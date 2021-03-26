LONGVIEW — The Tyler High Lions faced an uphill battle in drawing District 15-5A champion and former district rival Longview in the opening round of the Class 5A state soccer playoffs on Friday night.
After a close first half, the Lobos pulled away for a 4-0 victory at the Longview Grass Complex to end the Lions' season.
"We had our opportunities," Tyler High head coach Stephen Sherman said. "Unfortunately, they didn't fall for us and did for them. That's what district champs do.
"Once we went down a man (in the second half), it made it extremely difficult and kind of changed the game. Those things are hard to come back from. I was proud of the boys for fighting hard."
The Lobos (18-5-1) got the only goal of the first half from senior captain Chino Rojas, who tacked on another goal in the second half. Longview also got goals from Sergio Landin and Parker Kelsey while keeping the Lions at bay on offense all night.
"They never put their heads down and never threw the towel in and gave up," Sherman said. "They kept going the whole way."
Longview will take on the Joshua-North Forney winner in the area round of the playoffs next week, while the Lions finished their season with 4-18-4 record.