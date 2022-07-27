52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open
Wednesday
At The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $200,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
Second Round
Ryan Grider, Lewisville 63-66—129 -11
James Ross, Spring 67-65—132 -8
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 66-67—133 -7
Grant Schroeder, Conroe 67-66—133 -7
Luke Long, Fayetteville, Ark. 67-66—133 -7
Ryan Baca, Sugar Land 68-65—133 -7
Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 67-67—134 -6
Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 68-66—134 -6
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 66-68—134 -6
JJ Killeen, Lubbock 67-67—134 -6
Chris Malec, Fort Worth 68-66—134 -6
Aaron Beverly, Roseville, Calif. 68-67—135 -5
Blake Abercrombie, Dallas 68-67—135 -5
Andy Lopez, Dallas 67-68—135 -5
Jimmy Keener, San Antonio 68-67—135 -5
Peyton Wilhoit, Bryant, Ark. 68-67—135 -5
Matt Gilchrest, Grapevine 68-67—135 -5
Pete Kellermann, Jacksonville, Fla. 70-65—135 -5
Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 67-69—136 -4
Tanner Gore, Farmers Branch 67-69—136 -4
Gray Townsend, Dallas 68-68—136 -4
Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 67-69—136 -4
Josh Anderson, Grand Prairie 68-69—137 -3
Jerod Turner, Aledo 68-69—137 -3
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 68-69—137 -3
Toni Hakula, Austin 69-68—137 -3
Shawn Lu, Dallas 67-70—137 -3
Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 68-69—137 -3
Joey Stills, Davenport, Fla. 69-68—137 -3
Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 66-71—137 -3
Brandon Smith, Frisco 70-67—137 -3
George Toone, Plano 72-65—137 -3
Sam Fidone, Irving 69-69—138 -2
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 70-68—138 -2
Robby Ormand, Buda 68-70—138 -2
David Lee, Dallas 68-70—138 -2
Chandler Phillips, Huntsville 70-68—138 -2
Hayden Springer, Justin 70-68—138 -2
Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 69-69—138 -2
Trevor Bailey (a), New Braunfels 65-73—138 -2
Mason Horner, Flower Mound 68-71—139 -1
Scott Newton, Austin 71-68—139 -1
Michael Perras, Pasadena 69-70—139 -1
Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69-70—139 -1
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67-72—139 -1
Cody Banach, Houston 69-70—139 -1
Cody Winkler (a), McKinney 69-70—139 -1
Kyle Hogan, Fort Worth 67-72—139 -1
Blake Elliott, Bullard 65-74—139 -1
Anthony Broussard, Plano 69-70—139 -1
Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 70-70—140 E
Brian Norman, McKinney 68-72—140 E
Denzel Ieremia, Dallas 68-72—140 E
Dallas Hankamer (a), Temple 72-68—140 E
Austin Gean, Florence, Ala. 71-69—140 E
Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 72-68—140 E
Brad Dalke, Edmond, Okla. 70-70—140 E
Jason An, The Colony 71-69—140 E
Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71-69—140 E
Missed Cut
Casey Fernandez, Kingston, Okla. 67-74—141 +1
Paul Gonzalez, Waxahachie 71-70—141 +1
Logan Lockwood, Van 70-71—141 +1
Luke Kwon, Carrollton 69-72—141 +1
Jesse Droener, Houston 67-74—141 +1
Caleb Hicks (a), Arlington 73-68—141 +1
Jake Hennessy, San Antonio 68-73—141 +1
Colin Uecker, San Antonio 71-70—141 +1
Declan Kenny, Dallas 72-69—141 +1
Chad Sewell, Conroe 73-68—141 +1
Christopher Meyer, Dallas 72-69—141 +1
Michael Herrera, Moreno Valley, Calif. 68-73—141 +1
Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 71-70—141 +1
Mark Walker, Celina 71-70—141 +1
Paul Stankowski, Flower Mound 68-73—141 +1
