. We started finishing shots around the basket, and our offense looked better. But our defense for sure was the key to help us spark that.”
The score was 4-4 early before an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers by Campbell and Nyla Inmon put Legacy up 12-4. The Lady Raiders led 20-8 after the first quarter.
Gates tried to will the Lady Patriots back into the game and got the score to 21-15. Legacy then ended the half on a 12-1 run to lead 33-16 at the break.
Legacy outscored Lakeview Centennial 18-3 in the third quarter as Gates had the only field goal for the Lady Patriots.
Until 4:10 left in the game, when Kaniya Walters had a putback, only one other Lakeview Centennial player besides Gates had a field goal as Tameia Johnson scored just more than three minutes into the contest to tie the score at 4-4. No other Lady Patriot made a free throw for the next three quarters.
Gates finished with 15 points, going 6 of 28 from the floor. The remainder of the Lady Patriots (13-14) were 2 of 20 from the field.
Inmon had 9 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Legacy. Katlyn Jasper had 5 points. Akya Turner scored 4 points, and Rose Rook and Ja’Kayla White each had 2 points. Zalai Jasper, Bianca Mumphrey and Mackenzie Boone, who were all moved up from the junior varsity for the playoffs, all scored in the final 1:16 of the game. Jasper turned a steal into a layup. Mumphrey blocked a shot, which led to her being fouled and making two free throws. Boone knocked down a triple with 10 seconds left to get to the final score.
Next up for Legacy (30-5) is DeSoto, which is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the country. DeSoto took a 65-26 win over Legacy in the area round last season.
“We’ve got to enjoy this one tonight and then have to get ready for No. 2 in the nation,” Barber said. “Let’s go.”