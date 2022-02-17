KAUFMAN — Tyler Legacy’s senior class racked up 108 varsity wins in their four-year career.
They won two district titles and advanced in the playoffs all four years.
Unfortunately, they ran up against the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 2 team in the nation on Thursday night as the DeSoto Lady Eagles took a 67-32 win at Kaufman High School.
“I thought we had energy from the get go,” Tyler Legacy girls basketball coach Ross Barber said. “For the most part, I thought our defense was where it needed to be. We just didn’t finish possessions. We knew that was going to be a problem with offensive rebounding. Had we blocked out and done a better job on the boards, the game would have been a lot closer than it was.
“Offensively, we were hurting ourselves early on rushing too much. I’ve got a bunch of great kids in there that are going to fight hard. I’ve got a lot of seniors that wanted to see this thing out. I appreciate them and all of the hard work they’ve done. It’s a tough thing running into a team like that in the playoffs. They’re No. 2 in the nation for a reason.”
After DeSoto won the opening tip, Legacy forced a turnover but then gave the ball right back. The Lady Raiders then got a stop and got the ball to Taliyah Mumphrey, who made a layup to give Legacy a quick 2-0 lead.
DeSoto then reeled off a 13-0 run, using its length and speed to force turnovers and getting out in transition.
“They’re very athletic, and it’s tough,” Barber said. “You can’t simulate their size. Credit to them, they’ve got length across the board. That’s like playing a Division I basketball team right there.”
DeSoto has seven Division I signees — six who played on Thursday night.
DeSoto led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Legacy 10-2 in the second quarter to lead 33-12 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles (30-2) opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run. The Lady Raiders got 3-pointers from Aaliyah Campbell and Rose Rook and then another from Campbell at the buzzer to cut the sore to 44-21 after three quarters.
Down 63-23 late, Legacy went on a 9-4 spurt in the final 2:37.
The loss ended the season at 30-6 for the Lady Raiders.
“This is the first team I’ve ever had win 30 games in a season. That’s an accomplishment in itself. And then 107 ball games they’ve won in four years. They’ve done a lot for this program, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“I love them, and I want to thank them for all of their hard work for the four years they’ve been here.”
The seniors playing their final game were Campbell, Mumphrey, Nyla Inmon, Akya Turner, Kat Jasper, Jordan Love, Vanessa Hayward and Tori Ransom.
Campbell led the Lady Raiders with 15 points. Inmon had 7 points and eight rebounds. Rook and La’Daija Gallon had 3 points each, and Turner and Mumphrey each added 2 points.
LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith had 18 points, 12 reboudns and seven steals. Texas signee Amina Muhammad had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kansas State signee Ja’Mia Harris scored 9 points. Ole Miss signee Ayanna Thompson had 7 points. SMU signee Jiya Perry had 6 point, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kentucky signee Tionna Herron had 5 points. Sophomore Mylasia Smith scored 3 points, sophomore and sophomore Nisaa Muhammad added 1 point.
DeSoto advances to face either Rockwall or Mansfield Lake Ridge.