Eric Bogar, Houston 70-71—141 +1
Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, Okla. 71-70—141 +1
Austin Wylie, Boerne 71-70—141 +1
Sean Wilcox, Frisco 69-73—142 +2
Walker Lee, Houston 71-71—142 +2
Wells Padgett, Wichita, Kan. 70-72—142 +2
Truett Burns (a), Fredericksburg 72-70—142 +2
Nickolas Martinez (a), McKinney 72-70—142 +2
Blaine Hale, Dallas 70-72—142 +2
Josh Radcliff, Grapevine 69-73—142 +2
Howon Kim (a), Ranger 74-68—142 +2
Zach James, Sherman 70-72—142 +2
Jesse Bratz, Grapevine 73-70—143 +3
Jacob Borow (a), Houston 73-70—143 +3
Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 71-72—143 +3
Jamey Taylor, The Woodlands 74-69—143 +3
Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 69-74—143 +3
Alex Clouse (a), Flower Mound 73-70—143 +3
Kade Stewart, Tomball 71-72—143 +3
Kyle Wittenbach, Odessa 73-70—143 +3
James Nitties, Dallas 71-72—143 +3
Frederick Wedel, Spring 75-68—143 +3
David Harrison (a), San Antonio 69-75—144 +4
Michael Travsos, Lafayette, La. 73-71—144 +4
Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 73-71—144 +4
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 70-74—144 +4
Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 72-72—144 +4
Colin Kober, Southlake 69-75—144 +4
Chandler Barch (a), Melissa 72-72—144 +4
Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75-69—144 +4
Chapman Herwood, Tyler 72-72—144 +4
Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 73-72—145 +5
Casey Russell, Fulshear 68-77—145 +5
Andrew Baucum (a), Heath 69-76—145 +5
Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 74-71—145 +5
Hayden Wood, Scottsdale, Ariz. 75-70—145 +5
William Adams (a), Odessa 71-74—145 +5
Derrick Dixon, San Antonio 73-72—145 +5
Travis McInroe, Lewisville 77-68—145 +5
Brooklin Bailey, Waco 73-73—146 +6
Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 72-74—146 +6
Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 72-74—146 +6
Nick Westrich, Flower Mound 72-74—146 +6
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 69-78—147 +7
Eric Ilic, Buda 73-74—147 +7
Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 72-75—147 +7
Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 75-72—147 +7
Chris Korte, Littleton, Colo. 74-73—147 +7
Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 73-74—147 +7
Brad Besler, Blessing 72-75—147 +7
Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 75-73—148 +8
Sean Romero, Texarkana, Ark. 70-78—148 +8
Jordan Wright, Austin 72-76—148 +8
Derek Trofimczuk, Fort Worth 75-73—148 +8
Robert Scott, Houston 71-77—148 +8
Tony Romo (a), Dallas 77-71—148 +8
Jake Ezell, Austin 75-73—148 +8
Xavier Bighaus (a), McKinney 75-73—148 +8
Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs 77-71—148 +8
Josh Civello, Plano 75-73—148 +8
Blake Trimble, Houston 75-74—149 +9
Bryant Hiskey (a), Houston 73-76—149 +9
Tyler Gammill, Austin 76-73—149 +9
Rick Woodson, Sachse 76-74—150 +10
Key Coker (a), Dallas 75-75—150 +10
Ryan Shellberg (a), Prosper 73-77—150 +10
Wes Skaggs, Leander 72-79—151 +11
AJ Adams (a), Plano 78-74—152 +12
Landon Davis, Forney 77-75—152 +12
Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 73-79—152 +12
Bryce Verplank (a), Flower Mound 73-79—152 +12
Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 78-75—153 +13
Spencer LaBarbera, Mesquite 76-78—154 +14
Dominic Reed, Houston 74-81—155 +15
Joe Mitchell, Victoria 76-80—156 +16
Phillip Choi (a), Corinth 82-77—159 +19
Mark Ripley, Webster 78-83—161 +21
Ben Kern, Jarrell WD
Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 76-WD
Jacob Loya, El Paso 77-WD
Colton Hilburn, Abilene WD