WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse completed a sweep of Texas High with a 3-1 win in Game 2 of a Class 5A bi-district baseball series on Saturday afternoon at the Whitehouse ISD Baseball/Softball Complex.
“I’m so proud of these kids, because we had a gameplan, and they just stuck to it,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “They believed in it, and they believed in the process. We had so many injuries and so many crazy things happen early in the season. We took some bumps and bruises. But we’ve been playing our best baseball the last three weeks.”
The win on Saturday was the Wildcats’ 10th in their last 11 ball games.
Whitehouse opened the series with a 7-1 win over the Tigers on Friday night in Texarkana behind a complete game from Michael Dudolski.
On Saturday, Luke Caussey started and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.
All three walks came to the top three batters in the lineup with two outs in the fifth inning. The first two walks loaded the bases and the free pass to Nathan Steele brought in a run to cut the score to 3-1.
That was the final batter faced for Caussey. Senior Coltan Eikner, who had two hits and drove in three runs on Friday, came in to pitch. It took him just one pitch to get Luke Smith to fly out to center field to end the inning.
“I’ve been there before,” Eikner said. “Coach Branch, we talk a lot, and we trust each other. We’re confident in each other, along with the whole team. I went in there and just stayed within myself and did what I needed to do to help my team.”
Before the bottom of the fifth inning, Texas High made a pitching change as Robert Cheney relieved Smith. After Cheney’s warmup pitches, Texas High head coach John McClure came out to talk to the umpires. The discussion was long, and McClure walked away and came back multiple times as some of his assistants watched closely near home plate on the first-base line. Branch was then included in the discussion too before McClure left again before returning with his phone.
After about 15 minutes of discussion, McClure motioned to his team to go to the dugout. The umpires then left the playing field.
The umpires eventually returned to the field, and play resumed after nearly a 30-minute delay.
The issue at hand was the substitution with Eikner, who started the game as the designated hitter for second baseman Grant Taylor. Eikner relieved Caussey, but Taylor remained in the game at second base. After everything was settled, Eikner remained in the game in the No. 3 spot in the batting order, and Taylor batted in the fifth inning from the fourth spot, which is where Caussey originally was in the order.
“It’s a DH rule we’ve been using all year, and we got clarification at the beginning of the year to make sure we were doing it right, and we were,” Branch said. “Luckily the umpires did the right thing, went and got it clarified, and we were all good.
“The first thing I told the kids was to stay active. They were over here playing and throwing, and we had our pitchers throwing. And then we regrouped and got them all together, so they wouldn’t freak out if something bad happened. They just responded and went right back out there and went to work.”
The Wildcats had two runners on with one out in the bottom of fifth inning, but were unable to add to their lead. They also loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but Sawyer Pritchard got JJ Idrogo to pop out to the shortstop, and then Collin McLemore hit a sharp liner back to the mound, where Pritchard made a quick snag for the third out.
A runner got on base for Texas High in each of the last two innings, but Eikner kept the score the same and caught the final out on a popup back to the mound to close the game and the series.
“It’s always hard to beat a team two times in a row, especially in the playoffs with the other team fighting and scrapping and trying to keep their season alive,” Eikner said. “We really came together as a team and made it a good team effort today. We really held together and stayed confident in each other to get the series win.”
Eikner said the delay didn’t mess up their rhythm.
“We just had to stay moving,” Eikner said. “We have our funny tactics we do in between innings and during delays like that to stay warm. We just stayed focus, kept throwing and moving around.”
Eikner allowed no runs on no hits with no strikeouts and a walk in 2.1 innings. He also had an RBI double at the plate.
“He came in and slammed the door on them,” Branch said. “He’s coming back from a torn ligament about four weeks ago, so it’s crazy he’s even playing at this point and time. The kids have learned throughout the year how to finish, and you saw that today.”
Idrogo, who had three hits, led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on a single by Keegan McCord. Idrogo also scored the second run of the game in the third inning when Eikner hit a ground-rule double. Eikner scored on a single by Caussey to make the score 3-0.
Smith took the loss for the Tigers (16-10), striking out four batters in the first two innings. He pitched four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with the four strikeouts. He also had one of the team’s three hits.
Peyton Blackmon and Jermod McCoy also added hits for the Wildcats.
Whitehouse (22-10) will face Corsicana in the area round.