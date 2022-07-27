Texas State Open
Buy Now
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open

Wednesday

At The Cascades Golf & Country Club

Tyler

Purse: $200,000

Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70

Second Round

Ryan Grider, Lewisville 63-66—129 -11

James Ross, Spring 67-65—132 -8

Jake McCrory, Deer Park 66-67—133 -7

Grant Schroeder, Conroe 67-66—133 -7

Luke Long, Fayetteville, Ark. 67-66—133 -7

Ryan Baca, Sugar Land 68-65—133 -7

Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 67-67—134 -6

Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 68-66—134 -6

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 66-68—134 -6

JJ Killeen, Lubbock 67-67—134 -6

Chris Malec, Fort Worth 68-66—134 -6

Aaron Beverly, Roseville, Calif. 68-67—135 -5

Blake Abercrombie, Dallas 68-67—135 -5

Andy Lopez, Dallas 67-68—135 -5

Jimmy Keener, San Antonio 68-67—135 -5

Peyton Wilhoit, Bryant, Ark. 68-67—135 -5

Matt Gilchrest, Grapevine 68-67—135 -5

Pete Kellermann, Jacksonville, Fla. 70-65—135 -5

Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 67-69—136 -4

Tanner Gore, Farmers Branch 67-69—136 -4

Gray Townsend, Dallas 68-68—136 -4

Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 67-69—136 -4

Josh Anderson, Grand Prairie 68-69—137 -3

Jerod Turner, Aledo 68-69—137 -3

Brian Dwyer, Southlake 68-69—137 -3

Toni Hakula, Austin 69-68—137 -3

Shawn Lu, Dallas 67-70—137 -3

Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 68-69—137 -3

Joey Stills, Davenport, Fla. 69-68—137 -3

Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 66-71—137 -3

Brandon Smith, Frisco 70-67—137 -3

George Toone, Plano 72-65—137 -3

Sam Fidone, Irving 69-69—138 -2

Spencer Dillard, Frisco 70-68—138 -2

Robby Ormand, Buda 68-70—138 -2

David Lee, Dallas 68-70—138 -2

Chandler Phillips, Huntsville 70-68—138 -2

Hayden Springer, Justin 70-68—138 -2

Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 69-69—138 -2

Trevor Bailey (a), New Braunfels 65-73—138 -2

Mason Horner, Flower Mound 68-71—139 -1

Scott Newton, Austin 71-68—139 -1

Michael Perras, Pasadena 69-70—139 -1

Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69-70—139 -1

Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67-72—139 -1

Cody Banach, Houston 69-70—139 -1

Cody Winkler (a), McKinney 69-70—139 -1

Kyle Hogan, Fort Worth 67-72—139 -1

Blake Elliott, Bullard 65-74—139 -1

Anthony Broussard, Plano 69-70—139 -1

Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 70-70—140 E

Brian Norman, McKinney 68-72—140 E

Denzel Ieremia, Dallas 68-72—140 E

Dallas Hankamer (a), Temple 72-68—140 E

Austin Gean, Florence, Ala. 71-69—140 E

Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 72-68—140 E

Brad Dalke, Edmond, Okla. 70-70—140 E

Jason An, The Colony 71-69—140 E

Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71-69—140 E

Missed Cut

Casey Fernandez, Kingston, Okla. 67-74—141 +1

Paul Gonzalez, Waxahachie 71-70—141 +1

Logan Lockwood, Van 70-71—141 +1

Luke Kwon, Carrollton 69-72—141 +1

Jesse Droener, Houston 67-74—141 +1

Caleb Hicks (a), Arlington 73-68—141 +1

Jake Hennessy, San Antonio 68-73—141 +1

Colin Uecker, San Antonio 71-70—141 +1

Declan Kenny, Dallas 72-69—141 +1

Chad Sewell, Conroe 73-68—141 +1

Christopher Meyer, Dallas 72-69—141 +1

Michael Herrera, Moreno Valley, Calif. 68-73—141 +1

Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 71-70—141 +1

Mark Walker, Celina 71-70—141 +1

Paul Stankowski, Flower Mound 68-73—141 +1

Eric Bogar, Houston 70-71—141 +1

Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, Okla. 71-70—141 +1

