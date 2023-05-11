WHITEHOUSE — Ennis pinch hitter Caleb Beauchamp laid down a bunt. Ryan Todd was darting home as the potential tying run with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
Whitehouse pitcher Michael Dudolski ran in, fielded the ball, glove flipped to catcher Keegan McCord, who made the tag for the second out.
“It’s funny; we do a thing called PFP — pitchers fielding practice — every day, and that particular play is in our second round,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “We do it every single day, so much so that the boys get really bored at it. But it comes into play in a playoff game, and it ended up being a deciding factor.”
“We practice that all of the time, so it was just like muscle memory,” Dudolski said. “I knew what to do. I didn’t think he was going to lay it down there, I didn’t, so it caught me by surprise a little bit.”
Dudolski — a Texas A&M baseball commit — then got Oklahoma football commit Gracen Harris to fly out to right field for the final out of a 3-2 victory in Game 1 by the Wildcats over Ennis in a Class 5A area round series.
Dudolski allowed two unearned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. Errors in the second and fourth innings allowed Ennis to score its two runs.
“One of them was unfortunate, it hit their runner,” Branch said. “But our team is just get to the next pitch, and that’s the way they’ve been all year. They can stop the bleeding in a hurry. That’s what they did tonight. They didn’t let it expand.
“The boys really take a lot of pride in their defense and take a lot of pride on the mound. Mike did an incredible job tonight, had a low pitch count. I don’t know how many complete games he has on the year, but it’s a bunch. He always gives you a chance to win. Anytime Mike is on the mound, our goal is to get about two or three runs. It took three tonight, and we got three.”
Ennis loaded the bases in the first inning, but Dudolski escaped the jam.
Jermod McCoy led the bottom of the inning with a walk, and bunt singles by Braden Bean and Luke Caussey set up a bases-loaded walk for Ethan Stone to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Bean then stole home to make the score 2-0 in the bottom of the first.
With the score at 2-1 in the fourth, Luke Regas singled and came in to score the tying run on an error.
With the game tied in the bottom of the fifth with McCoy on first and Matt Garcia on third with one out, McCoy took off before Ennis pitcher Aidan Castillo delivered home, and when Castillo turned to get McCoy, Garcia took off and scored without a throw to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
McCoy, who was one of three Wildcats with a hit on Thursday, will compete in the long jump and triple jump in the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday in Austin.
“It was a fun one,” McCoy said. “I’m ready for this track meet, too, but we did what we needed to do to win this game.”
Caussey and Peyton Blackmon also had a hit for Whitehouse (28-6).
Gavin Ramirez led Ennis (20-9-1) with two hits, and Todd had a double.
Castillo allowed three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Game 2 is at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ennis. A third game would follow if needed.