FORNEY — Whitehouse’s lead had evaporated.
Errors and walks allowed Lovejoy to rally to tie the score at 4-4 through fiving innings.
The Wildcats got two quick outs in the top of the sixth inning and looked like it was going to be going back out to play defense. But then Luke Caussey walked and Ethan Stone singled to bring up No. 9 batter Collin McLemore, who made an error when the tying run scored in the previous inning.
“Nobody felt worse than Collin McLemore when he had that error, and he came off and he was upset,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “But when he came to the plate, I knew he was going to do it. We were going to put a play on at first and third to try to get the run in, but I said, ‘Collin, you’re going to knock him in, we don’t need to.’
McLemore delivered with a two-run double to center field to give the Wildcats a 6-4 lead. And in the next inning, with the go-ahead run at the plate, McLemore made a catch in shallow right field for the game’s final out, giving Whitehouse a 6-4 win in Game 3 of the Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series.
“I was pretty nervous,” McLemore said. “I made an error the previous inning, so I was like I just knew I had to help my team when I made that error, so I had to score a run and do the job, and I did it. It felt awesome. We went into that last inning feeling good, feeling confident and our pitcher Mike got it done, just happy to go to round four.”
After Whitehouse won 2-1 at home on Thursday in Game 1, it dropped a 3-1 decision Friday night at Lovejoy. But Branch said he saw what he needed to see from his team on Friday night heading into a decisive Game 3. After being no-hit through six innings, the Wildcats had two hits in the top of the seventh inning, scored their lone run and brought the go-ahead run to the plate.
“It started last night,” Branch said. “When we fought in the seventh inning, those kids got on the bus with a confidence like they had just won the game, so I knew today was going to be different. The goal was to jump ahead and try to figure out how to hang on, and that’s what they did.”
After two quick outs in the top of the first inning, Garrett Hayes doubled, and Peyton Blackmon followed with an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats scored twice in the second inning on balls getting by the catcher to go up 3-0.
Lovejoy chipped into the lead in the fourth inning when Owen Stevenson delivered a two-run home run to cut the score to 3-2. Whitehouse got a run back in the top of the fifth with an RBI double by Hayes.
Hayes, who is in his first season with the Wildcats after moving from North Carolina, was 0-for-9 in the Wildcats’ three previous playoff games entering the series following a regular season where he hit better than .560. Hayes had a hit a piece in the first two games of the series before going 3-for-4 on Saturday.
“It feels amazing,” Hayes said. “It feels great to be a part of this family, doing everything I can do to help. It feels wonderful to be here.
“It felt amazing to help us out and finally come out of my slump.”
Lovejoy tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with eight batters coming to the plate and no hits in the frame.
After McLemore gave the Wildcats the lead in the top of the sixth, Winn Harris retired the Leopards in order in the bottom of the sixth with three fly balls to the outfield, and Jermod McCoy, who won gold medals in the long jump and triple jump at the state track and field meet, made a leaping grab in center field for the third out in the sixth inning.
Game 1 starter and Texas A&M Michael Dudolski came in to pitch the seventh inning for Whitehouse and got the first two outs with a strikeout and a 1-3 putout. After a single by Stevenson and a walk by Garrett Hutchins, Dudolski got Matthew Mainord to hit the shallow fly that McLemore was able to go back and grab for the final out.
Chris Woodley allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 3.2 innings. Blackmon allowed two unearned runs on no hits with two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Harriss pitched 1.2 no-hit innings with one walk, and Dudolski pitched the scoreless seventh.
Four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone pitched five innings and allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Aidan Smith allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings.
Stone had two hits for the Wildcats. McLemore, Blackmon and Bean all added a hit.
Stevenson led Lovejoy (27-8-1) with two hits.
Whitehouse (31-7) will take on Frisco Wakeland (24-12-3) in the regional semifinal at Dallas Baptist University. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. Game 3 will follow Game 2 if needed.