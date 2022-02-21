LONGVIEW — For the second straight week, Tyler High and Mount Pleasant will be meeting on the basketball court.
Last week, the Lady Tigers edged the Lady Lions, 60-59, in girls bi-district. Now, Lions are hoping for a different outcome.
This week the Lions and Tigers will tangle in a Class 5A bi-district boys basketball playoff game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Hill High School.
Tyler, under first-year coach Justin Johnson, is 18-13 on the season and finished third in District 16-5A with a 5-5 record. Lufkin and Jacksonville tied for first place (9-1), but the Panthers won the seeding game and will represent the league as the No. 1 seed (met Texas High Monday in Timpson). The Indians are the No. 2 seed and will face Hallsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium. Huntsville (4-6) was fourth in the district and the Hornets are slated to meet 15-5A No. 1 Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College in Corsicana.
This will be the second meeting between the Lions and Tigers this season as Tyler lost at Mount Pleasant 54-40 on Nov. 19.
Mount Pleasant is 21-9 overall and tied with Hallsville for third in District 15-5A with a 9-3 mark.
The Lions clinched a playoff berth last Tuesday with a 69-52 win at Nacogdoches.
Ashad Walker and Kyron Key combined for 38 points to lead Tyler. Walker hit for 21 points, including two 3-pointers, while Key added 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Also scoring for the Lions were Bryson Hill (9), Derrick McFall (8), Tank Brooks (6), Jabari Harris (6) and JaMarcus Battee (2).
The winner of the Tyler-MP game will advance to the area round later this week to face the winner of Red Oak (winner District 14-5A) and Royse City (fourth place from District 13-5A). Red Oak and Royse City are scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wylie.
LIONS TALES: Tyler and Mount Pleasant will be in the same basketball district — District 15-5A the next two seasons (2022-23, 2023-24). Joining the Lions and Tigers are Whitehouse, Texas High, Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree and Marshall. ... Next season, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Huntsville will stay in District 16-5A and will be joined by Dayton, Humble Kingwood Park and New Caney Porter. ... Members of the Lions include: senior JaMarcus Battee, junior Tank Brooks, senior Jabari Harris, senior Bryson Hill, senior Kyron Key, sophomore Marquette Martin, sophomore Derrick McFall, junior Marquette Mosley, junior Xavier Tatum, senior Christopher Turner-Griffin, junior Montrell Wade, junior Ashad Walker and junior Ahstin Watkins. ... Justin Johnson is the head coach with assistants David Sanders, Justin Tatum, Vernon Johnson and Warren Perry.