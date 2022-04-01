LONGVIEW — It came down to penalty kicks, and Mount Pleasant’s Bobby Gandara comes came up with the decisive save to give Mount Pleasant a 2-1 victory (4-3 in penalty kicks) over Whitehouse in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 5A soccer playoffs Friday night at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium.
Whitehouse’s Mark Garcia scored the tying goal with 8:25 remaining, and neither team could go back in front as the teams went to overtime.
In the overtimes, Mount Pleasant had a couple of chances to score the go-ahead goal, but Whitehouse’s defense stayed strong.
Mount Pleasant went first in penalty kicks, and Whitehouse goalkeeper Landon Elliott saved the first shot.
Whitehouse’s Luke Neely made his attempt to make it 1-0. After Mount Pleasant went ahead 2-1, Whitehouse got a goal from Taki Kadi.
John Zalaya and Nathan Uduojie traded makes to make it 3-3. Both keepers came up with saves on the fifth attempt to keep the match going.
Saves from each keeper forced a seventh attempt before Mount Pleasant’s Michael Palomares put the Tigers up 4-3. John Walker’s attempt was stopped by Gandara to give Mount Pleasant the victory.
Whitehouse put pressure on Mount Pleasant in the first minute and then got another shot that that went off of the top of the cross bar eight minutes in, but it was the Tigers who had the Wildcats defense trying to keep the ball out of the net for the majority of the first half.
Whitehouse’s defenders did a good job of thwarting multiple Mount Pleasant attempts in the first 12 minutes of action and goalkeeper Elliott had a save on the Tigers’ shot on goal in that span.
But with 27:20 on the clock, Guillermo Sanchez was able to put the ball into the net to give Mount Pleasant a 1-0 lead.
Whitehouse had chances in the first half, but the only other shot on goal came with 21:18 remaining, and the Tigers were able to keep the equalizer off of the board.
Mount Pleasant continued to pressure the Wildcats and had a span from 11:15 to 9:50 with three corner kicks and the ball never getting back to the other side of the field. The Wildcats’ defense held serve at that time and the remainder of the half to keep the score at 1-0 at halftime.
A yellow card was given to Mount Pleasant’s Jr. Martinez with 1:14 left in the first half.
Mount Pleasant advances to the regional tournament to face either Frisco Wakeland or Dallas White on April 8.
