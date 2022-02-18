ATHENS — Red Oak’s speed and guard play were able to create turnovers and turn them into scoring chances at the rim.
And North Texas pledge Breanna Davis was able to score from everywhere, using a mix of 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and layups to score a game-high 21 points in leading No. 20 Red Oak to a 54-29 win over Whitehouse Friday night at Athens High School.
“No. 5 is really good,” Whitehouse head coach Jay Fitts said. “There’s a reason shes a D1 signee. She’s really good. She can score in multiple ways. She’s really tough. And then when they get a lead, you’ve got to come out and guard them, and you can’t simulate that speed.”
Red Oak forced 38 turnovers — 21 in the first half. Despite that, Whitehouse stayed in the game throughout the first half.
Red Oak got up 4-1 early, but a layup from Whitehouse’s Maddie Herrington cut the score to 4-3. Red Oak went on a 7-0 run and led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
With Red Oak leading 18-8 after two straight baskets by Makinzie Taplin off of the bench, the Ladycats responded with a 6-0 run to cut the score to 18-14 with 1:15 left to play in the first half.
The Lady Hawkins got a baseline floater from Dejarae Thomas, and then Davis sank a triple from the corner with 16 seconds on the clock to send Red Oak into halftime with a 23-14 lead.
Davis scored nine points in the third quarter as the Lady Hawks outscored the Ladycats 15-5 to stretch the lead to 38-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Red Oak opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to put the game away.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my kids,” Fitts said. “They showed a lot of toughness and grit the entire season. We bounced back from a lot of things happening. We ran into a really tough team tonight.”
Whitehouse ended the season with a 17-15 record and won its first playoff game since 2007. The Ladycats will graduate five seniors — Susie Moran, Herrington, Machila Dews, Shayla Hinton and Abby McGinnis.
“I couldn’t ask for more from them,” Fitts said. “They bought into what we tried to do, committed to it 100 percent and listened to me. Everything we got this year, they were the start of it. Other kids got behind them and did a great job, and we couldn’t have done it without everybody, but those kids, they got on board right away, and that’s why we were successful. These seniors, they’ve laid a foundation that we can build on.”
Moran finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Dews and Massilia Kadi each had 6 points. Kadi also grabbed eight rebounds. Hinton had 3 points, and Herrington added 2 points and six rebounds.
Courtney Bluitt had 12 points for Red Oak. Amiya Bowie had 5 points, five assists and seven steals, and Davis had six steals. Other scorers were Rylan Gilmore (5), Taplin (4), Thomas (4) and Zariah Barnes (3).
Red Oak (26-8) will face either Royse City or Lufkin in the regional quarterfinals.