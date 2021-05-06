Tyler Legacy will open the playoffs against a red-hot Garland Sachse squad at 7 p.m. Friday at Sachse High School.
Sachse (15-12-2), coached by Chris Burrow, has won seven in a row and has only allowed seven runs in that span.
“I’ve known their coach for a long time. He does a good job,” Legacy baseball coach James Boxley said. “His kids will be fundamentally sound, and he teaches the game right. They have some depth on the mound. They’ve gotten hot here lately. They’ve won seven in a row, which bumped them up a couple of spots in district. Their guys are seasoned, a lot like us. It will be a good series. We mirror each other with the makeup of our teams.”
Legacy (20-8) closed the regular season with wins of 11-0 and 7-0 over Mesquite. All of the Red Raiders’ final six victories have been via shutout.
“I like where we’re at,” Boxley said. “If we can do those two things together, pitch well and swing it well, we’re going to be a tough out. I like where we are with our maturity. I think the kids are ready for the next season, which is the playoffs.”
Game 2 of the bi-district series will be at noon Saturday at Mike Carter Field with a third game to follow, if needed.
The winner of the series will advance to face either No. 11 Belton or Duncanville in the area round.
