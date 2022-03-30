CORSICANA — Tyler Legacy’s soccer season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Red Raiders won the toss and got the wind at their back in the first half.
Knox Hicks scored six minutes into the contest off of a cross by Nate Eidam. Six minutes later, Jorge Sanchez scored on an assist from Noe Robles to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Legacy tried to add to its lead about five minutes later when Austin Beckham’s shot hit the crossbar.
Lake Ridge quickly responded to cut the score to 2-1, which remained at halftime.
Two minutes into the second half, Lake Ridge scored on a free quick.
Lake Ridge scored the go-ahead goal with 21 minutes remaining.
Legacy head coach Marty Germany said goalkeeper Fabian Varona was forced to leave the game with 18 minutes left after taking a kick to the ribs.
The Red Raiders earned several corner kicks down the stretch, but were unable to tie the match.
Seniors playing their final game for the Red Raiders were Cristian Campos, Denver Rose, Luis Bustos, Abraham Varona, Esteban Rodriguez and Hansen Anderson.