Austin Wylie, Boerne 71-70—141 +1

Sean Wilcox, Frisco 69-73—142 +2

Walker Lee, Houston 71-71—142 +2

Wells Padgett, Wichita, Kan. 70-72—142 +2

Truett Burns (a), Fredericksburg 72-70—142 +2

Nickolas Martinez (a), McKinney 72-70—142 +2

Blaine Hale, Dallas 70-72—142 +2

Josh Radcliff, Grapevine 69-73—142 +2

Howon Kim (a), Ranger 74-68—142 +2

Zach James, Sherman 70-72—142 +2

Jesse Bratz, Grapevine 73-70—143 +3

Jacob Borow (a), Houston 73-70—143 +3

Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 71-72—143 +3

Jamey Taylor, The Woodlands 74-69—143 +3

Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 69-74—143 +3

Alex Clouse (a), Flower Mound 73-70—143 +3

Kade Stewart, Tomball 71-72—143 +3

Kyle Wittenbach, Odessa 73-70—143 +3

James Nitties, Dallas 71-72—143 +3

Frederick Wedel, Spring 75-68—143 +3

David Harrison (a), San Antonio 69-75—144 +4

Michael Travsos, Lafayette, La. 73-71—144 +4

Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 73-71—144 +4

Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 73-71—144 +4

Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 70-74—144 +4

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 72-72—144 +4

Colin Kober, Southlake 69-75—144 +4

Chandler Barch (a), Melissa 72-72—144 +4

Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75-69—144 +4

Chapman Herwood, Tyler 72-72—144 +4

Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 73-72—145 +5

Casey Russell, Fulshear 68-77—145 +5

Andrew Baucum (a), Heath 69-76—145 +5

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 74-71—145 +5

Hayden Wood, Scottsdale, Ariz. 75-70—145 +5

William Adams (a), Odessa 71-74—145 +5

Derrick Dixon, San Antonio 73-72—145 +5

Travis McInroe, Lewisville 77-68—145 +5

Brooklin Bailey, Waco 73-73—146 +6

Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 72-74—146 +6

Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 72-74—146 +6

Nick Westrich, Flower Mound 72-74—146 +6

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 69-78—147 +7

Eric Ilic, Buda 73-74—147 +7

Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 72-75—147 +7

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 75-72—147 +7

Chris Korte, Littleton, Colo. 74-73—147 +7

Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 73-74—147 +7

Brad Besler, Blessing 72-75—147 +7

Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 75-73—148 +8

Sean Romero, Texarkana, Ark. 70-78—148 +8

Jordan Wright, Austin 72-76—148 +8

Derek Trofimczuk, Fort Worth 75-73—148 +8

Robert Scott, Houston 71-77—148 +8

Tony Romo (a), Dallas 77-71—148 +8

Jake Ezell, Austin 75-73—148 +8

Xavier Bighaus (a), McKinney 75-73—148 +8

Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs 77-71—148 +8

Josh Civello, Plano 75-73—148 +8

Blake Trimble, Houston 75-74—149 +9

Bryant Hiskey (a), Houston 73-76—149 +9

Tyler Gammill, Austin 76-73—149 +9

Rick Woodson, Sachse 76-74—150 +10

Key Coker (a), Dallas 75-75—150 +10

Ryan Shellberg (a), Prosper 73-77—150 +10

Wes Skaggs, Leander 72-79—151 +11

AJ Adams (a), Plano 78-74—152 +12

Landon Davis, Forney 77-75—152 +12

Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 73-79—152 +12

Bryce Verplank (a), Flower Mound 73-79—152 +12

Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 78-75—153 +13

Spencer LaBarbera, Mesquite 76-78—154 +14

Dominic Reed, Houston 74-81—155 +15

Joe Mitchell, Victoria 76-80—156 +16

Phillip Choi (a), Corinth 82-77—159 +19

Mark Ripley, Webster 78-83—161 +21

Ben Kern, Jarrell WD

Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 76-WD

Jacob Loya, El Paso 77-WD

Colton Hilburn, Abilene WD

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags