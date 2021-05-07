SACHSE — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders and the Sachse Mustangs were tied 3-3 in the 11th inning at press time on Friday.
The squads are competing in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 6A bi-district baseball series.
Legacy is scheduled to host Sachse at noon Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. If a third game is needed it will follow.
Preston Newberry had a triple and a single for the Red Raiders with William Randall adding an RBI single.
Colby Harris, Ethan Smith, Cooper Hill, and Landon Langford had hits. Andrew Nick had an RBI with Smith, Hill and Dakota McCaskill scoring runs.
Third baseman Nick and center fielder Randall made highlight reel catches.
Davis Tea led the Mustangs with three hits.