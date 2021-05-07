SACHSE — Both Tyler Legacy and Sachse wanted to go into Saturday with a 1-0 lead in their Class 6A bi-district series.
To make it happen, the two teams nearly played into Saturday.
The Red Raiders and Mustangs battled for 11 innings with Sachse winning 4-3 on a walk-off single by Jhett Creel.
After a game that ended close to 11 p.m., the two teams will turn around and continue the series at noon Saturday at Mike Carter Field.
“We made for a longer day tomorrow, but that’s fine,” Tyler Legacy head coach James Boxley said. “We’ve got to scrap it together and survive. We still feel good about it. We knew they were coming in hot. And they’re a good team right now. You know what, we are too, and we had a good ball game right there.”
It was the eighth consecutive win for Sachse (16-12-2).
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Harper Howard.
George Rippy pitched the first two innings for the Red Raiders and allowed one run on two hits with two walks. Lucas Grundy came in to relieve Rippy. He allowed two runs on two hits with a strikeout in 3.2 innings.
Legacy loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third with three straight singles by Preston Newberry, Tyler Priest and Colby Harris — the last two on bunts. However, Carson Sowell battled back and got three straight outs to escape the threat.
Legacy evened the score in the top of the fourth. Dakota McCaskill led off with a walk, and Kasen Carpenter came in to run for him. An error and a stolen base got Carpenter to third, and he scored on a ball that got by the catcher.
Newberry tripled with two outs, and Priest walked, but Harris flew out to left field for the third out.
Sachse went back in front in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single by Creel to make the score 2-1.
Three straight batters reached base in the top of the fifth inning for the Red Raiders, including an RBI single from William Randall, to chase Sowell from the contest. Jason Scrantom came in to pitch and immediately got a strikeout.
Andrew Nick then had an RBI bunt to bring home the go-ahead run, giving the Red Raiders a 3-2 lead.
Legacy had trouble hitting Scrantom the rest of the way as he pitched seven innings in relief and allowed just two hits with 11 strikeouts.
Legacy did get a runner in scoring position with a two-out double by Landon Langford in the 10th, but Scranton responded with another punchout.
Sachse tied the game with an RBI single by Davis Tea in the sixth inning. McCaskill then came in to pitch and struck out the next batter. McCaskill pitched a perfect seventh inning to force extras.
In the bottom of the ninth, Chris Marcellus singled, and Braydin Bevilacqua attempted to score the winning run. Randall came up throwing and nailed Bevilacqua at the plate with a tag by Harris for the second out. McCaskill got Kyle Stanners to fly out to keep the game going.
Sachse loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, and McCaskill got Howard to ground out to Smith at shortstop to send the game to the 11th inning.
McCaskill pitched five innings and allowed one run on seven hits — all in the ninth inning or later — with four strikeouts.
“We hung in there and competed real well,” Boxley said. “Dakota did real well. We had a crooked number inning with a two-run spot, but they battled back. We figured coming in we were going to have a tight ball game. We feel like we’ve seen the best they have to offer on the mound. We feel good about tomorrow, but it’s just a tough one to swallow.”
Creel and Nathan Darden had three hits each for Sachse.
Harris and Newberry had two-hit nights for Legacy (20-9).