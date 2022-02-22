LONGVIEW — Turnovers felled Tyler High again on Tuesday in the Lions’ playoff opener.
Mount Pleasant took advantage of the Lions’ 23 miscues en route to a 50-41 Class 5A bi-district basketball win before a packed and loud crowd at Panther Gymnasium on the campus of Spring Hill High School.
The Tigers (22-9) advance to area to meet either Red Oak or Royse City later this week. The Lions, under first-year coach Justin Johnson, conclude their season at 19-14.
While the Lions were turning the ball over in the physical game, the Tigers took care of the ball with just five miscues.
Mount Pleasant junior guard Payton Chism led the Tigers with 21 points, including 12 of 13 at the free throw line. As a team MP was 20 of 25 at the charity stripe.
Ahstin Watkins led the Lions with 13 points while Ashad Walker added 11.
Bryson Hill was a monster on the boards with 10 rebounds. He added six points.
Others scoring for the Lions were Derrick McFall (6), Kyron Key (3) and Montrell Wade (2).
Also scoring for the Tigers were Will Hills (5), Kyler Smith (4), Reggie Webster (4), Edward Wilder (2) and Elijah Morris (1).
The Lions out-rebounded the Tigers 39-30. Walker added seven boards.
Smith and Hills led the Tigers with seven rebounds each.
Mount Pleasant led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lions scored the first 15 points of the second period, highlighted by back-to-back dunks from Wade and Watkins to take a 24-11 advantage.
However, the Tigers scored the final 10 points of the quarter to trail 24-21 at halftime.
Tyler pulled within 41-38 on back-to-back free throws by Walker but Chism and Webster hit four straight free throws for a 45-38 advantage.
Key drained a 3-pointer to pull the Lions within 45-41 with 1:54 on the clock, but the Tigers scored the remainder of the points for the final.